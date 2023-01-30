ABERDEEN, S.D.(HubCityRadio)- The Aberdeen Arts Council is hosting ROLL ON: A Tribute to Alabama on Saturday, February 11th. Based in Minnesota, this band is a top-notch group of musicians having fun with the great hits of the iconic country band, Alabama. The harmonies and instrumentation of Roll On create memories of some of the greatest songs of all time including: Dixieland Delight, Roll On, If You’re Gonna Play in Texas, Feels So Right, Love in the First Degree and many more.

ABERDEEN, SD ・ 11 HOURS AGO