Albany, GA

randog1
3d ago

add knifing to the list with shootings and robberies in the hood life city! the high paid commissioners and mayor should be held accountable for their inaction! crime rate is horrible !

WALB 10

APD: Man shot 6 times in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany man suffered internal bleeding after being shot six times on Wednesday, the Albany Police Department (APD) said. The incident happened in the 2200 block of Clark Avenue after police were called to the scene of a shooting. When officers arrived, they say they found...
ALBANY, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

GBI Makes Arrest in Aggravated Assault Case in Americus

Americus, GA (February 1, 2023) – Taris Hollomon, Jr., age 27, of Americus, GA, has been arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault, three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, one count of possession of firearm during commission of felony, and one count of criminal damage to property. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Americus Police Department, and the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office are actively seeking the location of Corey Devonte Deriso. Deriso is wanted for Violation of Probation.
AMERICUS, GA
wtvy.com

One murder suspect is indicted, another wants youthful treatment

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Solomon Cooper has been indicted for Capital Murder; a charge related to the death of a young Dothan man who had a promising future. Cooper, from Climax, Georgia, is accused of shooting 20-year-old Sincere Tyson, whose body was found at his home on October 9, 2021.
DOTHAN, AL
WALB 10

Albany woman killed in Grady Co. car crash

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany woman died in a Grady County crash on Wednesday, according to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP). At around 4 p.m. Adrienne McAfee, 47, was driving east on Highway 84 and about to make a turn on the Grady and Thomas County line. She then...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Doerun standoff situation ends peacefully

DOERUN, Ga. (WALB) - A standoff situation that happened early Thursday afternoon in Doerun has ended peacefully, according to officials. The suspect at the center of the standoff, later identified as Jerry Smith, 47, is in custody. The standoff happened in the 1000 block of Peachtree Street. The standoff stemmed...
DOERUN, GA
WALB 10

APD searching for missing boy

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is looking for a missing 13-year-old boy. Jeremiah Sumbry was reported missing on Sunday. He was last seen wearing red and black shoes, blue jeans and a green camouflage jacket. Call (229) 431-2100 if you have any information regarding his whereabouts.
ALBANY, GA
wgxa.tv

Pedestrian hit and killed in Vienna

VIENNA, Ga. (WGXA) -- A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle. The Vienna Police Department is investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle. On Wednesday, close to 8:30 P.M. deputies said they found Arthur Lee Preston laying in the roadway on Pig Jig Blvd.
VIENNA, GA
WALB 10

2 charged in Albany shooting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two people, including a teenager, were charged in connection to a Sunday shooting, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). The shooting happened in the 1000 block of Wingate Drive. “Witnesses told officers that a 22-year-old female suspect was walking with a knife and gun towards...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Person stabbed at an Albany bowling alley

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A person was hospitalized after a stabbing at an Albany bowling alley, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Officers responded to Albany Strikers in the 1200 block of West Broad Avenue, in reference to a possible stabbing on Sunday. The suspect, Carmen Brown, 48, contacted...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Items from police, others stolen in Wilcox County

ROCHELLE, Ga. (WALB) - Items from, including from law enforcement, were stolen on Tuesday, according to the Rochelle Police Department (RPD). Police say that out of 13 vehicles that were broken into:. 4 bags from police vehicles were stolen. 1 vehicle was stolen. 9 guns were stolen. Several purses and...
WILCOX COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Tifton pharmacy drive-thru temporarily closed after burglary

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The drive-thru of a Tifton pharmacy is temporarily closed following a burglary, according to the business. Friendly City Pharmacy’s drive-thru is closed because of the incident. The pharmacy will still offer curbside, free delivery and in-store pickup. Anyone with information on the burglary is asked...
TIFTON, GA
WCTV

Suspect identified and wanted in Cairo traffic stop

GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has now identified the man wanted in connection with a traffic stop Saturday that ultimately led to an officer’s death. The suspect was identified as 24-year-old Raymond Brown. The GBI said Brown ran from the scene of the traffic...
CAIRO, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Graco Barber Shop, 1921, Cairo

The Graco Barber Shop was opened by Ben Lundy in the Roddenberry Building in 1921 and took its name from Grady County. It may be the finest surviving example of an historic barber shop in Georgia; it’s certainly the nicest one I’ve ever seen. According to the Grady...
CAIRO, GA

