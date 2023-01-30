Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
El Paso Plans to Raise the Minimum Wage $.50 Next Month - Is that Enough?Tom HandyEl Paso, TX
Two Texas Organizations Receive $100,000 Each to Support MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
US Border Patrol Arrest Update Week of January 22 El Paso Sector RegionAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
Can This Startup Change Your Life?Aron SolomonEl Paso, TX
During his visit to El Paso, Mayor Eric Adams Made A Bold Statement, Calling The Migrant Surge a "National Crisis"Philosophy BloggerEl Paso, TX
Related
KFOX 14
El Paso ranked among top 10 cities in the US to get married, study says
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Valentine's Day is right around the corner and a study revealed that the Sun City was among the top ten cities in the country to get married. El Paso ranked number eight and Las Cruces was ranked number 24, according to WalletHub. Anyone who’s...
The Most Popular Breakfast Spot in All of New Mexico Is Minutes From El Paso
Stacker put together a list of the most popular breakfast spots in each state and the top spot in all of New Mexico is just a short drive from El Paso. If you're a breakfast enthusiast who likes variety and doesn't mind taking a cruise, read on. The Shed -...
KFOX 14
GALLERY: SpaceX Starlink internet satellites spotted in El Paso night sky
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Space X's Starlink internet satellites were spotted in the sky over El Paso Friday night. Viewers submitted photos and videos showing a line of lights in the sky. Starlink satellites from SpaceX, which is owned by Elon Musk, are meant to provide high-speed internet...
cbs4local.com
EPPD: Body found in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A body was found in central El Paso Thursday night, police confirmed. Police responded to an apartment complex at the 3600 block of Hueco Avenue near Copia and Pershing. The police did not provide any more information. This is a developing story, check back...
KFOX 14
El Pasoans ready to take 'polar plunge' at Camp Cohen Water Park
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Some El Pasoans will be freezin for a reason, as they take part in a "polar plunge" event. The sponsored event aims at raising awareness and money for the Special Olympics of Texas. El Paso will join other Texas cities as they brave the...
KFOX 14
El Paso Electric customers to receive new smart meters
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Electric customers in Texas will start receiving the most advanced smart meters at their homes and businesses. This announcement comes following last week’s approval of EPE’s smart meter project by the Public Utility Commission of Texas. The project will begin...
Ice storm causes flight cancelations for El Pasoans and major crash near Van Horn
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Ice storms in most of Texas caused flight cancelations and delays along with accidents and road closures. “They just told me that it had been delayed by a couple of hours,” said Jan Thune from Las Cruces who was trying to get to Dallas. “We had a connection flight in […]
cbs4local.com
Far east El Paso home where dog attack happened has had total of 8 citations issued
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Animal Services is sharing more details about the incident where dogs attacked at least two people over the weekend in far east El Paso. The dog attack happened Sunday in a neighborhood on Tierra Limon Drive. Police said that at least...
KFOX 14
Animal Services previously visited far east El Paso home where dog attack happened
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Animal Services is sharing more details about the incident where dogs attacked at least two people over the weekend in far east El Paso. The dog attack happened Sunday in a neighborhood on Tierra Limon Drive. Police said that at least...
KFOX 14
The Mars Volta band to perform at Abraham Chavez Theatre
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Mars Volta rock band from El Paso will be performing at the Abraham Chavez Theatre this year. The band, which formed in 2001, will play at the theater on May 14. Special guest Teri Gender Bender will also perform. Presale for tickets starts...
El Paso Shown in Popular Netflix Series “I Am A Killer”
Fans of true crime have probably seen the Netflix series called "I Am A Killer"; a show where murderers from all over the United States talk about their crimes/stories & the creators present the cases from the convicted & victims side. In December of last year, Season 4 came out...
KFOX 14
Vehicle fire reported on North Nuevo Hueco Tanks Boulevard in Socorro
SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Soccoro police and fire are responding to a vehicle fire Thursday evening. Drivers are asked to avoid North Nuevo Hueco Tanks Boulevard between north loop Drive and Gateway Boulevard East. Horizon Boulevard could be used as an alternate route. No injuries are reported at this...
Top 10 most stolen vehicles in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — According to the El Paso Police Department, certain cars and trucks seem to be on the radar recently when looking at the most stolen vehicles in El Paso. According to EPPD, the top stolen vehicle in El Paso is the Ford F-150, 22 have been stolen within the last three […]
KFOX 14
City celebrates American Heart Month with community walk at Scenic Drive
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Hospitals of Providence and Live Active El Paso are inviting the community to their free "Love Yourself, Love Your Heart Walk" Sunday. The goal of the event is to raise awareness of the dangers of heart disease. The 3-mile walk/run will take place...
KFOX 14
City of El Paso appoints new climate and sustainability officer
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso announced Nicole Alderete-Ferrini will lead the city's new Office of Climate and Sustainability. "As the Climate and Sustainability Officer, Ferrini will work to address the specific impacts of the global climate crisis as they relate to the urban desert environment and vulnerable populations of the Chihuahuan Desert while ensuring consistent and transparent collaboration, inclusive of all stakeholders assuring tangible results and appropriate public accountability," the city stated in a news release.
KVIA
Military-style weapon found on street on Ft. Bliss
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- -- ABC-7 has learned a military-style weapon was somehow left abandoned in the middle of the street on Fort Bliss. ABC-7 obtained this picture showing the M2 Browning .50 caliber weapon on the street at Sgt. Major Blvd and Constitution Ave. We have reached out...
KFOX 14
1 person dead following motorcycle crash in El Paso's Lower Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Police Department confirmed one person died following a motorcycle crash in the Lower Valley. The unidentified person was sent to the hospital with critical injuries Wednesday night. The injured person died, police stated Thursday afternoon. Police blocked off Phoenix Avenue and Hawkins...
KFOX 14
Vehicle fire under investigation in Sunland Park, New Mexico
El Paso, Texas (KFOX, CBS4) — A vehicle fire was extinguished Tuesday night in Sunland Park, New Mexico. The fire happened on Spruce Drive in Sunland Park, New Mexico near Nubes Dispensary. The Fire Department tweeted about the fire early Wednesday morning. The fire was eventually extinguished. No injuries...
Residents concerned over large predatory cats in Las Cruces neighborhoods
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — According to the Las Cruces Police Department, several Las Cruces area residents have reported seeing large predatory cats in residential neighborhoods during the last few weeks. The sightings are leaving some residents concerned since large cats have been known to roam into residential areas and prey on pets. Pet owners […]
KFOX 14
El Paso police investigate deadly stabbing
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police are investigating a deadly stabbing Thursday night. Crime Against Persons responded to Las Palmas Medical Center, police said. The location of where the stabbing occurred is unknown, police added. This is a developing story, check back for updates. Sign up to...
Comments / 0