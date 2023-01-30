ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moraine, OH

DAYTON EATS: Bloody Mary challenge to crown new champ

That question will be answered Sunday, Feb. 5 at Top of the Market on Webster Street. This is the seventh edition of the Bloody Mary Showdown to take place crowning the best Bloody Mary the region has to offer. “At the very first Showdown, MacKenzie Manley took the title, just...
Downtown Dayton restaurant hosting wine dance parties after hours

Sueño, a downtown Dayton restaurant known for its authentic Mexican cuisine, is opening its doors on select Sunday nights for a series of wine dance parties. The next wine dance party, co-sponsored by Masquerage, is Sunday, Feb. 5 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tickets are $25 which includes your first glass of wine, live performances, a photo booth and more.
Get Ready for the Dayton Donut Festival on Tour!

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Get ready for a “hole” lot of fun with the Dayton Donut Festival on Tour! Lisa Grigsby with Dayton937 shared everything you need to know. According to Lisa, the Dayton Donut Festival runs from Feb. 10 to Feb. 20 with 11 participating shops.
Wat Da Pho to open second location in Huber Heights

Wat Da Pho, a Beavercreek Vietnamese Restaurant, is opening a second location in Huber Heights this summer with a twist. Steven Huynh, who co-owns the restaurant with his business partner, An Le, told Dayton.com the new location will be an express version of their current restaurant concept. “We plan to...
Dayton chef to host evening of food, music, networking

Dayton native Jay Jones, owner of Platinum Caterers LLC, is hosting a celebratory evening of food, music, networking and more in February. Also known as “#PLATINUMCHEFJAY,” Jones will present the Appetizer 4th Year Anniversary Celebration at Antioch Shrine, located at 107 E. First St. in Dayton, on Saturday, Feb. 25 with Nexx Level Productions and The A Team.
Live music returns to downtown Dayton coffee shop after hours

A longtime coffee shop on Wayne Avenue is bringing back live music after hours beginning Friday, Feb. 3. Ghostlight Coffee’s Historic South Park location at 1201 Wayne Ave. will close for regular service at 4 p.m. and reopen at 6:30 p.m. with the After Hours show, featuring a Dayton singer/songwriter, starting at 7 p.m.
Selfie exhibit celebrating Black History Month opens at Gem City Market

Gem City Selfie and Gem City Market have teamed up for “Gem City Black History Month Popup Exhibit: Building Our Black Future Together,” a one-of-a-kind exhibit. The exhibit, which opened Feb. 3, runs through the entirety of Black History Month at the market, located at 324 Salem Ave. in Dayton.
Dayton food hall celebrates Black History Month with Uncle Nearest Tasting

W. Social Tap & Table, Dayton’s first food hall located in the historic Wright-Dunbar District, is celebrating Black History Month by honoring the contributions and achievements of African Americans. “As we celebrate Black History Month, we at W. Social Tap & Table are proud to have a collection of...
GET ACTIVE: Speaker series celebrates adventure and the great outdoors

Five Rivers MetroParks, Wright State University partner for Feb. 9-March 23 event. Five Rivers MetroParks and Wright State University’s collaborative Adventure Speaker Series, a free biennial event, is slated Feb. 9-March 23. Local outdoor enthusiasts will share their passion for adventure ranging from experiences encompassing an ancient pilgrimage across...
TELL US: Where is your favorite place to get soup in Dayton?

On a cold day like today, there’s nothing better than a warm bowl of soup. 🍲. Sipping up spoonfuls of savory broth, meat and vegetables really just heats the bones and the soul. From Blind Bob’s pickle soup to Coco’s Bistro’s tomato bisque, there are several places around the city that take soup to the next level.
New restaurant opens in former location of El Greco’s Pizza Villa

A grand opening is planned for Saturday, Feb. 4 at 4 p.m. with free pizza slices and 10 percent off orders. After holding a soft opening for about a month, D’oir’s Restaurant will celebrate its grand opening on Saturday, Feb. 4 with free pizza and 10 percent off orders starting at 4 p.m.
Adoptable Pet of the Week

DARKE COUNTY — This week’s “Adoptable Pet” features a lovable dog from the Darke County Animal Shelter in need of a caring home. Say hello to this dashing gentleman, Tucker! Tucker came to the shelter as an owner surrender due to no fault of his own. Staff were told Tucker is a 6.5-year-old intact male Labrador Retriever mix. Tucker’s owner reported he is great with kids. Tucker loves treats and attention. Tucker is learning how to walk on a leash and doesn’t seem to mind the other dogs at the shelter. Tucker did great for his bath and exam where he weighed in at 104.3 pounds and was given bordatella, parvo/lepto/distemper vaccines, microchipped, and found to be heartworm negative.
