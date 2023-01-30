ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HollywoodLife

Priyanka Chopra Cradles Baby Malti At Jonas Brothers Walk Of Fame Ceremony: Photos

By Audrey Rock
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CPtfT_0kWax7rw00
Image Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Ever the supportive wife, Priyanka Chopra showed up with a smiling face and her beautiful daughter for husband Nick Jonas, as the Jonas Brothers were honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In photos taken at the January 30 ceremony, Priyanka, 40 cradled one year old Malti Marie as she wore a striking brown high-necked top and accessorized with hoop earrings. Baby Malti was adorable in her first public appearance with a white bow and tiny stud earrings as mom cradled her.

Alongside her sat Sophie Turner (who is married to Joe Jonas) looking stunning in a red two-piece ensemble with ruffle details on her right shoulder. Their two daughters, whom they have kept out of the spotlight, did not appear at the ceremony. Danielle Deleasa (wife of Kevin Jonas) Rocked a taupe long sleeved number and held daughter Valentina Jonas on her lap. Daughter Alena was there, as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hiypg_0kWax7rw00
John Salangsang/Shutterstock

“My beautiful wife,” Nick said as he took the podium to accept the honor. “You are the calm in the crazy, the rock in the storm, and I love being married to you. It’s the greatest gift. And I love being a parent with you.” Nick then paid tribute to his tiny little girl, cracking an adorable joke. “Malti Marie. Hi baby,” he said. “I can’t wait to come back here with you in 15 years and embarrass you in front of your friends.”

As for Sophie, her hubby had a few adorable words for his very own Game of Thrones star. “Sophie, what up, homie?” he quipped. “You’re my partner in crime, you keep me motivated and inspired every day. I strive to be as cool as you. And uh, you got any plans after this?”

As the world watched them receive the award (in the category of “Recording”), the brothers took the opportunity to make a huge announcement — they will be releasing a new album, aptly titled The Album on May 5th, and they’ll be heading out on tour again. “This journey has been a wild ride and we’re so grateful to share this passion of music for so long with the world,” Joe said during the ceremony.

Comments / 2

Related
Page Six

Shemar Moore welcomes first baby with girlfriend Jesiree Dizon, her third

Shemar Moore is a dad! The actor revealed on Wednesday that his girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, gave birth to their first baby together. “Ya boy is officially a Dad!!!” Moore gushed via Instagram. “Dreams come true!! The rest of my life is here! ❤️🙏🏽🙌🏽” The “Criminal Minds” alum, 52, surprised his Instagram followers with his “miracle” news earlier this month. “Mama’s smiling from Heaven 🕊️,” Moore captioned a Jan. 9 Reel from his and then-pregnant Dizon’s sex reveal party. “Here comes the BEST part of my life ❤️‍🔥.” In the footage, the couple found out that they had a baby girl on the way with the help...
Page Six

Nick Jonas was ‘impressed’ with daughter Malti’s ‘chill’ demeanor during debut

Calm, cool and collected. Nick Jonas was “impressed” by his daughter Malti’s “chill” composure as she made her debut at his Walk of Fame ceremony Monday. “She was super chill the whole time,” the Jonas Brothers member told Access Hollywood after the event honoring himself and brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas. “I was very impressed,” Nick, 30, continued. “It was wonderful to have her and my wife, [Priyanka Chopra], out. My mother-in-law was here too, in addition to [my] parents.” The “Jealous” singer joked that the “family affair” felt “like a wedding.” Chopra carried their 1-year-old at the ceremony, and Nick sent her a...
HollywoodLife

Rickey Smiley Breaks Silence On Son Brandon’s Death: It’s Been A ‘Terrible Nightmare’

Rickey Smiley mourned his son Brandon’s death with an emotional clip on his Instagram on Monday, January 30. The comic, 54, spoke about Brandon’s passing at 32 a day after his unexpected death. He said that the day after learning that his son had died was even more heartbreaking than the day before, and he opened up about the grief that he and the rest of the family were experiencing.
Distractify

Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket

“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman’s Older Daughter Sunday, 14, Is Taller Now Than Dad Keith Urban On Outing With Sister, Faith, 12

Keith Urban, 55, recently had a fun outing at a grocery store with his growing daughters! The singer was photographed wearing a yellow graphic hoodie, black nylon pants, and white sneakers, as his oldest child, Sunday Rose, 14, who towered over him in height, and youngest, Faith Margaret, 12, walked beside him in the their own casual outfits. Sunday wore a light gray zip-up hoodie, black pants, and white sneakers, and Faith wore a light pink sweatshirt with matching sweatpants and sneakers.
People

Shemar Moore's Girlfriend Proudly Shares New Photos of Their Baby Girl: 'I Shall Call Her Squishy'

Shemar Moore and Jesiree Dizon welcomed a baby girl, Frankie Moore, on Jan. 24 Shemar Moore and his girlfriend Jesiree Dizon are enjoying parenthood. On Monday, Dizon, 39, shared new photos of her and Moore's newborn baby daughter, Frankie Moore. In one photo Frankie struck a pose in a cozy sherpa with a newborn hat tied into a bow. The model sweetly kissed Frankie's forehead in another intimate image, and proudly snapped selfies in what marked her first post dedicated to baby Frankie since the newborn's arrival. RELATED: Shemar Moore Shares Sweet...
INSIDE News

Priscilla Presley does not accept that her daughter Lisa Marie Presley left her without an inheritance

Priscilla Presley, Elvis Presley's widow said her daughter Lisa's will that withdraws her as a beneficiary is completely invalid, according to court documents. The daughter and only heiress of Elvis Presley, who died on January 12, had named Barry Siegel (ex-manager) and her mother Priscilla as co-administrators of her estate in life and death, but apparently, Lisa had changed her will.
HOLAUSA

Channing Tatum shares thoughts on marriage with girlfriend Zoë Kravitz

Channing Tatum is sharing his thoughts on marriage, following his complicated divorce from Jenna Dewan. The 42-year-old actor is currently dating 34-year-old Zoë Kravitz, and he is detailing his perspective on serious relationships and his plans for the future. The Hollywood star talked to Vanity Fair about his...
People

Kylie Jenner Shares First Photo of Son's Face and Finally Reveals His Name

Kylie Jenner announced last March that she and Travis Scott changed their son's name from Wolf as "we just really didn't feel like it was him" Kylie Jenner is officially introducing her baby boy to the world. The Kardashians star, 25, shared some adorable photos of her and Travis Scott's 11-month-old son, revealing his name for the first time in the caption: "AIRE 🤍." In the snaps, Aire looks too cute hanging out in different pairs of Posh Peanut pajamas, taking photos with his mom and enjoying some food in his...
OK! Magazine

Gisele Bündchen Stuns In Sheer Dress For Beachside Photoshoot As Model Revives Her Career Post-Divorce

Gisele Bündchen is showing ex-husband Tom Brady what he's missing!Last week, the Brazilian beauty worked the cameras in a long, sheer black dress for a beachside photoshoot, leaving little to the imagination.For the Wednesday, January 25, gig, the star had her signature tresses styled in messy beach waves, and she opted to go sans shoes, adding just a cheeky black pair of underwear and buckled belt to her outfit. For another set of pics, she added a pop of color with lime green sunglasses.The sultry shoot is one of several she's been seen posing for, as insiders revealed she's ready...
HollywoodLife

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, Rocks Buzz Cut Makeover As She Shops With Sister Zahara, 18: Before & After Photos

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, decided to change up her look in a big way! The daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt was spotted sporting a brand new fresh buzz cut as she shopped with her sister Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 18, during a recent outing. She wore a black hoodie, gray shorts, and black Converse style sneakers as she walked side by side with her older sibling in a parking lot.
HOLAUSA

Marc Anthony cried as his dad walked Nadia Ferreira down the aisle

It’s only about to be February, but Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira already threw the wedding of the year. The couple said I do on January 28th at the Perez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) in South Florida, and the world is obsessed with their star-studded, fairytale wedding. ...
Bustle

Travis Barker’s New Tattoo Is Causing Surprising Confusion Among Fans

In the two years since Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian moved out of the friend zone, she’s already inspired several of his tattoos. The Poosh founder also seems to be the muse for her husband’s latest ink, which Barker unveiled in a series of Instagram photos on Saturday, Jan. 21. The first snap features Kardashian as Barker kneels on one knee behind her, and then the third shows the tattoo on his upper thigh before the fourth give an up-close look. The tatt is presumably of Kourtney’s eyes, but several of the Blink-182 drummer’s Instagram followers had different theories and interpretations.
HollywoodLife

Sally Field’s Husband History: Who Has The Famous Star Been Married To Through The Years?

Sally Field is a two-time Academy Award winning actress. She has been married twice. The beloved actress is currently starring in ’80 For Brady.’. Sally Field, 76, is among the most recognizable and most beloved actresses in Hollywood. The Forrest Gump and Steel Magnolias star rose to fame on television and in film, and has appeared alongside other legends including the late Burt Reynolds (whom she shared a long-term relationship with), Tom Hanks, Robin Williams, Reese Witherspoon, Pierce Brosnan, Robert Downey Jr., Whoopi Goldberg, Julia Roberts, and many more. The Mrs. Doubtfire actress is also well remembered as the perky title character in TV’s irrepressible The Flying Nun in the late 1960s, and more recently in a recurring role on ER — for which she received an Emmy Award in 2001.
Page Six

Jennifer Garner joins Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez for child’s musical event

Exes Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck showed off their cordial co-parenting skills on Sunday by attending their child Seraphina’s musical event. The actor’s wife, Jennifer Lopez, also came to support the 14-year-old, as well as Affleck’s mother, Christopher Anne Boldt. The Grammy winner, 53, wore a green turtleneck, a matching tweed coat and jeans while arriving at the Santa Monica venue with her teenager Emme. When Garner, 50, showed up with daughter Violet, 17, and son Samuel, 10, she was dressed casually in a gray sweater, jeans and sneakers. Affleck, for his part, wore an all-black outfit to the performance hall. The outing marked...
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
290K+
Followers
26K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy