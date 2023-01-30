Read full article on original website
Shaping the Future of Transportation: GoTriangle Surveys Community on Greater Triangle Commuter RailJames TulianoCary, NC
Durham author writes book on Ashe brothersThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
Greenway of the Month (February): Annie Jones GreenwayJames TulianoCary, NC
Raleigh’s Muslim community protests Shaw’s ongoing mosque closureThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
cbs17
Man injured in Raleigh shooting, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was transported to a hospital after he was shot Friday. Raleigh police were called at 11:36 a.m. to Crosslink Mart Groceries, at 1109 Crosslink Road, in reference to a shooting. Police said the man suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital.
wfmynews2.com
Marathon gas station robbed at gunpoint in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Marathon gas station on Randleman Road was robbed at gunpoint early Friday morning, according to Greensboro police. Officers responded to the scene just before 1:30 a.m. A man with a gun entered the store and took an undisclosed amount of cash before running away. He...
cbs17
Police investigate gunfire and crash in North Raleigh near Wake Forest Road
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A shots-fired investigation is underway in the North Raleigh area Friday night, police said. Officers were first called just before 6:50 p.m. to a Wingstop, which is located beside Walmart in the 1700 block of New Hope Church Road. Police were still at that scene as of 7:20 p.m.
Durham police officers financial incentives to recruit new officers
DURHAM, N.C. — It is tough to find police officers, and Durham has been struggling with shortages. Now, the police department is rising to the challenge with some new recruiting strategies. WRAL News got a look at how the new strategies are working out – and what they are....
License plate reading cameras help Raleigh police make 41 arrests in 6 months
Twenty-five cameras that scan license plates looking for crime suspects have been positioned on roads throughout Raleigh, from crime hotspots to entertainments districts. The Raleigh Police Department joins a growing list of agencies in central North Carolina to install Flock Safety cameras. In 2022, law enforcement in Garner, Knightdale, Roanoke...
cbs17
NC suspect barricaded in home, pointed gun at deputies attempting to serve warrant
PLEASANT GARDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County deputies were in a standoff after a warrant led to a barricaded suspect in a Pleasant Garden home. At about 3 p.m., the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Beatle Drive to serve a warrant. The situation led to a barricade situation.
cbs17
Durham man charged in August killing on South Roxboro Street
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man has been charged with murder in an August killing in the 2500 block of South Roxboro Street. Durham police said Thursday that 22-year-old Savon Lamonte Dunston was arrested Wednesday at Candlewood Suites in the 1800 block of N.C. 54. Officers responded to...
WRAL
Flock of cameras across Raleigh helps police find violent criminals
In six months, the Flock camera network alerted Raleigh police 116 times and led to 41 arrests for crimes ranging from stolen cars and license plates to murder. In six months, the Flock camera network alerted Raleigh police 116 times and led to 41 arrests for crimes ranging from stolen cars and license plates to murder.
wcti12.com
Greensboro man charged with kidnapping, assault on a female in Kinston
KINSTON, Lenoir County — A Greensboro man was arrested and charged with second-kidnapping, felonious restraint and assault on a female. Jeremiah Washington, was arrested in an apartment in Simon Bright Apartments. Washington surrendered without incident and was jailed in the Lenoir County Jail without bond.
cbs17
Raleigh Magazine: The Best Bars Issue
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A bar is more than just a place to throw back a drink. In this month’s issue, Raleigh Magazine has their annual “best bar” survey and shares some of the must-have drinks and where to find them. Plus, plans for Fayetteville Street...
North Carolina man arrested 11 years later for raping child, warrant says
A man in Wilson was arrested on Wednesday for sex crimes dating back to 2012, according to arrest warrants.
cbs17
Have you seen this car? Durham police ask public to ID vehicle involved in shootings hours apart
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying and or locating a vehicle that was believed to be involved in two shootings into an occupied building. Police said the shootings happened on Jan. 21 in the 1200 block of North...
cbs17
2-car wreck in Cary sends postal worker to hospital; other driver charged
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A U.S. Postal Service driver was taken to a hospital after her mail truck was hit by a driver who faces charges stemming from the wreck. Cary police say they were called at 10:13 a.m. Thursday to the intersection of Southwest Maynard Road and Wicklow Drive in reference to a wreck.
cbs17
Durham police name Top 10 Most Wanted people for February
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department named 10 people on Wednesday that are wanted for various crimes in the city. The list identifies 10 individuals that are wanted for various charges. Police named them as their ‘most wanted’ for the month of February. In no...
rrspin.com
HCSO roundup: Fentanyl count; Man wanted in Wake Co. caught
The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office reported the following, according to Lieutenant Shane Guyant:. On Wednesday Corporal G. Keel arrested Andrew Riley Hardin, 34, of Roanoke Rapids, on an outstanding probation violation order for arrest. During the arrest Keel discovered fentanyl in Hardin’s possession. In addition to the outstanding...
Car break-ins increasing across the Triangle; what you can do to help prevent them
It is only 33 days into the new year and law enforcement agencies, around the triangle, are already seeing an increase in car break-ins.
cbs17
Man exposed himself to child inside Sanford Dollar General, police say
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested on Monday for exposing himself in front of a child inside a Sanford Dollar General, according to its police department. On Monday, shortly before 9 p.m., Sanford police officers were called to the Dollar General at 2237 Jefferson Davis Highway in reference to a man inside the store exposing himself to a child.
cbs17
Police identify man killed in Spring Lake break-in
SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have identified the Spring Lake man they say was killed by someone who broke into his home. The Spring Lake Police Department said Thursday that Charles Michael Conley, 26, was killed in the home invasion just after 10 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of South Fourth Street.
cbs17
Cary 4-car crash with fire causes traffic problems along Tryon Road near US 1
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A chain-reaction car wreck in Cary late Friday afternoon caused rush-hour traffic problems. The four-car wreck happened around 5:20 p.m. along Tryon Road at New Waverly Place, which is just east of the intersection with Kildaire Farm Road and near U.S. 1. One car had...
2 men killed in Durham quadruple shooting identified
Two people were killed and two others were hurt in a shooting that took place in north Durham.
Comments / 2