NOLA.com

Crawfish prices are dropping in Louisiana as the season, demand heats up

Crawfish growers may look to the rain gauges or the temperature to forecast the supply end of the Louisiana harvest. But Jason Seither, who boils and sells tons of the mud bugs each year at his Harahan restaurant Seither’s Seafood, looks to the local social customs that dictate the annual swell in demand. He knows it’s about to rev up.
LOUISIANA STATE
Kiss Country 93.7

Is It Legal To Warm Up Your Car On Cold Mornings In Louisiana?

You probably wouldn't think twice about warming up your car on a cold winter morning in Louisiana. I mean, you've probably got some ice on the windows, your seats are freezing, and your heater isn't going to warm up right away. Not to mention the fact you paid for that remote car starter. So of course you're not going to hesitate to warm your car up.
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Goodwill store opens on the Westbank

NEW ORLEANS — A new Goodwill store has opened on the Westbank on Thursday. The store will use its proceeds to help people with disabilities, and those who were recently released from prison find jobs. WDSU Reporter Eli Brand reports from the grand opening.
Louisiana Illuminator

Speckled trout population falls to lowest level ever in Louisiana

Among the most popular fish for anglers and seafood lovers in Louisiana, the speckled trout has reached its lowest population levels ever recorded, according to experts who monitor their numbers. But state lawmakers rejected a proposal Wednesday to protect the species with tightened recreational fishing regulations. Officials from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries […] The post Speckled trout population falls to lowest level ever in Louisiana appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Letters: Protecting Grand Isle means protecting Louisiana

Immediately after Hurricane Katrina, House Speaker Dennis Hastert publicly questioned whether New Orleans should be rebuilt. But it was. Multi-billion dollar projects now protect the city with new and reinforced levees and the Lake Borgne Storm Surge Barrier. Farther south, the city and southeastern Louisiana are protected by Grand Isle.
GRAND ISLE, LA
WWL

New life comes to Jefferson Parish shopping malls

METAIRIE, La. — Two Jefferson Parish malls have new life breathing into them. On Wednesday, the Ochsner Medical Complex - Clearview will open its doors for its first clinic visits in part of what used to be the Sears building. “Over 250 clinic visits tomorrow, 44 monographies tomorrow, 18...
METAIRIE, LA
Transportation Today News

Louisiana breaks ground on next phase of Pecue Ln. Interchange project

On Tuesday, officials with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) joined other state and local officials to break ground on Phase III of the I-10/Pecue Lane Interchange Project in Baton Rouge. The project, which began in 2017, is an important part of the area’s economic growth, said Transportation Secretary Shawn D. Wilson. “Baton […] The post Louisiana breaks ground on next phase of Pecue Ln. Interchange project appeared first on Transportation Today.
BATON ROUGE, LA
iheart.com

This Is Louisiana's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Diner

Chain restaurants offer diners a guaranteed chance to have a delicious meal, but some of the best meals can be found at hidden gems and hole-in-the-wall restaurants that are just waiting to be discovered. Cheapism looked at reviews on Yelp and TripAdvisor as well as rankings from food writers to...
LOUISIANA STATE

