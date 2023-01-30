‘Perfectionist’ point guard excels for Boise State despite nagging ankle injury

Marcus Shaver Jr. was on the court at ExtraMile Arena putting up shots after Boise State’s 80-59 victory over Colorado State on Saturday night.

Ever the perfectionist, Shaver isn’t satisfied with the way he’s been playing.

“I’ve been shooting it terrible from the field. I’ve got to be more efficient,” Shaver said last week. “I haven’t been healthy at all, so that’s another big part. I feel like I just haven’t been myself out there, really. Once I get healthy, everything’s gonna fall into place.”

With an 18-game Mountain West schedule, there’s little time for Shaver to lament the past. The Broncos are on the road at Air Force on Tuesday night. Tipoff is 7 p.m. at Clune Arena in USAFA, Colorado.

Shaver injured his ankle during the Broncos’ nonconference schedule, missing four games. He returned to the court for Boise State’s Mountain West opener against Nevada, but he’s still working toward getting back to 100%.

Based on his output, one would be hard pressed to know Shaver is playing with a nagging ankle injury.

The fifth-year senior point guard from Phoenix ranks among the top 15 in the Mountain West in scoring (13.2 ppg) and among the top 10 in assists per game (4.4 apg, sixth), assist-to-turnover ratio (1.9, sixth), steals per game (1.7 spg, sixth) and rebounds per game (6.3 rpg, seventh).

And he’s done so while playing point guard this season for the first time at the collegiate level.

“He’s such a perfectionist that he wants to do everything he’s ever done at the highest level,” Boise State coach Leon Rice said. “It’s hard to get a bunch of assists if you’re shooting every time. It’s hard to get all the shots that you need or know you can make if you’re making everybody better. He’s doing both, but that’s always a fine line.”

Shaver is adept at creating his own shot, whether it’s a step-back 3-pointer or a scoop-and-score drive. He’s also honed in on facilitating for others this season and on navigating the Broncos through a full-court press.

Shaver played only 11 minutes in the first half against Colorado State because of foul trouble, but he came alive in the second half, scoring all eight of his points on 3-for-6 shooting while adding five assists, four rebounds and one blocked shot.

“I feel like I could average more assists, and I’ve gotta keep my turnovers down,” Shaver said. “I feel like I’m giving the ball up way too much.”

Though Shaver believes he has plenty of room for improvement, his coach knows the guard is impacting the game in more ways than just the stat sheet. Although his field-goal percentage is down to 37.6% from the 40.8% he shot last season, there are plenty of games left to boost that average.

“He has to just be at peace with it to be able to make the right decisions for the team,” Rice said. “I think he’s doing a great job. That second half he played (against Colorado State), the way he managed the game and was in complete control, hit big shots when we needed a big shot, he was the consummate point guard in that second half, and that’s why we were so efficient.”

The Broncos shot a season-best 59.2% from the floor against the Rams and dished out a season-best tying 19 assists.

BOISE STATE AT AIR FORCE

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Clune Arena, USAFA, Colorado

TV: Altitude Sports or the Mountain West Network (Vic Lombardi, Katy Winge)

Radio: KBOI 670 AM (Bob Behler, Abe Jackson)

Records: Boise State 17-5, 7-2 MW; Air Force 12-10, 3-6

Series: Boise State leads the all-time series 17-6

Vegas line: Boise State by 7.5

KenPom rating : Boise State 26, Air Force 157

KenPom & ESPN predictions

Ken Pomeroy, who created the popular college basketball statistical website KenPom.com, ranks every Division I team using an adjusted efficiency margin, which Pomeroy defines as the difference between a team’s offensive and defensive efficiency.

According to Pomeroy’s detailed statistical analysis, Boise State has a 76% chance of beating Air Force. His score prediction is a 68-60 BSU victory.

ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index : Boise State has an 81.4% chance of winning with a predicted point differential of 8.4.