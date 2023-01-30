DARKE COUNTY — This week’s “Adoptable Pet” features a lovable dog from the Darke County Animal Shelter in need of a caring home. Say hello to this dashing gentleman, Tucker! Tucker came to the shelter as an owner surrender due to no fault of his own. Staff were told Tucker is a 6.5-year-old intact male Labrador Retriever mix. Tucker’s owner reported he is great with kids. Tucker loves treats and attention. Tucker is learning how to walk on a leash and doesn’t seem to mind the other dogs at the shelter. Tucker did great for his bath and exam where he weighed in at 104.3 pounds and was given bordatella, parvo/lepto/distemper vaccines, microchipped, and found to be heartworm negative.

DARKE COUNTY, OH ・ 23 HOURS AGO