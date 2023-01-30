ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

2021 ETSU study found lifting of county mandate did little to affect mask-wearing

By Murry Lee
WJHL
WJHL
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1geAFy_0kWb298300

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A study conducted by eight East Tennessee State University (ETSU) graduate-level researchers during the COVID-19 pandemic found that mask-wearing on campus and in the community was not heavily influenced by mandates.

The results of the study, “ Mask Adherence to Mask Mandate: College Campus Versus the Surrounding Community ,” were published Monday in the Journal of Community Health , according to a release from ETSU. The goal of the study was to assess mask-wearing behavior on ETSU’s campus and in Johnson City from Feb. 8, 2021 to April 30, 2021.

5 exposed to fumes after ‘chemical reaction’ at NFS facility

At the start of the study, both Washington County and the university had active mask mandates. The county mandate was lifted shortly after on Feb. 20, but the campus mandate remained in effect.

The researchers observed mask-wearing tendencies on weekdays from five sites on ETSU’s campus and five sites in Johnson City. As part of the study, the researchers documented if people wore a mask, what kind of mask was worn and if it was worn correctly.

Findings state that a total of 3,262 individuals were observed over the course of the study. 587 of those people were observed before the countywide mandate was lifted.

Data collected found that “there was no significant difference between mask-wearing when the mask mandate was in place compared to when it was not in place.” The study reported 86% of people observed wore a mask while the county mandate was in place versus the 82% who wore one when mandates were lifted.

Owner aims for historic renovation while bringing “food hall,” more to former downtown JC tobacco warehouse

Additionally, the study determined people on ETSU’s campus in the time frame were more likely to wear a mask (92%) compared to people observed off-campus (75%).

The study found the overwhelming majority of masks worn (70%) were cloth, with surgical masks (25%) and neck gaiters (4%) being less common. N95 masks and other variations made up the remainder and were the rarest seen during the study.

Researchers concluded that their findings indicated institutional mandates like ETSU’s remained effective regardless of the existence of “surrounding governance mandates.” However, they also determined that the campus adherence to the mandate did decline after Washington County’s mandate was lifted, indicating a more localized mandate could be more effective.

The study also determined that the ability to correctly wear a mask was not tied to the status of mandates.

Research assistant professor Dr. Samuel Pettyjohn of the ETSU Center for Rural Health Research oversaw the study.

To see the full results of the study, click here .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHL

ETSU eagle ‘Jolene’ lays first egg of the season

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Another one of the ETSU Eagle Camera eagles has laid her first egg of the season. “Jolene,” the female eagle of the Johnson City nest, laid the egg Friday afternoon. Earlier this week, the female eagle at the Bluff City nest also laid her first egg of the year. “Jolene” […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Grant to provide local manufacturers with tech to keep & grow workforce

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Northeast Tennessee Regional Hub (NETNHub) is working with a company that specializes in connecting workers with employers to give the local workforce a boost. According to a release from NETNHub, the organization has partnered with Anthill, a company that “connects frontline workers to employer resources through text messaging.” The […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
WJHL

‘We show really well right now’ – Kingsport joins Johnson City in top 10 housing markets list

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport’s metro area has joined Johnson City’s in the top 10 of a closely watched, Wall Street Journal/realtor.com national quarterly housing markets index that Johnson City topped in the fall. Kingsport’s metropolitan statistical area (MSA) ranked seventh among more than 300 metro housing markets in the quarterly “emerging housing markets” index […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

ETSU athletic director feels cheer, dance teams should be recognized

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University Athletic Director Richard Sander explained why the cheer and dance teams were not recognized during a Southern Conference honor roll recognition at a basketball game Wednesday night. Sander says ETSU supports the cheer and dance teams but the NCAA and Southern Conference do not recognize them […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Dobyns-Bennett awarded $5K scholarship for craft career training

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Dobyns-Bennett High School was awarded funds from a global energy and engineering company Wednesday to continue training the next generation in craft careers. Worley provides professional services on an international scale and was selected by the National Center for Construction Education and Research to take part in the annual Careers in […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Saturday marks Summer Wells’ 7th birthday

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Saturday, Feb. 4 marks the seventh birthday of Summer Wells, a girl missing from Hawkins County since June 2021 and the subject of an ongoing statewide Amber Alert. When she was first reported missing from her family’s home in the Beech Creek community, Summer Wells was five years old. Nearly […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Bucs Quarles discusses the frustrations of recruiting locally at times

Johnson City, TN — After inking nine during the early December signing period, ETSU football head coach George Quarles and his staff announced they landed eight more Buccaneers on Wednesday’s National Signing Day. This group of eight signees includes three from Ohio, two from Georgia, and one each from Tennessee, Louisiana and South Carolina….Unfortunately that […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Students fearful of bill allowing guns on school campuses

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Some East Tennessee State University students are concerned about a bill that would allow guns on school property. Sen. Joey Hensley (R-Hohenwald) introduced a bill that would allow bringing guns on college and K-12 school campuses, deleting where it prohibits it in current code. This has students worried, including former […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Third-grade English learners face potential retention

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Around ten Kingsport students will face an extra challenge when they begin TCAP testing this spring. Tennessee’s controversial third-grade retention law will hold children learning English as a second language to the same testing standard as other students, provided that they’ve received English instruction for the past two years. Kingsport Assistant […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

High School Standouts: Betsy’s Hardin is a fine arts triple-threat

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – As a sixth grader, Elizabethton’s Zada Hardin thought she would be a member of the woodwind section for life. “I decided flute was going to be my passion,” she told News Channel 11. But, sometimes music moves people differently than they expect. “Then I realized that conducting was actually my passion,” […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Family blog details Candus Wells' heart issues

ROGERSVILLE — The family of Summer Wells shared via a blog Thursday afternoon that Candus Wells recently made several visits to the emergency room for serious heart issues. Candus is the mother of Summer, who was reported missing from her Beech Creek home on June 15, 2021 and still has not been found. Her seventh birthday is Saturday.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Two women injured in Wilcox Drive collision

KINGSPORT — Two Kingsport women were taken to the hospital Tuesday evening when their car was struck by a Ford F-250 pickup at the intersection of East Industry Drive and South Wilcox Drive. Jill McCulloch and Jody E. Wolfe were transported to Holston Valley Medical Center after the incident,...
KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

Johnson City employees will be retiring

23 employees that work for the city had the opportunity to receive a retirement incentive. 23 employees that work for the city had the opportunity to receive a retirement incentive. ETSU athletic director feels cheer and dance should …. ETSU athletic director feels cheer and dance should be recognized. Castlewood...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Jason Derulo, Rainbow Kitten Surprise to headline ETSU concert

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — ETSU announced its co-headliners for this year’s spring concert on Wednesday. Jason Derulo and Rainbow Kitten Suprise will co-headline the 2023 Student Government Association’s spring concert, according to a release from the university. “I am thrilled to have these incredible artists perform and am confident we can continue to bring […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

WATCH: ETSU Eagle Cam shows Francis lay first egg of the season

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One of East Tennessee State University’s (ETSU) eagles laid her first egg of the season on Monday night, shortly after the ETSU Eagle Cameras captured a so-far unnamed male at the Bluff City nest. Francis is the female of the nest in Bluff City, and the oldest bird between the […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Hawkins County Schools announce Friday closure

ROGERSVILLE- Hawkins County Schools announced on Facebook that all schools will be closed on Friday, Feb. 3 for weather reasons. The post states that the closure is "due to existing moisture, additional rain forecasted overnight, and freezing temperatures likely in the early morning hours."
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
WJHL

WJHL

49K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy