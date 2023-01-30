ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gigi Hadid Gives Rare Glimpse Into Life As A Mom To Khai, 2, By Sharing Her Morning Routine

By Sabrina Picou
 4 days ago
Image Credit: MEGA

Blonde beauty Gigi Hadid, 27, opened up about her Monday morning routine during a new interview with WSJ. Magazine on Jan. 30. In the interview, Gigi also discussed how she goes about her day with her daughter, Khai Hadid Malik, 2, by her side. “Whatever time she’s waking up, I’m waking up,” she said, which is typically between 7:30 and 8:30 AM. “I have a very mom morning routine.” The starlet went on to detail what she and Khai like to eat together during the busy mornings. “I eat whatever Khai’s having. I make her pancakes and sausages every day,” Gigi said.

Gigi Hadid welcomed her first daughter in Sept. 2020. (MEGA)

The Vogue cover model makes this breakfast item so much, in fact, that she even asked “Santa” for some new cooking tools, as she’d worn hers out. “For Christmas, she asked me what I was going to ask Santa for and so I said I wanted a new pancake pan. I ordered myself, via Santa, this cool pancake pan—each little circle pancake is a different animal, so she can have lion pancakes or llama pancakes. It’s really fun,” the momma bear continued.

Along with sharing what the Hadid household has for breakfast, Gigi revealed how she stays active when she’s not working on the set of photoshoots or walking runways. “We walk a lot. We do yoga together. With lifting her and running around all day and going to the park, I get moving,” the 27-year-old said. Later, Gigi chatted about her skincare routine, which is much more simple than some might think. “I’m not much of a skin-care guru. I’m terrified of facials. I’ve had one in my life, before the last Met Ball, because I went to someone who works on my sister and one of my best friends, and I really trust them. But I just like to keep it simple,” she quipped.

The interview comes four months after Gigi’s clothing line, Guest in Residence, launched. The entrepreneur told the outlet what her experience was starting a clothing brand. “I was really lucky in my past opportunities to design and collaborate with brands. I watched my bosses, whether that was Tommy Hilfiger or Valérie Messika, operate in their businesses, and I took in as much as I could,” she said. “I see what I would like to mirror and what I would leave with that person or that experience. What were you looking for when you hired your team?”

Finally, the mom-of-one detailed how she likes to unwind with such a busy schedule. “I try when I have time to go to the chiropractor and get recalibrated. Doing the job that I do, it can be very physical,” Gigi said. She also gave readers an inside scoop on her goals for the coming year. “Oh, I guess a New Year’s resolution is I’ll try to treat myself to a massage a little more,” she concluded. The stunning beauty welcomed her daughter in Sept. 2020. She shares the baby girl with her ex-boyfriend and One Direction alum Zayn Malik, 30, who she dated on-and-off from 2015 until their most recent split in Oct. 2021.

