ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aberdeen, SD

Comments / 0

Related
hubcityradio.com

ROLL On: A Tribute to Alabama coming to Aberdeen February 11th

ABERDEEN, S.D.(HubCityRadio)- The Aberdeen Arts Council is hosting ROLL ON: A Tribute to Alabama on Saturday, February 11th. Based in Minnesota, this band is a top-notch group of musicians having fun with the great hits of the iconic country band, Alabama. The harmonies and instrumentation of Roll On create memories of some of the greatest songs of all time including: Dixieland Delight, Roll On, If You’re Gonna Play in Texas, Feels So Right, Love in the First Degree and many more.
ABERDEEN, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Local Aberdeen business expands customers’ palettes with Beer School

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Market on the Plaza not only sells a variety of beers, but they’re also educating customers on that variety through Beer School. The goal of Beer School is not only to expand customers’ palettes, but also to bring in more customers during the colder months.
ABERDEEN, SD
hubcityradio.com

Sanford Health hosting heart and vascular screening events in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, S.D.(Press Release) – Sanford Health is holding heart and vascular screening events at the Sanford Aberdeen Clinic. This is a great opportunity for the community to have their heart, veins and arteries screened for signs of heart disease and vascular disease. The screening events will take place on...
ABERDEEN, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Aberdeen woman wins grocery shopping spree

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An Aberdeen woman bought a raffle ticket for a local fundraiser, but she never expected to win $1,000 worth of groceries from it. Samantha Drobny was working her usual shift at Rohly’s Bar when Step Up Ministries stopped by to sell raffle tickets. Drobny said she’s never won a raffle, but she chose to enter anyway.
ABERDEEN, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy