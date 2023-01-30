ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cbs17

Man injured in Raleigh shooting, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was transported to a hospital after he was shot Friday. Raleigh police were called at 11:36 a.m. to Crosslink Mart Groceries, at 1109 Crosslink Road, in reference to a shooting. Police said the man suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital.
RALEIGH, NC
wfmynews2.com

Marathon gas station robbed at gunpoint in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Marathon gas station on Randleman Road was robbed at gunpoint early Friday morning, according to Greensboro police. Officers responded to the scene just before 1:30 a.m. A man with a gun entered the store and took an undisclosed amount of cash before running away. He...
GREENSBORO, NC
cbs17

Durham man charged in August killing on South Roxboro Street

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man has been charged with murder in an August killing in the 2500 block of South Roxboro Street. Durham police said Thursday that 22-year-old Savon Lamonte Dunston was arrested Wednesday at Candlewood Suites in the 1800 block of N.C. 54. Officers responded to...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Flock of cameras across Raleigh helps police find violent criminals

In six months, the Flock camera network alerted Raleigh police 116 times and led to 41 arrests for crimes ranging from stolen cars and license plates to murder. In six months, the Flock camera network alerted Raleigh police 116 times and led to 41 arrests for crimes ranging from stolen cars and license plates to murder.
RALEIGH, NC
wcti12.com

Greensboro man charged with kidnapping, assault on a female in Kinston

KINSTON, Lenoir County — A Greensboro man was arrested and charged with second-kidnapping, felonious restraint and assault on a female. Jeremiah Washington, was arrested in an apartment in Simon Bright Apartments. Washington surrendered without incident and was jailed in the Lenoir County Jail without bond.
GREENSBORO, NC
cbs17

Raleigh Magazine: The Best Bars Issue

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A bar is more than just a place to throw back a drink. In this month’s issue, Raleigh Magazine has their annual “best bar” survey and shares some of the must-have drinks and where to find them. Plus, plans for Fayetteville Street...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

2-car wreck in Cary sends postal worker to hospital; other driver charged

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A U.S. Postal Service driver was taken to a hospital after her mail truck was hit by a driver who faces charges stemming from the wreck. Cary police say they were called at 10:13 a.m. Thursday to the intersection of Southwest Maynard Road and Wicklow Drive in reference to a wreck.
CARY, NC
cbs17

Durham police name Top 10 Most Wanted people for February

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department named 10 people on Wednesday that are wanted for various crimes in the city. The list identifies 10 individuals that are wanted for various charges. Police named them as their ‘most wanted’ for the month of February. In no...
DURHAM, NC
rrspin.com

HCSO roundup: Fentanyl count; Man wanted in Wake Co. caught

The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office reported the following, according to Lieutenant Shane Guyant:. On Wednesday Corporal G. Keel arrested Andrew Riley Hardin, 34, of Roanoke Rapids, on an outstanding probation violation order for arrest. During the arrest Keel discovered fentanyl in Hardin’s possession. In addition to the outstanding...
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Man exposed himself to child inside Sanford Dollar General, police say

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested on Monday for exposing himself in front of a child inside a Sanford Dollar General, according to its police department. On Monday, shortly before 9 p.m., Sanford police officers were called to the Dollar General at 2237 Jefferson Davis Highway in reference to a man inside the store exposing himself to a child.
SANFORD, NC
cbs17

Police identify man killed in Spring Lake break-in

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have identified the Spring Lake man they say was killed by someone who broke into his home. The Spring Lake Police Department said Thursday that Charles Michael Conley, 26, was killed in the home invasion just after 10 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of South Fourth Street.
SPRING LAKE, NC

