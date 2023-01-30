Read full article on original website
WMBF
Myrtle Beach Police Department recruitment event postponed
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A recruitment event for the Myrtle Beach Police Department has been postponed. The MBPD confirmed to WMBF News that the event was originally scheduled for Saturday, but has been pushed back to Feb. 11 due to the Physical Ability Test course needing to dry out after recent rain in the area.
WMBF
HCFR: 1 hurt in Surfside Beach crash
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is injured and lanes were closed on Glenns Bay Road after a crash Friday afternoon, according to officials. Horry County Fire Rescue said it was called to a two-vehicle wreck in the area of Chandler Drive at around 1:05 p.m. One person is being taken to the hospital.
WMBF
Day 8: Aircraft to launch as search continues for boater missing from North Myrtle Beach area
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The search for the missing 23-year-old boater last seen in the North Myrtle Beach area continues. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said air resources are waiting for the weather to clear, and then Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office will put its helicopter in the air and SCDNR will fly its fixed-wing aircraft.
WMBF
Search for Florence County carjacking suspect suspended, officials say
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities spent Friday night searching for a man accused of carjacking in the Timmonsville area. Florence County Emergency Management said deputies with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office and K-9 units are searching the area of 2215 Cale Yarborough Highway. The suspect was described as a...
Father of man in Surfside Beach-area barricade situation says son didn’t have to die
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The father of a man in a Surfside Beach-area barricade situation overnight Sunday into Monday said his son didn’t have to die during the incident, stating his son dealt with mental illness. 39-year-old Hendrix Washington died in the barricade situation, which began Sunday night and ended with his death early […]
WMBF
Horry County police searching for person of interest in fireworks store robbery
LONGS, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are asking for help to locate a person believed to be connected to the robbery of a fireworks store last year. The Horry County Police Department said the incident happened on July 11, 2022, at Willard’s Fireworks on Highway 9 in the Longs area.
WMBF
Horry County leads state in number of HOA complaints filed, report shows
Horry County leads state in number of HOA complaints filed, report shows
WMBF
Police: Minors arrested after being caught with fake IDs, alcohol at CCU-area bar
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A number of minors with fake IDs were arrested last weekend after police say a bar near Coastal Carolina University served them alcohol. According to a police report obtained by WMBF News, officers with the Conway Police Department and agents with the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division performed a compliance check at 702 Highway 544 on Jan. 28. An online search matches the address to the Crooked Floor Tavern.
WMBF
Machete-wielding third suspect accused of assaulting, robbing victims in Myrtle Beach area
Machete-wielding third suspect accused of assaulting, robbing victims in Myrtle Beach area
WMBF
‘It’s not safe at all’: Neighbors look for answers while abandoned home deemed unsafe still stands
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A small neighborhood in Horry County is calling on officials to tear down an abandoned home deemed unsafe after nearly three years of asking for help. When James Baber sits on his porch and looks to his right, he sees his quaint neighborhood; however, to...
WMBF
Suspect wanted for beating, robbing store clerk in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are searching for the suspect who beat and robbed a store clerk in Florence County in January. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said on Jan. 18, at approximately 12:20 p.m. the suspect entered the Healthy Food Store located at 2051 Elijah Ludd Road, held the store clerk at gunpoint and struck the clerk before leaving on foot.
WYFF4.com
Man killed in Myrtle Beach area hotel after shootout, one officer injured, SLED says
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. — A man was killed and a law enforcement officer was injured after a shootout during a standoff at a Myrtle Beach area hotel, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED). The Horry County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased as Hendrix Herschel Washington, 39....
WMBF
Grand Strand communities search for options after increased coyote attacks on pets
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Residents in Myrtle Beach-area neighborhoods are looking for answers after an uptick in coyote sightings and attacks in recent weeks. Within the last week, a dog was reportedly killed in a coyote attack on Holly Lane in Briarcliffe Acres and another in the Briarwood community on the southbound side of US 17 across from South Gate Rd.
wpde.com
Man charged after 21 dogs found in pens, tied up near Conway: Warrants
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man is charged after a stray dog call led to a bigger investigation and several dogs being seized in the Conway area, according to a report from Horry County Police Dept. On January 27, an Horry County officer responded near Merritt Road for...
WMBF
Coroner IDs victims of double shooting in Williamsburg Co.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Coroner’s Office released the names of the two victims of a weekend shooting in the Bloomingvale area. John David Leone, 52, of Maplewood, New Jersey, and Kimberly Rowell, 30, of Conway, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Coroner Ivori Henryhand.
WMBF
Report: Discovery of 21 dogs in pens, tethered in Conway area leads to animal care center temporary closure
Report: Discovery of 21 dogs in pens, tethered in Conway area leads to animal care center temporary closure
Endangered 12-year-old missing in Horry County, police say
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 12-year-old missing from Horry County is considered endangered, according to the Horry County Police Department. Madalyn Anjore Griffin was last seen Friday at her home on Carolina Pointe Way near Little River, police said. She has green hair, is about 5-foot-4 and weighs 150 pounds. Griffin is considered endangered […]
WMBF
Lanes re-open after 3-vehicle crash on Highway 17 Bypass
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A crash caused northbound lanes to close Friday on part of Highway 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach. Information from the South Carolina Department of Transportation showed the wreck happened in the area of Harrelson Boulevard. A SCDOT camera also showed northbound traffic closed off as...
Woman killed in Market Common bicycle crash was mother of Myrtle Beach firefighter
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman who was killed in a Market Common bicycle crash in early January was the mother of a Myrtle Beach firefighter, city officials said on Tuesday. Gail Rapp was hit by a car on Jan. 2 in the Market Common area while riding a bike. She died on Jan. 3, […]
counton2.com
21-year-old, 23-year-old killed in Garden City house fire, coroner’s office says
GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people died in a Sunday morning fire in Garden City, according to Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District Deputy Chief Jeff Kosto. The fire happened in the 500 block of Woodland Drive, officials said. Crews were called at 2:55 a.m. to a two-story home, Kosto said.
