hubcityradio.com
ROLL On: A Tribute to Alabama coming to Aberdeen February 11th
ABERDEEN, S.D.(HubCityRadio)- The Aberdeen Arts Council is hosting ROLL ON: A Tribute to Alabama on Saturday, February 11th. Based in Minnesota, this band is a top-notch group of musicians having fun with the great hits of the iconic country band, Alabama. The harmonies and instrumentation of Roll On create memories of some of the greatest songs of all time including: Dixieland Delight, Roll On, If You’re Gonna Play in Texas, Feels So Right, Love in the First Degree and many more.
dakotanewsnow.com
Aberdeen Roncalli will create dedicated middle school after 20% enrollment increase
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Aberdeen Catholic School System is celebrating more than just National Catholic Schools Week. Roncalli has reported a nearly 20% increase in enrollment in the past two years, and that increase is mostly contributed to incoming classes. ”Most of the increase has been from...
hubcityradio.com
The Brown County Fair announce the acts performing at the fair Thursday, August 17th
ABERDEEN, S.D.(HubCityRadio)- The Brown County Fair Board, Tuesday announced the acts that will be performing at the Brown County Fair on Thursday, August 17th. Chairman of the Entertainment Board Dwight Guthmiller announced the feature act that night. Guthmiller talks about the opening act that night. The concert is sponsored by...
dakotanewsnow.com
Local Aberdeen business expands customers’ palettes with Beer School
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Market on the Plaza not only sells a variety of beers, but they’re also educating customers on that variety through Beer School. The goal of Beer School is not only to expand customers’ palettes, but also to bring in more customers during the colder months.
hubcityradio.com
Sanford Health hosting heart and vascular screening events in Aberdeen
ABERDEEN, S.D.(Press Release) – Sanford Health is holding heart and vascular screening events at the Sanford Aberdeen Clinic. This is a great opportunity for the community to have their heart, veins and arteries screened for signs of heart disease and vascular disease. The screening events will take place on...
dakotanewsnow.com
Aberdeen woman wins grocery shopping spree
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An Aberdeen woman bought a raffle ticket for a local fundraiser, but she never expected to win $1,000 worth of groceries from it. Samantha Drobny was working her usual shift at Rohly’s Bar when Step Up Ministries stopped by to sell raffle tickets. Drobny said she’s never won a raffle, but she chose to enter anyway.
hubcityradio.com
NSU Swimmer Grabs NSIC Player-of-the-Week Award for a Fourth Time this Season
BURNSVILLE, MN (NorthernSun.org) – For the fourth time this season, Northern State University freshman Lilly Grebner earned recognition from the conference office as the NSIC Swimmer of the Week. Grebner’s four swimmer of the week honors are the most by any swimmer in the NSIC this season. NSIC...
