Iowa State

WHO 13

District looks at available dollars after popular teacher leaves

JEFFERSON, Iowa — Three isn’t five. But at least it’s not two. That’s how first-year Greene County Community Schools Superintendent Brett Abbotts looks at the funding increase that Iowa senate Republicans approved Thursday afternoon. Abbotts said the 3 percent increase in the per student formula will mean about $250,000 for the coming year. In recent […]
GREENE COUNTY, IA
northwestmoinfo.com

Fines Proposed for Iowa Schools Violating ‘Divisive Concepts’ Law

(Radio Iowa) A bill introduced in the Iowa House would require that school library catalogs be posted online and teachers would have to list all the instructional materials they plan to use. The concept was considered in the House and Senate last year, but did not become law. Melissa Peterson of the Iowa State Education Association says parents should have access to school curriculum, but the bill would prevent teachers from adding new material that would benefit students.
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

Three Iowa QC school districts among best STEM programs in state

The Davenport Community School District is one of 37 Iowa school districts named to the STEM BEST (Businesses Engaging Students and Teachers) + HD (High Demand) Program. Appointed by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ STEM Advisory Council, the STEM BEST Program brings schools and businesses together to provide students with real workplace experiences, introduce businesses and career opportunities in Iowa and gain career-ready skills, according to a Tuesda release from the Davenport district.
DAVENPORT, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Feds file lawsuits accusing two Iowa companies of labor violations

The U.S. Department of Labor is taking two Iowa companies to court over allegations that they either failed to pay workers overtime or spent their workers’ retirement contributions. The first of the two cases, filed this week in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa, alleges that Seth Woods, along with Woods Construction […] The post Feds file lawsuits accusing two Iowa companies of labor violations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Proposed bill in Iowa House would shorten length of freight trains

Waterloo Police arrested a man they say shot his girlfriend during an argument. NAMI Linn County past president and program coordinator Kurt Rogahn joins us to talk about how a holiday celebrating love can lead to breakups instead. Cedar Rapids restaurant owner to open new restaurant in Shellsburg.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Gov. Reynolds, Republicans promise action on LGBTQ issues in schools at ‘parental rights’ forum

Gov. Kim Reynolds and Republican legislators speaking at a “parental rights” event Thursday pledged to pass legislation this session banning LGBTQ materials in schools and policies allowing students to socially transition without their parents’ consent. “School choice” supporters gathered at Franklin Junior High School  in Des Moines Thursday evening for the town hall event, hosted […] The post Gov. Reynolds, Republicans promise action on LGBTQ issues in schools at ‘parental rights’ forum appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

C6-Zero misses deadline to hand information over to Iowa DNR

Shellsburg is getting a new restaurant soon by the owner of Rock Bar and American Grill in downtown Cedar Rapids. The Democratic National Committee is set to vote on the presidential nominating calendar for next year. Cedar Rapids Public Library to host Cat Cafe.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa among 20 states warning pharmacies against mailing abortion pills

Iowa lawmakers say proposed bill would add education transparency for parents. Lawmakers say a bill in the Iowa legislature would add transparency for parents in their children's education. Founder of Iowa nonprofit speaks publicly about deadly shooting for first time.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Most Iowa residential property assessment values to rise in 2023

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - According to officials, a nationwide trend will see most residential properties increase in value in 2023. Property assessments will be mailed for the 2023 year in Linn County in the next couple of months. Local assessors say the state of Iowa will see the same thing.
LINN COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Iowa Republicans appear to have agreement on public school funding plan

DES MOINES, Iowa — How much should Iowa lawmakers allocate in increased funding for public school students for the coming year? Originally, there were three different Republican proposals. But on Wednesday, that became two. Wednesday afternoon, Republicans on the senate education committee amended the original bill and approved a 3% funding increase, matching the proposed […]
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa House resurrects school ‘transparency’ bill for curriculum, books

A bill that received preliminary approval by an Iowa House subcommittee on Wednesday would require school districts and charter schools to make classroom materials available to parents along with a list of their library books and a process to challenge them. House File 5 is similar to a bill that was approved by the full […] The post Iowa House resurrects school ‘transparency’ bill for curriculum, books appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

Governor's plan would gut independence of Iowa Consumer Advocate

First in a series analyzing Governor Kim Reynolds' plan to restructure state government. Attorney General Brenna Bird would gain direct control over the office charged with representing Iowa consumers on issues related to utilities, under Governor Kim Reynolds' proposed restructuring of state government. House Study Bill 126, which lays out...
IOWA STATE

