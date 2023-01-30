One of two people injured in a Mandan house explosion January 18 has died

MANDAN, ND ( KXNET ) — One of two people burned in a Mandan house explosion and fire January 18 has died.

Susan Hawks, 62, passed away Saturday, January 28, according to her son, Kevin Cuba.

Hawks and her husband, Levi, 85, were both injured when an explosion and fire tore through their home in the Cortez Circle area around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

According to early reports, a neighbor ran to the burning home to help the two occupants. Shortly after, first responders arrived and helped rescue and treat Susan and Levi.

The couple was then airlifted to Regions Burn Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Susan sustained burns over 80 percent of her body and went through several surgeries in the days after the explosion, according to Cuba.

Levi suffered burns over 15 percent of his body, mostly on his arms and hands.

Cuba says once Levi is released, he will be living with Kevin in Lincoln to continue his recovery.

At this point, Mandan fire officials believe the explosion and fire were accidental in nature. The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms are assisting in determining the exact cause of the blast.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with medical expenses.

