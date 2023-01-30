Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Springfield Police unit involved in injury crash Wednesday nightSteel Ohio MediaSpringfield, OH
House Infested with over 200 ratsSteel Ohio MediaSpringfield, OH
Governor DeWine talks economics and innovation in the Miami Valley today.Steel Ohio MediaOhio State
Love is in the Air: Dayton Gem City Edition!Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Yellow Springs, Ohio a crossroad of diversity.Steel Ohio MediaYellow Springs, OH
Related
dayton.com
DAYTON EATS: Bloody Mary challenge to crown new champ
That question will be answered Sunday, Feb. 5 at Top of the Market on Webster Street. This is the seventh edition of the Bloody Mary Showdown to take place crowning the best Bloody Mary the region has to offer. “At the very first Showdown, MacKenzie Manley took the title, just...
dayton.com
Warm up with a bowl of soup: Here are some of Dayton’s favorites
As the Dayton region experiences a big chill, the South is recovering from an ice storm and the Northeast is preparing for a polar blast. Winter is definitely here and there is no better way to warm up than with a big bowl of soup. Sipping up spoonfuls of savory...
dayton.com
Downtown Dayton restaurant hosting wine dance parties after hours
Sueño, a downtown Dayton restaurant known for its authentic Mexican cuisine, is opening its doors on select Sunday nights for a series of wine dance parties. The next wine dance party, co-sponsored by Masquerage, is Sunday, Feb. 5 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tickets are $25 which includes your first glass of wine, live performances, a photo booth and more.
WDTN
Get Ready for the Dayton Donut Festival on Tour!
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Get ready for a “hole” lot of fun with the Dayton Donut Festival on Tour! Lisa Grigsby with Dayton937 shared everything you need to know. According to Lisa, the Dayton Donut Festival runs from Feb. 10 to Feb. 20 with 11 participating shops.
dayton.com
Downtown Dayton bookstore to hold grand opening today featuring new partnership
Rabbit Hole Books, a secondhand bookstore in downtown Dayton, is celebrating its grand opening Thursday, Feb. 2 at 4 p.m. The bookstore will also introduce its partnership with I Heart Ice Cream, a Thai-inspired rolled ice cream business. The bookstore, filled with thousands of books for all ages costing $1...
dayton.com
Wat Da Pho to open second location in Huber Heights
Wat Da Pho, a Beavercreek Vietnamese Restaurant, is opening a second location in Huber Heights this summer with a twist. Steven Huynh, who co-owns the restaurant with his business partner, An Le, told Dayton.com the new location will be an express version of their current restaurant concept. “We plan to...
dayton.com
Dayton chef to host evening of food, music, networking
Dayton native Jay Jones, owner of Platinum Caterers LLC, is hosting a celebratory evening of food, music, networking and more in February. Also known as “#PLATINUMCHEFJAY,” Jones will present the Appetizer 4th Year Anniversary Celebration at Antioch Shrine, located at 107 E. First St. in Dayton, on Saturday, Feb. 25 with Nexx Level Productions and The A Team.
Mikesell’s Snack Food Company to close after 113 years in Dayton
On February 1, Mikesell's announced that it has begun to wind down all operations, including manufacturing and distribution as the business prepares to liquidate assets. The liquidation process will begin immediately and continue for several months.
dayton.com
Live music returns to downtown Dayton coffee shop after hours
A longtime coffee shop on Wayne Avenue is bringing back live music after hours beginning Friday, Feb. 3. Ghostlight Coffee’s Historic South Park location at 1201 Wayne Ave. will close for regular service at 4 p.m. and reopen at 6:30 p.m. with the After Hours show, featuring a Dayton singer/songwriter, starting at 7 p.m.
dayton.com
Selfie exhibit celebrating Black History Month opens at Gem City Market
Gem City Selfie and Gem City Market have teamed up for “Gem City Black History Month Popup Exhibit: Building Our Black Future Together,” a one-of-a-kind exhibit. The exhibit, which opened Feb. 3, runs through the entirety of Black History Month at the market, located at 324 Salem Ave. in Dayton.
