Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WALB 10
VPD: 18-year-old charged in armed robbery over gaming console
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - An 18-year-old was charged in connection to a Thursday armed robbery incident, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Shortly before 3 p.m., Valdosta police responded to a 400 block of Connell Road about a man being robbed at gunpoint. The victim told police they met...
WALB 10
Homerville PD looking for armed and dangerous man
HOMERVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Homerville Police Department is asking for help finding an armed robbery suspect they said is armed and dangerous. Marcus Jamal Jones is wanted as a suspect in an armed robbery at C-Mart in Lakel and is wanted on other felony warrants. Police said during the...
douglasnow.com
Convicted felon back in jail on firearm possession charges
A convicted felon who allegedly threatened to kill a 28-year-old female was recently arrested after officers discovered a firearm in his truck. A Douglas Police Department report states that on January 23, a woman reported that 36-year-old Ahmad Rashad Cross was calling and threatening to kill her daughter. The woman said that Cross was supposedly on the way from Valdosta in a black Chevy Silverado with a Lowndes County tag.
WALB 10
Doerun standoff situation ends peacefully
DOERUN, Ga. (WALB) - A standoff situation that happened early Thursday afternoon in Doerun has ended peacefully, according to officials. The suspect at the center of the standoff, later identified as Jerry Smith, 47, is in custody. The standoff happened in the 1000 block of Peachtree Street. The standoff stemmed...
vsuspectator.com
Suspects arrested after armed robbery near campus
The Valdosta Police Department has made two arrests following an investigation into an armed robbery that took place near campus on Jan. 12. Police issued arrest warrants for Marquavious Simpson, 23, for armed robbery and possession of a firearm in response to the incident. Simpson was found at his residence and taken into custody on Jan. 19.
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta men arrest for stealing a PS5
VALDOSTA – Two men from Valdosta were arrested for armed robbery of a PlayStation 5 from a local victim through Facebook Marketplace. Arrested 1: Marquavious Simpson, African American male, 23 years of age, Valdosta resident. Arrested 2: Tyeshawn Kenneth Jackson, African American male, 22 years of age, Valdosta resident.
WALB 10
Tifton pharmacy drive-thru temporarily closed after burglary
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The drive-thru of a Tifton pharmacy is temporarily closed following a burglary, according to the business. Friendly City Pharmacy’s drive-thru is closed because of the incident. The pharmacy will still offer curbside, free delivery and in-store pickup. Anyone with information on the burglary is asked...
WALB 10
‘Who doesn’t want to run for the heroes’: Fallen Cairo officer remembered nationwide
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - A tragedy involving a fallen officer is still hitting the Cairo community hard. Clarence Williams, also known as CJ, was in a foot chase on Jan. 28 when he suddenly collapsed and suffered from what officials say was a medical episode and died. People who knew...
WALB 10
Albany woman killed in Grady Co. car crash
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany woman died in a Grady County crash on Wednesday, according to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP). At around 4 p.m. Adrienne McAfee, 47, was driving east on Highway 84 and about to make a turn on the Grady and Thomas County line. She then...
douglasnow.com
Wrong tag on vehicle leads to traffic stop, cocaine arrest
Joseph James Miller, 42, of Douglas, was recently arrested after he admitted to being in possession of an illegal substance he identified as molly. However, detectives with the Coffee County Drug Unit tested the drugs, which showed a positive result for cocaine. An incident report states that on January 21,...
douglasnow.com
Douglas man arrested and charged after allegedly breaking into ex's home, hitting her while she slept
A man is now in custody on two charges following an alleged domestic dispute, with one of the offenses carrying a life sentence if convicted. The suspect, Perry Forest, allegedly broke into the home of his ex-girlfriend and began punching her while she was asleep. According to a report obtained...
WALB 10
Update: GBI announced Cairo suspect in custody
GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - Raymond Brown, who was wanted for fleeing a traffic stop, is now in custody, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has now identified the man wanted in connection with a traffic stop Saturday that ultimately led to an officer’s death.
Update: Man wanted in Cairo traffic stop incident now in custody
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has identified 24-year-old Raymond Brown as the wanted suspect that fled from officers during a traffic stop in Cairo on Saturday, Jan. 28.
WALB 10
Thomasville semi truck crash under investigation
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Two semitrailer trucks in Thomasville were involved in an accident on Thursday. One truck was traveling west on Georgia 111 and crossed onto Highway 19, directly in front of the second truck, a fully loaded semi. The second truck was traveling south when the semis collided...
WALB 10
Train smashes into semi in Chula, driver okay
CHULA, Ga. (WALB) - A train crashed into a semitrailer on Highway 41 around 7 a.m. on Tuesday morning in Chula. The Tift County Sheriff’s Office said the semitrailer driver was traveling with his dog. They hopped out before the train got to him. No injuries were reported. Blake...
WALB 10
Valdosta State responds to COVID emergency ending
Sam Watson isn’t unfamiliar with Georgia politics. 17-year-old charged in fatal Albany hotel shooting, separate shooting. 17-year-old charged in fatal Albany hotel shooting, separate shooting. Georgia Hospital Association, colleagues honor Dr. Anthony Parker. Updated: 24 hours ago. Georgia Hospital Association, colleagues honor Dr. Anthony Parker. Thomas Co. Sheriff’s Office...
15-year-old killed, 16-year-old critical after boys fall from moving vehicle on fishing trip
A 15-year-old Georgia boy was killed and a 16-year-old boy was critically injured after they fell out of a vehicle they were riding on top of while on a fishing trip.
WALB 10
Central Ga. car break-ins suspects likely from Albany
Thomasville City Schools parents, students concerned about school leaders’ actions. Some may not have liked the news, but most faculty at VSU and students say it’s time. They say they adapted well and quickly to COVID, but they’re ready to get back to a traditional college experience.
valdostatoday.com
N. Oak Street closure to impact VSU campus
VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta is cautioning drivers of closed and alternate routes due to repairs around VSU. The city of Valdosta is making needed sewer repairs along a stretch of N. Oak Street beginning on February 1, 2023, and it will impact traffic around Valdosta State University. The repairs are along One Mile Branch (Creek), which runs through VSU’s campus.
Comments / 1