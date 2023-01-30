ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KFOX 14

GALLERY: SpaceX Starlink internet satellites spotted in El Paso night sky

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Space X's Starlink internet satellites were spotted in the sky over El Paso Friday night. Viewers submitted photos and videos showing a line of lights in the sky. Starlink satellites from SpaceX, which is owned by Elon Musk, are meant to provide high-speed internet...
cbs4local.com

EPPD: Body found in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A body was found in central El Paso Thursday night, police confirmed. Police responded to an apartment complex at the 3600 block of Hueco Avenue near Copia and Pershing. The police did not provide any more information. This is a developing story, check back...
KFOX 14

El Pasoans ready to take 'polar plunge' at Camp Cohen Water Park

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Some El Pasoans will be freezin for a reason, as they take part in a "polar plunge" event. The sponsored event aims at raising awareness and money for the Special Olympics of Texas. El Paso will join other Texas cities as they brave the...
KFOX 14

El Paso Electric customers to receive new smart meters

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Electric customers in Texas will start receiving the most advanced smart meters at their homes and businesses. This announcement comes following last week’s approval of EPE’s smart meter project by the Public Utility Commission of Texas. The project will begin...
KFOX 14

The Mars Volta band to perform at Abraham Chavez Theatre

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Mars Volta rock band from El Paso will be performing at the Abraham Chavez Theatre this year. The band, which formed in 2001, will play at the theater on May 14. Special guest Teri Gender Bender will also perform. Presale for tickets starts...
KFOX 14

Vehicle fire reported on North Nuevo Hueco Tanks Boulevard in Socorro

SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Soccoro police and fire are responding to a vehicle fire Thursday evening. Drivers are asked to avoid North Nuevo Hueco Tanks Boulevard between north loop Drive and Gateway Boulevard East. Horizon Boulevard could be used as an alternate route. No injuries are reported at this...
KTSM

Top 10 most stolen vehicles in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — According to the El Paso Police Department, certain cars and trucks seem to be on the radar recently when looking at the most stolen vehicles in El Paso. According to EPPD, the top stolen vehicle in El Paso is the Ford F-150, 22 have been stolen within the last three […]
KFOX 14

City of El Paso appoints new climate and sustainability officer

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso announced Nicole Alderete-Ferrini will lead the city's new Office of Climate and Sustainability. "As the Climate and Sustainability Officer, Ferrini will work to address the specific impacts of the global climate crisis as they relate to the urban desert environment and vulnerable populations of the Chihuahuan Desert while ensuring consistent and transparent collaboration, inclusive of all stakeholders assuring tangible results and appropriate public accountability," the city stated in a news release.
KVIA

Military-style weapon found on street on Ft. Bliss

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- -- ABC-7 has learned a military-style weapon was somehow left abandoned in the middle of the street on Fort Bliss. ABC-7 obtained this picture showing the M2 Browning .50 caliber weapon on the street at Sgt. Major Blvd and Constitution Ave. We have reached out...
KFOX 14

1 person dead following motorcycle crash in El Paso's Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Police Department confirmed one person died following a motorcycle crash in the Lower Valley. The unidentified person was sent to the hospital with critical injuries Wednesday night. The injured person died, police stated Thursday afternoon. Police blocked off Phoenix Avenue and Hawkins...
KFOX 14

Vehicle fire under investigation in Sunland Park, New Mexico

El Paso, Texas (KFOX, CBS4) — A vehicle fire was extinguished Tuesday night in Sunland Park, New Mexico. The fire happened on Spruce Drive in Sunland Park, New Mexico near Nubes Dispensary. The Fire Department tweeted about the fire early Wednesday morning. The fire was eventually extinguished. No injuries...
KTSM

Residents concerned over large predatory cats in Las Cruces neighborhoods

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — According to the Las Cruces Police Department, several Las Cruces area residents have reported seeing large predatory cats in residential neighborhoods during the last few weeks. The sightings are leaving some residents concerned since large cats have been known to roam into residential areas and prey on pets. Pet owners […]
KFOX 14

El Paso police investigate deadly stabbing

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police are investigating a deadly stabbing Thursday night. Crime Against Persons responded to Las Palmas Medical Center, police said. The location of where the stabbing occurred is unknown, police added. This is a developing story, check back for updates. Sign up to...