dayton.com
Dayton food hall celebrates Black History Month with Uncle Nearest Tasting
W. Social Tap & Table, Dayton’s first food hall located in the historic Wright-Dunbar District, is celebrating Black History Month by honoring the contributions and achievements of African Americans. “As we celebrate Black History Month, we at W. Social Tap & Table are proud to have a collection of...
dayton.com
January restaurant news: 10 opened, 10 coming soon, 5 closed and others expanding
From barbecue and Cajun food in Miamisburg to pizza and Mexican food in Beavercreek, there are several new spots throughout the Miami Valley. In our January Restaurant Roundup, we report 10 establishments now opened, eight coming soon, four closed and five others expanding offerings. If you know of a new...
dayton.com
Early spring or 6 more weeks of winter? Boonshoft’s hedgehog makes her prediction
Boonshoft Museum of Discovery’s hedgehog made a frosty prediction for her first Groundhog Day forecast. Walnut saw her shadow Thursday morning, prompting her to predict the Dayton area would get another six weeks of winter. “My shadow I do find, which has saddened my mind,” read the scroll Walnut...
dayton.com
Mikesell’s history: Beginning with a dried beef slicer, D.W. Mikesell grew a potato chip empire in Dayton
Mikesell’s, the company that bills itself as “the oldest potato chip manufacturer in the United States,” is going out of business. The company announced Wednesday that it hopes to sell its brand and IP rights to another snack food manufacturer to potentially continue the Mikesell’s brand.
dayton.com
GET ACTIVE: Speaker series celebrates adventure and the great outdoors
Five Rivers MetroParks, Wright State University partner for Feb. 9-March 23 event. Five Rivers MetroParks and Wright State University’s collaborative Adventure Speaker Series, a free biennial event, is slated Feb. 9-March 23. Local outdoor enthusiasts will share their passion for adventure ranging from experiences encompassing an ancient pilgrimage across...
dayton.com
TELL US: Where is your favorite place to get soup in Dayton?
On a cold day like today, there’s nothing better than a warm bowl of soup. 🍲. Sipping up spoonfuls of savory broth, meat and vegetables really just heats the bones and the soul. From Blind Bob’s pickle soup to Coco’s Bistro’s tomato bisque, there are several places around the city that take soup to the next level.
dayton.com
New restaurant opens in former location of El Greco’s Pizza Villa
A grand opening is planned for Saturday, Feb. 4 at 4 p.m. with free pizza slices and 10 percent off orders. After holding a soft opening for about a month, D’oir’s Restaurant will celebrate its grand opening on Saturday, Feb. 4 with free pizza and 10 percent off orders starting at 4 p.m.
‘Potato Chip King’: The man behind the empire
A man once dubbed the ‘Potato Chip King’ started a business that began in two small bedrooms on fifth street, which grew into the oldest potato chip company in the nation, announced its closure today.
Daily Advocate
Adoptable Pet of the Week
DARKE COUNTY — This week’s “Adoptable Pet” features a lovable dog from the Darke County Animal Shelter in need of a caring home. Say hello to this dashing gentleman, Tucker! Tucker came to the shelter as an owner surrender due to no fault of his own. Staff were told Tucker is a 6.5-year-old intact male Labrador Retriever mix. Tucker’s owner reported he is great with kids. Tucker loves treats and attention. Tucker is learning how to walk on a leash and doesn’t seem to mind the other dogs at the shelter. Tucker did great for his bath and exam where he weighed in at 104.3 pounds and was given bordatella, parvo/lepto/distemper vaccines, microchipped, and found to be heartworm negative.
dayton.com
Here are clips of 5 pre-funk Black music acts from Dayton that impacted modern music
Much attention is paid to Dayton’s rich funk music legacy, and rightfully so, but that’s only part of the story. There were other Black artists from the Miami Valley that helped set the stage for the Ohio Players, Zapp and their contemporaries. The Dayton Daily News examined the...
Comments / 0