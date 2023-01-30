ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Is Housing Shortage the Root of All American Problems?

America’s housing shortage is causing more than an affordability crisis. Researchers say it also could be driving many of the big U.S. problems such as wealth inequality, low birth rates, and climate change. “Imagine you’re a city-dweller living paycheck-to-paycheck. You’re trying to save so you can afford a down...
CALIFORNIA STATE

