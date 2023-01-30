ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
floridapolitics.com

Personnel note: Avery Lopez joins The Southern Group

Lopez will focus on policy and appropriations at the statewide and county levels. Veteran campaign strategist and legislative staffer Avery Lopez is joining lobbying firm The Southern Group. Lopez brings years of experience in Florida politics, earning a reputation as a strategic mind on the campaign trail and a formidable...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 2.1.23

Good morning. ‘Sunburn’ has been waiting for you. Veteran campaign strategist and legislative staffer Avery Lopez is joining lobbying firm The Southern Group. “Miami Dade County is one of the hottest political markets in the country and Avery has distinguished himself there as a trusted operative who knows how to deliver,” shared Southern Group Founder and Chairman Paul Bradshaw.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy