California State

legalexaminer.com

Nursing Home Staff Shortages Create Dangers for Residents

Nursing home staffers have an important task. When families move their relatives into nursing homes, they often need more care than they can receive at home. Staffers help clothe, feed, and bathe nursing home residents. They ensure residents take their medication, monitor their vital signs, and keep track of treatment plans. The job is rigorous, and staff members must work long shifts — often for little pay. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the staffing problems that plagued other businesses hit the nursing home industry. More than 400,000 workers left the industry because of burnout and job dissatisfaction. Some places are more affected than others — a 2021 study found that Virginia has a poorer staffing ratio than other states. Virginia state legislators recently introduced a bill that would create staffing requirements for certified nursing facilities, but the legislation is in its early stages and may not pass.
VIRGINIA STATE
Navy Times

When VA calls, veterans listen

One of the Department of Veterans Affairs’ most effective outreach efforts may be a simple telephone call to ask veterans if they have any questions. According to data to be released later this week by the Government Accountability Office, staffers in the VA Solid Start program were able to connect with more than 70% of recently separated servicemembers in fiscal 2021 to discuss health care benefits, program offerings and other veteran-related questions.
khn.org

It’s ‘Telehealth vs. No Care’: Doctors Say Congress Risks Leaving Patients Vulnerable

When the covid-19 pandemic hit, Dr. Corey Siegel was more prepared than most of his peers. Half of Siegel’s patients — many with private insurance and Medicaid — were already using telehealth, logging onto appointments through phones or computers. “You get to meet their family members; you get to meet their pets,” Siegel said. “You see more into their lives than you do when they come to you.”
IOWA STATE
thepulseofnh.com

Feds announce massive takedown of fraudulent nursing diploma scheme

(NEW YORK) -- A massive, coordinated scheme to sell false and fraudulent nursing degree credentials has been brought down by a joint federal law enforcement operation, Justice Department officials said Wednesday. As first reported by ABC News, officials said the scheme involved peddling more than $100 million worth of bogus...
FLORIDA STATE
Military.com

Hundreds More Soldiers Kicked off Tricare in Yet Another IT Blunder

Hundreds of soldiers in the Army might need to re-enroll in Tricare after yet another technical blunder caused them to be removed from the service's health care system. Some 600 active-duty officers and warrant officers were booted from Tricare, Lt. Col. Joseph Payton, a service spokesperson, told Military.com, adding the service noticed the problem Thursday. The disruption was likely caused by an error while work was being conducted on the Army's internal tools that track health care.
healthcareguys.com

Choosing a career for life in the healthcare sector

The majority of people think of nurses, paramedics, physicians, and midwives as the key professionals within healthcare. However, there are hundreds of careers in the US medical industry for people who have an interest in health. From phlebotomists to occupational therapists and medical assistants, there are numerous opportunities to consider.
MilitaryTimes

Fort Polk battalion commander relieved amid criminal investigation

A lieutenant colonel commanding an engineer battalion at Fort Polk, Louisiana, has been fired amid a criminal investigation, an installation spokesperson confirmed to Army Times. Lt. Col. Jon-Paul Depreo was relieved as commander of the 46th Engineer Battalion, a separate battalion of the Fort Bragg, North Carolina-based 20th Engineer Brigade,...
FORT POLK, LA
pharmacist.com

American Pharmacists Association on move to cut pharmacy hours

WASHINGTON, DC – Today, APhA issued the following release regarding recent news that some pharmacies are moving to cut pharmacy operating hours. APhA appreciates the attention given to recent moves by some pharmacies to cut pharmacy operating hours. Like other health care professionals, pharmacy teams across the country have been stressed and stretched delivering patient care that they are educated and trained to provide, while being inadequately staffed or supported in some cases. Appropriate staffing and workplace conditions are essential for pharmacy teams to safely deliver quality patient care.
WASHINGTON STATE
MilitaryTimes

‘The Covenant’ trailer promises an agonizing Afghan translator story

The trailer for “Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant” dropped today — and it’s a doozy. The film, set in Afghanistan, centers on an Army Joint Terminal Attack Controller, or JTAC, named Sgt. John Kinley (Jake Gyllenhaal). While deployed, Kinley is introduced to an interpreter named Ahmed (Dal Salim), who says he enlisted because he needs the money. It’s later revealed, however, that Ahmed’s motive is more personal: His son was killed by Taliban forces.
MilitaryTimes

Post-Global War on Terror, different missions for the National Guard

With the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan over, the National Guard is facing a period of transition. The force had largely been defined by frequent overseas deployments over the past two decades, but along with the active-duty component, the current national security environment will define how Guard troops will contribute.
CALIFORNIA STATE

