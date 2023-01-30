Read full article on original website
Related
Starting Tuesday, all U.S. military veterans in suicidal crisis will be eligible for free care at any VA or private facility
Beginning Tuesday, U.S. military veterans who find themselves in suicidal crisis will be eligible for free emergency medical care at any Department of Veterans Affairs facility or any private facility. Unlike for most other medical benefits, veterans do not have to be enrolled in the VA system to be eligible....
Military veterans can now receive free emergency mental health care
As of Tuesday, US military veterans in an "acute suicidal crisis" can receive free treatment including inpatient care up to 30 days and outpatient care for up to 90 days.
legalexaminer.com
Nursing Home Staff Shortages Create Dangers for Residents
Nursing home staffers have an important task. When families move their relatives into nursing homes, they often need more care than they can receive at home. Staffers help clothe, feed, and bathe nursing home residents. They ensure residents take their medication, monitor their vital signs, and keep track of treatment plans. The job is rigorous, and staff members must work long shifts — often for little pay. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the staffing problems that plagued other businesses hit the nursing home industry. More than 400,000 workers left the industry because of burnout and job dissatisfaction. Some places are more affected than others — a 2021 study found that Virginia has a poorer staffing ratio than other states. Virginia state legislators recently introduced a bill that would create staffing requirements for certified nursing facilities, but the legislation is in its early stages and may not pass.
Get Marty: Why are millions of Vietnam Veterans not getting the benefits they deserve?
The number of Vietnam veterans in America is more than double the amount of World War Two and Korean War veterans combined and they aren’t getting any younger.
Navy Times
When VA calls, veterans listen
One of the Department of Veterans Affairs’ most effective outreach efforts may be a simple telephone call to ask veterans if they have any questions. According to data to be released later this week by the Government Accountability Office, staffers in the VA Solid Start program were able to connect with more than 70% of recently separated servicemembers in fiscal 2021 to discuss health care benefits, program offerings and other veteran-related questions.
VA pays out $201M to 'Blue Water Navy' veterans exposed to Agent Orange
WASHINGTON — They fought the enemy. Then, they had to fight the government to receive their benefits. Now, finally, thousands of Vietnam vets are getting what they had coming. But, the fight's not over. From 1965 to 1970, "Operation Ranch Hand" sprayed around 12 million gallons of the toxic...
khn.org
It’s ‘Telehealth vs. No Care’: Doctors Say Congress Risks Leaving Patients Vulnerable
When the covid-19 pandemic hit, Dr. Corey Siegel was more prepared than most of his peers. Half of Siegel’s patients — many with private insurance and Medicaid — were already using telehealth, logging onto appointments through phones or computers. “You get to meet their family members; you get to meet their pets,” Siegel said. “You see more into their lives than you do when they come to you.”
Arizona continues to report nursing staff shortage
Nearly three years after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, medical profession are still facing major work-related issues resulting in a decline in nurses in Arizona and the U.S..
thepulseofnh.com
Feds announce massive takedown of fraudulent nursing diploma scheme
(NEW YORK) -- A massive, coordinated scheme to sell false and fraudulent nursing degree credentials has been brought down by a joint federal law enforcement operation, Justice Department officials said Wednesday. As first reported by ABC News, officials said the scheme involved peddling more than $100 million worth of bogus...
WSYX ABC6
February marks final month for eligible households to receive emergency SNAP benefits
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX) — Congress recently passed legislation making February the final month for eligible households to receive emergency SNAP benefits before returning to pre-pandemic levels. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP, is a program that helps people meet basic nutritional needs. Beginning in March,...
Military.com
Hundreds More Soldiers Kicked off Tricare in Yet Another IT Blunder
Hundreds of soldiers in the Army might need to re-enroll in Tricare after yet another technical blunder caused them to be removed from the service's health care system. Some 600 active-duty officers and warrant officers were booted from Tricare, Lt. Col. Joseph Payton, a service spokesperson, told Military.com, adding the service noticed the problem Thursday. The disruption was likely caused by an error while work was being conducted on the Army's internal tools that track health care.
Delegates voice concerns regarding dangers of anesthesia bill which passes through House
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The House of Delegates convened Wednesday to discuss several bills, but it was House Bill 2613 – relating to the administration of anesthesia – which generated the most discourse during the session. The change would require qualifying nurse anesthetists to be licensed to...
healthcareguys.com
Choosing a career for life in the healthcare sector
The majority of people think of nurses, paramedics, physicians, and midwives as the key professionals within healthcare. However, there are hundreds of careers in the US medical industry for people who have an interest in health. From phlebotomists to occupational therapists and medical assistants, there are numerous opportunities to consider.
Military.com
VA Caregiver Program Needs Better Outreach and Data to Serve Disabled Vets, Panel Says
The Department of Veterans Affairs needs to step up outreach and coordination to caregivers of disabled veterans to ensure that they are aware of available programs and they understand the eligibility requirements for each, a key VA advisory panel has recommended. A VA Veterans' Family, Caregiver and Survivor Advisory panel...
McKnight's
‘Unwitting’ senior living and care providers swept up in $114 million fake nursing degree scheme
Senior living and care providers across the country were among “unwitting” healthcare businesses duped into hiring more than 7,600 nurses with fake credentials due to a $114 million fraud scheme, according to the federal government. The Department of Justice announced federal charges last week against 25 nursing school...
Report highlights childcare availability and affordability concerns for military families
Military families often face unique challenges that can make finding steady childcare even more urgent.
MilitaryTimes
Fort Polk battalion commander relieved amid criminal investigation
A lieutenant colonel commanding an engineer battalion at Fort Polk, Louisiana, has been fired amid a criminal investigation, an installation spokesperson confirmed to Army Times. Lt. Col. Jon-Paul Depreo was relieved as commander of the 46th Engineer Battalion, a separate battalion of the Fort Bragg, North Carolina-based 20th Engineer Brigade,...
pharmacist.com
American Pharmacists Association on move to cut pharmacy hours
WASHINGTON, DC – Today, APhA issued the following release regarding recent news that some pharmacies are moving to cut pharmacy operating hours. APhA appreciates the attention given to recent moves by some pharmacies to cut pharmacy operating hours. Like other health care professionals, pharmacy teams across the country have been stressed and stretched delivering patient care that they are educated and trained to provide, while being inadequately staffed or supported in some cases. Appropriate staffing and workplace conditions are essential for pharmacy teams to safely deliver quality patient care.
MilitaryTimes
‘The Covenant’ trailer promises an agonizing Afghan translator story
The trailer for “Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant” dropped today — and it’s a doozy. The film, set in Afghanistan, centers on an Army Joint Terminal Attack Controller, or JTAC, named Sgt. John Kinley (Jake Gyllenhaal). While deployed, Kinley is introduced to an interpreter named Ahmed (Dal Salim), who says he enlisted because he needs the money. It’s later revealed, however, that Ahmed’s motive is more personal: His son was killed by Taliban forces.
MilitaryTimes
Post-Global War on Terror, different missions for the National Guard
With the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan over, the National Guard is facing a period of transition. The force had largely been defined by frequent overseas deployments over the past two decades, but along with the active-duty component, the current national security environment will define how Guard troops will contribute.
Comments / 0