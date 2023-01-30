ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

WNDU

Exterior enhancement grant program available for South Bend businesses

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A grant program is now open for South Bend businesses. The grant program is designed to improve the outside of businesses downtown. Nearly a million dollars is being invested in the downtown area, to upgrade patios, facades, and landscaping. Businesses and organizations located in the...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Only 18 more homes in Benton Harbor need lead pipe removal

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The city of Benton Harbor reports being 99.4% finished with its lead pipe removal process, but it isn’t done yet. “Every lead line has to be out of the ground before we can take a victory lap,” said Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
WNDU

PHM School Corporation to hold support staff job fair on Feb. 15

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Are you looking for a new job?. Well, the Penn-Harris-Madison School Corporation is hiring! PHM will be hosting a job fair on Wednesday, Feb. 15, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Schmucker Middle School. Those interested in attending should enter through Door B at the middle school.
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

New drive-thru pantry finished at Food Bank of Northern Indiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s an exciting new addition at the Food Bank of Northern Indiana. A newly remodeled drive-thru pantry will be unveiled on Friday. It features a permanent façade, making it convenient for volunteers and those who utilize the food pantry. The project is 14...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Housing project approved for old ‘Fat Daddy’s’ lot

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Devereaux Peters has already earned a reputation as a talented basketball player in South Bend. Now, she’s back to try her hand as a first-time housing developer. Peters played basketball for Notre Dame between 2008 and 2012. Now she’s a developer based in Chicago...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Hubbard Hill Early Learning Center set to open in Fall

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Early Learning Center at Hubbard Hill in Elkhart held an event Friday morning to honor supporters and update the public on their construction progress. Those in attendance today were asked to “leave their mark” on the foundation, a short-written message of well wishes and hopefulness...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Indiana hospitals lost income in 2022

In a Facebook post on Wednesday afternoon, Oaklawn said it can safely reopen the Elkhart campus on Thursday, Feb. 2, after consulting multiple law enforcement agencies regarding the threat. Bill would lower cost of college for undocumented students in Indiana. Updated: 6 minutes ago. As it stands, Indiana does not...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

53 workers at Bristol trailer factory permanently laid off

BRISTOL, Ind. (WNDU) - A temporary layoff has become permanent at a trailer factory in Bristol. Stealth Trailers cites an “unexpected precipitous downturn in the business of the company” as the reason it has decided to terminate 53 laid off workers at its facility in Bristol. The terminations...
BRISTOL, IN
WNDU

Former inmates hopeful for second chance at Reentry Summit

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - People gathered at the St. Joseph County Public Library for the Re Entry Summit to help former inmates reintegrate back into society. One ex-convict said he is grateful for a second chance, and hopes his story will inspire others to make better choices. The summit...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Elkhart councilman gets ready to provide medical relief in Ukraine

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - People know Aaron Mishler as the first district councilman in Elkhart, but fewer people may know he is also a registered nurse. Mishler has provided assistance in a dozen volunteer missions, and now, he’s getting ready to head to Ukraine to do it again. “First...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Hacienda HQ responds to reports of mice in Elkhart restaurant

ELKHART, Ind.-- An unwanted sight was caught on camera at a popular Michiana restaurant. A customer posted a video of a mouse running around the dining room at the Hacienda Mexican restaurant in Elkhart. Hacienda HQ responded to reports of mice seen by customers in an Elkhart restaurant on Monday.
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Humane Society of Elkhart County in need of adoptions

BRISTOL, Ind. (WNDU) - The Humane Society of Elkhart County shared an exciting update on 16 Morning News Now. Earlier in the month, HSEC shared an urgent need for pet food donations. In just a few weeks, the community went above and beyond, donating enough pet food to last through...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WNDU

One person injured in LaPorte County house fire

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One person was taken to the hospital after a house fire in LaPorte County on Wednesday morning. According to our reporting partners at WKVI, it happened in the area of U.S. 421 north of 2300 South just after 7 a.m. CST. When firefighters from the...
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
WNDU

DTSB: First Fridays return with ‘Fire & Ice’ event

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - “First Fridays” returns as we kick off February in downtown South Bend. This month’s theme is “Fire & Ice!”. There will be live ice carvings, fire dancing, and a fireworks show. You can warm up at fireplaces downtown at Chicory Cafe, South Bend Chocolate Cafe, Woochi, and Fiddler’s Hearth. A S’mores station will even be at the Studebaker Plaza as well!
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Fire at abandoned building in Elkhart causes $250,000 in damages

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials are investigating the cause of a fire early Wednesday morning in Elkhart. It happened just before 3:20 a.m. at an abandoned building in the 100 block of W. Franklin Street. The building had smoke throughout all five floors and the basement. As crews searched for the source of the fire in this building, fire was found in office rooms in the basement.
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

First Alert Forecast

The money will be used for an AED in the facility and upgrades to assist the aging veteran population at the center. Teen charged in murder of St. Joe County corrections officer appears in court. Updated: 1 hour ago. Braelyn Rios, 15, was in court on Thursday for an initial...
SOUTH BEND, IN

