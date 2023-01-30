Read full article on original website
WNDU
Exterior enhancement grant program available for South Bend businesses
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A grant program is now open for South Bend businesses. The grant program is designed to improve the outside of businesses downtown. Nearly a million dollars is being invested in the downtown area, to upgrade patios, facades, and landscaping. Businesses and organizations located in the...
WNDU
Notre Dame and Habitat for Humanity work to increase affordable housing near campus
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On the east side of Turnock St., lots of land that the University of Notre Dame has acquired over time have been donated to facilitate new-single family home construction in the Northeast Neighborhood. “We’ve been building houses with Notre Dame students for 25 years,” said...
WNDU
Only 18 more homes in Benton Harbor need lead pipe removal
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The city of Benton Harbor reports being 99.4% finished with its lead pipe removal process, but it isn’t done yet. “Every lead line has to be out of the ground before we can take a victory lap,” said Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad.
WNDU
PHM School Corporation to hold support staff job fair on Feb. 15
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Are you looking for a new job?. Well, the Penn-Harris-Madison School Corporation is hiring! PHM will be hosting a job fair on Wednesday, Feb. 15, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Schmucker Middle School. Those interested in attending should enter through Door B at the middle school.
WNDU
New drive-thru pantry finished at Food Bank of Northern Indiana
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s an exciting new addition at the Food Bank of Northern Indiana. A newly remodeled drive-thru pantry will be unveiled on Friday. It features a permanent façade, making it convenient for volunteers and those who utilize the food pantry. The project is 14...
WNDU
Housing project approved for old ‘Fat Daddy’s’ lot
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Devereaux Peters has already earned a reputation as a talented basketball player in South Bend. Now, she’s back to try her hand as a first-time housing developer. Peters played basketball for Notre Dame between 2008 and 2012. Now she’s a developer based in Chicago...
WNDU
Hubbard Hill Early Learning Center set to open in Fall
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Early Learning Center at Hubbard Hill in Elkhart held an event Friday morning to honor supporters and update the public on their construction progress. Those in attendance today were asked to “leave their mark” on the foundation, a short-written message of well wishes and hopefulness...
WNDU
Indiana hospitals lost income in 2022
In a Facebook post on Wednesday afternoon, Oaklawn said it can safely reopen the Elkhart campus on Thursday, Feb. 2, after consulting multiple law enforcement agencies regarding the threat. Bill would lower cost of college for undocumented students in Indiana. Updated: 6 minutes ago. As it stands, Indiana does not...
WNDU
53 workers at Bristol trailer factory permanently laid off
BRISTOL, Ind. (WNDU) - A temporary layoff has become permanent at a trailer factory in Bristol. Stealth Trailers cites an “unexpected precipitous downturn in the business of the company” as the reason it has decided to terminate 53 laid off workers at its facility in Bristol. The terminations...
WNDU
Bears in the Air program raises $10,000 for South Bend veteran’s center
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A group that helps Michiana veterans got a big boost on Thursday thanks to the South Bend International Airport’s annual Bears in the Air program. The program raised over $10,000 for the Robert L. Miller Sr. Veteran’s Center on S. Michigan Street in South Bend.
WNDU
Former inmates hopeful for second chance at Reentry Summit
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - People gathered at the St. Joseph County Public Library for the Re Entry Summit to help former inmates reintegrate back into society. One ex-convict said he is grateful for a second chance, and hopes his story will inspire others to make better choices. The summit...
WNDU
Michiana Golf Show, Liquidation Sale taking place at Century Center this weekend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend’s Century Center is hosting a golf show and liquidation sale this weekend!. The event is taking place on Friday and Saturday at the following times:. Friday (Feb. 3): 4 pm. to 7 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 4): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets...
WNDU
Elkhart councilman gets ready to provide medical relief in Ukraine
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - People know Aaron Mishler as the first district councilman in Elkhart, but fewer people may know he is also a registered nurse. Mishler has provided assistance in a dozen volunteer missions, and now, he’s getting ready to head to Ukraine to do it again. “First...
WNDU
Notre Dame teams up with Habitat for Humanity for housing project
Potawatomi Poppy predicts 6 more weeks of winter, Matt Engelbrecht predicts early Spring. The zoo shared a live “weather report” from Poppy on Thursday morning. Bears in the Air program raises $10,000 for veteran’s center. Updated: 1 hour ago. The money will be used for an AED...
abc57.com
Hacienda HQ responds to reports of mice in Elkhart restaurant
ELKHART, Ind.-- An unwanted sight was caught on camera at a popular Michiana restaurant. A customer posted a video of a mouse running around the dining room at the Hacienda Mexican restaurant in Elkhart. Hacienda HQ responded to reports of mice seen by customers in an Elkhart restaurant on Monday.
WNDU
Humane Society of Elkhart County in need of adoptions
BRISTOL, Ind. (WNDU) - The Humane Society of Elkhart County shared an exciting update on 16 Morning News Now. Earlier in the month, HSEC shared an urgent need for pet food donations. In just a few weeks, the community went above and beyond, donating enough pet food to last through...
WNDU
One person injured in LaPorte County house fire
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One person was taken to the hospital after a house fire in LaPorte County on Wednesday morning. According to our reporting partners at WKVI, it happened in the area of U.S. 421 north of 2300 South just after 7 a.m. CST. When firefighters from the...
WNDU
DTSB: First Fridays return with ‘Fire & Ice’ event
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - “First Fridays” returns as we kick off February in downtown South Bend. This month’s theme is “Fire & Ice!”. There will be live ice carvings, fire dancing, and a fireworks show. You can warm up at fireplaces downtown at Chicory Cafe, South Bend Chocolate Cafe, Woochi, and Fiddler’s Hearth. A S’mores station will even be at the Studebaker Plaza as well!
WNDU
Fire at abandoned building in Elkhart causes $250,000 in damages
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials are investigating the cause of a fire early Wednesday morning in Elkhart. It happened just before 3:20 a.m. at an abandoned building in the 100 block of W. Franklin Street. The building had smoke throughout all five floors and the basement. As crews searched for the source of the fire in this building, fire was found in office rooms in the basement.
WNDU
First Alert Forecast
The money will be used for an AED in the facility and upgrades to assist the aging veteran population at the center. Teen charged in murder of St. Joe County corrections officer appears in court. Updated: 1 hour ago. Braelyn Rios, 15, was in court on Thursday for an initial...
