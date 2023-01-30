ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

WMBF

Myrtle Beach Police Department recruitment event postponed

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A recruitment event for the Myrtle Beach Police Department has been postponed. The MBPD confirmed to WMBF News that the event was originally scheduled for Saturday, but has been pushed back to Feb. 11 due to the Physical Ability Test course needing to dry out after recent rain in the area.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

HCFR: 1 hurt in Surfside Beach crash

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is injured and lanes were closed on Glenns Bay Road after a crash Friday afternoon, according to officials. Horry County Fire Rescue said it was called to a two-vehicle wreck in the area of Chandler Drive at around 1:05 p.m. One person is being taken to the hospital.
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Day 8: Aircraft to launch as search continues for boater missing from North Myrtle Beach area

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The search for the missing 23-year-old boater last seen in the North Myrtle Beach area continues. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said air resources are waiting for the weather to clear, and then Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office will put its helicopter in the air and SCDNR will fly its fixed-wing aircraft.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Police: Minors arrested after being caught with fake IDs, alcohol at CCU-area bar

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A number of minors with fake IDs were arrested last weekend after police say a bar near Coastal Carolina University served them alcohol. According to a police report obtained by WMBF News, officers with the Conway Police Department and agents with the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division performed a compliance check at 702 Highway 544 on Jan. 28. An online search matches the address to the Crooked Floor Tavern.
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

Suspect wanted for beating, robbing store clerk in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are searching for the suspect who beat and robbed a store clerk in Florence County in January. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said on Jan. 18, at approximately 12:20 p.m. the suspect entered the Healthy Food Store located at 2051 Elijah Ludd Road, held the store clerk at gunpoint and struck the clerk before leaving on foot.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Coroner IDs victims of double shooting in Williamsburg Co.

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Coroner’s Office released the names of the two victims of a weekend shooting in the Bloomingvale area. John David Leone, 52, of Maplewood, New Jersey, and Kimberly Rowell, 30, of Conway, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Coroner Ivori Henryhand.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Endangered 12-year-old missing in Horry County, police say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 12-year-old missing from Horry County is considered endangered, according to the Horry County Police Department. Madalyn Anjore Griffin was last seen Friday at her home on Carolina Pointe Way near Little River, police said. She has green hair, is about 5-foot-4 and weighs 150 pounds. Griffin is considered endangered […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Lanes re-open after 3-vehicle crash on Highway 17 Bypass

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A crash caused northbound lanes to close Friday on part of Highway 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach. Information from the South Carolina Department of Transportation showed the wreck happened in the area of Harrelson Boulevard. A SCDOT camera also showed northbound traffic closed off as...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

