ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany County, NY

3 area snowmobile accidents, 2 fatal in just 1 week

By Anya Tucker
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GeUMR_0kWax4Dl00

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. ( News10 )-First responders are asking snowmobilers to be extra careful after three accidents in the Capital Region in less than a week. Two of the incidents resulted in fatalities.

The latest accident happened Saturday night. Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo says a 20-year-old man named Garrett Macintosh of Florida, New York died after a crash on the Great Sacandaga Lake. “The other snowmobiler was ahead of him. He looked back to see where he was. [He] didn’t see the headlight on the snowmobile and turned around and went back. Saw that it was overturned and that he [Macintosh] was on the ice.” Zurlo says his office is investigating the cause of the crash.

Earlier in week on Wednesday there was another accident in the Albany County town of Berne. The Albany County Sheriff says it happened around 1am when a 25-year-old man crashed his snowmobile. First responders are credited with rescuing him 300 feet from the roadway.

The very next night in Fulton County, 3 riders on Peck Lake unexpectedly encountered open water. 2 sleds went in. “And then the third fella helped,” said Sheriff Richard Giardino. “Threw his tow rope to get the second fella out. And then they both tried to get to the third friend, Todd. and they were unable to,” he added. Todd Wheaton , a husband and father to an infant baby boy died as a result of the accident. Giardino says the riders were unaware that a stream feeding the lake had weakened the ice.

He showed News10’s Anya Tucker special gear that can buy a rider time should they go through, including a vest that automatically inflates and a jacket that offers an amount of buoyancy.

“It buys you time and may make a difference,” said Giardino. Most lakes and ponds are typically ice covered this time of year, but due to unusually warm weather the crust is now thin at best. “Very dangerous,” he said. “We are encouraging people to stay off all the lakes for their own safety. Whether ice fishing, whether snowmobiles or four wheelers.” One thing all these accidents have in common is that they occurred at night. Both Zurlo and Giardino encourage snowmobilers to ride during daylight, and to just play it safe.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 4

Guest
4d ago

I'm 52 and around here Rennsalaer County, I never hit the ice before February, Being thin before that has been normal my entire life , please stop with the climate BS

Reply
4
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Nothing found after extensive search along Mohawk River

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Crews from multiple law enforcement agencies were along the Mohawk River throughout the day Thursday after reports of a potential body in the water. After an extensive search, a body was not located. The Niskayuna Police Department says they received a call just before 10:15 Thursday morning after a possible human […]
NISKAYUNA, NY
WRGB

Police: no body found in Mohawk River after tip to police

SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — Schenectady Police say they are investigating a report of a body in the Mohawk River. The initial tip was of a body possibly floating in the river in the area of Blatnick Park in Niskayuna. Police crews were on the scene searching while State Police...
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Lake George fire chief who led Ethan Allen response dies

This week, Lake George Volunteer Fire Dept. is mourning one of its former leaders. In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the department announced the passing of former fire chief Bruce Kilburn, who spent three decades serving the Lake George community at both the fire department and Lake George Emergency Squad.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know this Wednesday, February 1

The Albany man accused of causing a fatal motorcycle crash in Lake George last year has pleaded guilty. And in Cohoes, city officials are making progress on efforts to move families who have been living near the Norlite facility. The details top this morning's five things to know.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Skull in Rensselaer County identified as man missing since 2007

A skull found in 2017 near the Hudson River in Rensselaer County has been identified as a person who went missing in 2007. Investigators have been trying to figure out where Frank Connell, 47, was, but kept coming up empty-handed. He had last been seen in the area of Gibson’s Bar at Broadway and Harrison Avenue in Rensselaer.
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
adirondackalmanack.com

Rangers respond to snowmobile accidents in Herkimer County

On Jan. 27, Forest Ranger Mecus participated in a three-day avalanche safety course conducted by the National Ski Patrol at Whiteface Ski Center. Ranger Mecus was among 17 students from across the Northeast. The course focused on basic avalanche science, understanding the snowpack and how it relates to avalanche danger, and essential techniques for reaching subjects in the event of an avalanche.
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

49K+
Followers
26K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy