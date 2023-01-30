Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Enjoy Valentine’s Day Dinner at these Restaurants in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Funeral Services Announced for Tragically Deceased LSU Student Madison BrookscreteBaton Rouge, LA
Celebrating Black History Month in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Louisiana leads the country in the number one deaths in Hospitals and here is what's being donepeaceful prospectsLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Bet-R Food StoreM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Related
What’s the Most Popular Grocery Store in Louisiana?
You might be surprised to learn what chain is the most popular grocery store in Louisiana. In fact, it depends on what numbers you look at to find the favorite store in the Bayou State. In a report from The Takeout, foot traffic was measured at grocery stores throughout the...
NOLA.com
Crawfish prices are dropping in Louisiana as the season, demand heats up
Crawfish growers may look to the rain gauges or the temperature to forecast the supply end of the Louisiana harvest. But Jason Seither, who boils and sells tons of the mud bugs each year at his Harahan restaurant Seither’s Seafood, looks to the local social customs that dictate the annual swell in demand. He knows it’s about to rev up.
It took Americans almost 200 years to find the highest point in Louisiana
While Driskill Mountain in Bienville Parish is now the undisputed highest point in Louisiana, well up into the 20th century that honor was claimed by various sites across the northern reaches of the state.
Is It Legal To Warm Up Your Car On Cold Mornings In Louisiana?
You probably wouldn't think twice about warming up your car on a cold winter morning in Louisiana. I mean, you've probably got some ice on the windows, your seats are freezing, and your heater isn't going to warm up right away. Not to mention the fact you paid for that remote car starter. So of course you're not going to hesitate to warm your car up.
This Is The Strangest Food In Louisiana
24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of the most wonderfully wild culinary combinations around the country.
Insurance Shock: Homeowners' policies skyrocket - bad for all; worse for some
NEW ORLEANS — Darlinda Cook fulfilled a dream three years ago when, in her mid-50s, she finally became a homeowner, buying a damaged, rotting house in New Orleans East and turning it into a cozy, loving home. But now, she’s one of thousands of Louisiana homeowners being dragged to...
Louisiana Lottery Reveals Where Powerball Winners Purchased
The Louisiana Lottery has revealed the point of purchase details for two Powerball tickets valued at $100,000 and $50,000 each.
theadvocate.com
This national apparel retailer to open in Acadiana Mall, others Louisiana markets
Daily Thread, a newer retail concept that specializes in off-price fashion, will open a store March 10 in the Acadiana Mall. The retailer will open in the 5,000-square-foot space next to H&M in space E-188, records show, amid plans to open 15 stores in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. Daily Thread,...
Crawfish prices back to normal, just in time for the Big Game
According to Laney King, co-founder of the Crawfish App mobile app, prices have dropped back to what most would consider normal, just in time for the Super Bowl.
Ponchatoula size 3 dress gets 9 million views
Size 3 dress is super-sized around the world.
WDSU
Goodwill store opens on the Westbank
NEW ORLEANS — A new Goodwill store has opened on the Westbank on Thursday. The store will use its proceeds to help people with disabilities, and those who were recently released from prison find jobs. WDSU Reporter Eli Brand reports from the grand opening.
Speckled trout population falls to lowest level ever in Louisiana
Among the most popular fish for anglers and seafood lovers in Louisiana, the speckled trout has reached its lowest population levels ever recorded, according to experts who monitor their numbers. But state lawmakers rejected a proposal Wednesday to protect the species with tightened recreational fishing regulations. Officials from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries […] The post Speckled trout population falls to lowest level ever in Louisiana appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
NOLA.com
Letters: Protecting Grand Isle means protecting Louisiana
Immediately after Hurricane Katrina, House Speaker Dennis Hastert publicly questioned whether New Orleans should be rebuilt. But it was. Multi-billion dollar projects now protect the city with new and reinforced levees and the Lake Borgne Storm Surge Barrier. Farther south, the city and southeastern Louisiana are protected by Grand Isle.
Dentist office abruptly closes; customers now want their money back
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge dentist has seemingly disappeared, leaving patients wondering where he is and wanting their money back. Outside the Esthetic Associates dental office in the Highland Place Shopping Center, the missed delivery notes from FedEx are piling up. “My husband has been here at...
New life comes to Jefferson Parish shopping malls
METAIRIE, La. — Two Jefferson Parish malls have new life breathing into them. On Wednesday, the Ochsner Medical Complex - Clearview will open its doors for its first clinic visits in part of what used to be the Sears building. “Over 250 clinic visits tomorrow, 44 monographies tomorrow, 18...
Louisiana breaks ground on next phase of Pecue Ln. Interchange project
On Tuesday, officials with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) joined other state and local officials to break ground on Phase III of the I-10/Pecue Lane Interchange Project in Baton Rouge. The project, which began in 2017, is an important part of the area’s economic growth, said Transportation Secretary Shawn D. Wilson. “Baton […] The post Louisiana breaks ground on next phase of Pecue Ln. Interchange project appeared first on Transportation Today.
Luxurious Louisiana RV Resort the Size of a Small Town
If you're looking for a Louisiana staycation any time of year, Tangipahoa Parish is home to a massive family campground resort that's open 365 days a year and waiting to show you a grand time. Sun Outdoors New Orleans North Shore, formally Reunion Lake Campground, is literally the size of...
New Program Helps First Responders and Teachers in Louisiana With Down Payment/Closing Costs
The program is called "Keys for Service" and is designed to "help bridge the gap and make it easier and more affordable for our community heroes to purchase their dream homes."
Meijer offers discount to SNAP customers through March
Meijer announced Thursday they are taking steps to help SNAP families stretch their dollars even further on fresh produce.
iheart.com
This Is Louisiana's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Diner
Chain restaurants offer diners a guaranteed chance to have a delicious meal, but some of the best meals can be found at hidden gems and hole-in-the-wall restaurants that are just waiting to be discovered. Cheapism looked at reviews on Yelp and TripAdvisor as well as rankings from food writers to...
Comments / 4