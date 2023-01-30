Americus, GA (February 1, 2023) – Taris Hollomon, Jr., age 27, of Americus, GA, has been arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault, three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, one count of possession of firearm during commission of felony, and one count of criminal damage to property. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Americus Police Department, and the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office are actively seeking the location of Corey Devonte Deriso. Deriso is wanted for Violation of Probation.

AMERICUS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO