El Paso Plans to Raise the Minimum Wage $.50 Next Month - Is that Enough?Tom HandyEl Paso, TX
Two Texas Organizations Receive $100,000 Each to Support MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
US Border Patrol Arrest Update Week of January 22 El Paso Sector RegionAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
Can This Startup Change Your Life?Aron SolomonEl Paso, TX
Border Patrol Arrest Roberto Esquivel for Shooting and El Paso Sector UpdateAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
El Paso County Judge denies open border at House Judiciary hearing over border security
WASHINGTON — The House Judiciary Committee met Wednesday for the first of a series of hearing to review President Biden’s border security and immigration policies. Republicans slam Biden over his handling of the migrant crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border. El Paso has seen unprecedented numbers of migrants -...
Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters Under Fire For Paying Daughter Over $192k In Campaign Funds To Run 'Slate Mailer' Operation
Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters came under fire this week after it was revealed her daughter was paid more than $192k in campaign funds to run the congresswoman’s “slate mailer” operation, RadarOnline.com has learned.Waters’ daughter Karen reportedly earned $192,300 between January 2021 and December 2022 for running her mother’s operation that sees the 84-year-old California congresswoman endorse candidates and ballot measures via political advertisements that are then mailed en masse to residents throughout the state.According to Daily Mail, Waters also received payments for appearing on the slate mailers and her daughter has reportedly collected more than $1.2 million since the...
2 House Republicans caught saying Ilhan Omar removal was the 'stupidest vote in world' before begging reporters to not tell GOP leadership what they said
Two House Republicans blurted out what they really thought about Thursday's vote to oust Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar in what they thought was private.
South Dakota Senator Censured, Unsuspended After ‘Suckling’ Scandal
A week after suspending state Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller, the South Dakota Senate voted Wednesday to censure and reinstate the Republican, despite a pending lawsuit in which she claimed the legislature violated her First Amendment rights over the temporary removal. Frye-Mueller found herself in hot water after was accused of harassing one of her staffers with a string of unsavory comments about vaccines and breastfeeding, including suggesting that she suckle her own husband to get her milk to come in instead of feeding her child formula. The vote comes after a near-unanimous recommendation early Wednesday morning to remove the suspension. “We believe that is enough to appropriately address the matter and to make the statement to all legislators that your conduct with staff members must be above reproach,” said Sen. David Wheeler. “You must talk with them, and interact with them, professionally. There is no leeway in that.” Following the passage, Frye-Mueller has resumed full voting rights.Read it at NewsCenter1
AOC blames racism for Ilhan Omar getting booted from committee: 'Targeting women of color'
WASHINGTON (TND) — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., got animated on the House floor Thursday amid debate over a resolution to expel Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., from the House Foreign Affairs Committee. Omar was criticized Thursday for antisemitic comments she has made in the past, but legislators also pointed to...
DC lawmaker reintroduces bill to remove emancipation statue from park
WASHINGTON (WJLA) — A D.C. lawmaker is working to remove a civil rights statue for the second time. The The Emancipation Memorial, also known as the Freedman's Memorial, was dedicated in 1876, but now Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton wants it removed. She and others have been working on the...
February marks final month for eligible households to receive emergency SNAP benefits
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Congress recently passed legislation making February the final month for eligible households to receive emergency SNAP benefits before returning to pre-pandemic levels. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP, is a program that helps people meet basic nutritional needs. Beginning in March, SNAP...
