hypebeast.com
Monolith Reveals Sculptural Debut Collection “Sanctuary”
NYC-based design studio Monolith has revealed its debut collection “Sanctuary” during this year’s Zona Maco art fair in Mexico City. Founded by Marc Personick in 2022, the studio focuses on collectible furniture and homeware by exalting natural beauty through heavy constructions and clean shapes. Sanctuary takes form takes via nine designs that comprise chairs, tables and more crafted from stone and wood. Specifically, the collection utilizes locally sourced Jalapa Travertine, White Oak, Recinto Negro and Walnut. The pieces’ natural materials are enhanced by curved and straight-edge modular designs that convey of sense of contemporary refinement.
hypebeast.com
adidas Revitalizes Its Y-3 Marathon TR Sneaker
Adidas and Yohji Yamamoto have just unveiled yet another silhouette to its ever-growing footwear mainline: the Y-3 Marathon TR. The new sneaker quickly follows the recently-presented Superstar iteration in a stealthy-black colorway, and it’s a revitalized version of the shoe that was initially released in 1979 as a trail-running sneaker.
hypebeast.com
Samsøe Samsøe Envisions a Fused Nostalgia Future for FW23
Since 1993, Danish brand Samsøe Samsøe has crafted its persona through zeal for Scandinavian style and culturally-relevant designs. 30 years later, its design philosophy has only continued to grow with the latest example being its new ‘Future Vision” example for the Fall/Winter 2023 season. With a...
hypebeast.com
Nike Is Bringing Back the LeBron 4 "Graffiti" for a Wider Release
Back in 2006, and LeBron James hosted a special pop-up activation in SoHo, New York for the release of a limited-edition sneaker: the Nike LeBron 4 “Graffiti.” Only 250 pairs were released to the public, making it one of The King’s most exclusive launches at the time. However, the Swoosh’s basketball team has elected to reissue the kicks at a larger scale during the 2023 holiday season.
hypebeast.com
Get Lost in a Sea of Light at Shohei Fujimoto’s ‘Intangible Forms’
On view at ARTECHOUSE in Washington D.C. Shohei Fujimoto is a Japanese AV artist who utilizes light, time and space to play with the boundaries of human perception. In the past, the artist has regularly worked with fellow musicians to create hypnotizing live sets, such his most recent collaboration with Kyoka Sound. On view at ARTECHOUSE in Washington D.C. is a new solo exhibition where Fujimoto desensitizes his viewer through an array of codified installations.
hypebeast.com
Gentle Monster Announces Maison Margiela Collaboration
After working with the likes of Moncler, Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-Min, and BLACKPINK Jennie last year, South Korean luxury eyewear brand Gentle Monster has now officially announced a new collaboration with Gentle Monster as its first collaboration for 2023. The teaser features a goggle-style sunglasses silhouette with thick seamless...
hypebeast.com
Burning Man Reveals Temple for 2023 Festival
Three years since it last announced a new physical structure, the temple for this year’s Burning Man has been revealed as an “upside-down desert flower”, designed by Ela Madej and Reed Finlay. Titled Temple of the Heart, the structure’s design has been heavily influenced by floral motifs,...
hypebeast.com
Union LA’s New Air Jordan 1 KO Low Collab Belongs to the Streets
Chris Gibbs has had a front row seat in witnessing streetwear culture’s dynamic evolution for almost three decades. From working as a retail employee at Union New York in 1996 under Supreme founder James Jebbia to transitioning to the retailer’s Los Angeles location when it was owned by Undefeated’s Eddie Cruz and eventually helming the entire entity, Gibbs is a living streetwear legend who’s utilized his thorough knowledge of culture, trends and storytelling to manifest Union’s own in-house imprint. “I’m a proud streetwear designer”, Gibbs tells Hypebeast. That’s something I’m trying to champion every day by keeping my eyes and ears open to the streets.” And the brand’s signature sensibilities have been permeating through its ever-growing catalog of Nike and Jordan Brand collaborations, the latter of which is expanding by one entry this month.
hypebeast.com
Kross Studio Debuts 'Wonder Woman' Tourbillon Timepiece
Kross Studio has debuted a new Wonder Woman tourbillon watch, made in collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products and DC. In tribute to the invincible superheroine, Kross Studio’s custom-commissioned, one-of-a-kind timepiece pushes the limits on high watchmaking. In making the watch, the manufacturer developed an ultra-complex casing process that unites the watch’s dial and movement, in which both follow the curve of the device’s sapphire crystal across its full diameter. In lieu of capping the central tourbillon cage with a decorative piece, Kross incorporated Wonder Woman’s signature iconography into the dial.
hypebeast.com
Official Images of the UNDERCOVER x Nike Moc Flow "Light Bone"
As a leader in collaboration, has developed many high-profile relationships that it continues to lean on for the development of unique, trend-defining products. One such collaborator who doesn’t hesitate to take risks is Jun Takahashi‘s UNDERCOVER. Having launched its collaborative Air Force 1 Low project at the end of last year, the attention now shifts to its Moc Flow, an interpretation of Nike’s Air Moc.
hypebeast.com
SANKUANZ Showcases a Desire for Danger With FW23 Collection
Every season, SANKUANZ offers up a conversation subverting forward-thinking design styles with rather cerebral themes. For SS23, its discussion on the circle of life came to be through analytically form-focused silhouettes that fused modernity and class. Now for the Fall/Winter 2023 season, the brand is expanding its scope on blended dress notes – showcasing that high fashion and streetwear belong in the same sentence.
hypebeast.com
You Can Now Spend a Night Making Pottery With Seth Rogen on Airbnb
If you’ve ever wanted to spend a night with Seth Rogen, talking shop around a potter, now is your chance. Rogen and Airbnb is now offering a chance for fans to book a getaway at the artist’s Los Angeles creative getaway for just $42 USD a night. Rogen...
hypebeast.com
Take an Exclusive Look at The Basement x New Balance 2002R Friends & Family "Dark Slate"
London-based global community, The Basement, has reconnected with New Balance to conclude their partnership on the 2002R – with a highly-limited “Friends & Family” fourth colorway named “Dark Slate,” dropping exclusively for The Basement community members this week. Having evolved into a globally-known tastemaker, The...
hypebeast.com
BLACKPINK Launches New Oreo Campaign Video
BLACKPINK and Oreo have launched a new set of promo videos as the cream-filled biscuits begin to roll out in seven Asian markets including Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, and South Korea. In the promo video created by Publicis Group, BLACKPINK creates a new song based on the...
hypebeast.com
Everything Dropping at HBX Archives This Week
Following the previous release featuring the Advisory Board Cyrstals graphic-print hoodie and other miscellaneous goods, HBX Archives is back with more footwear, outerwear, and apparel. Launched in 2016, HBX Archives has become a go-to place for sourcing unique pieces from the fashion and streetwear world. From brands like Gucci and...
hypebeast.com
LVMH Sales Slowed and Prada Crowned World's Hottest Brand in This Week's Top Fashion News
On Friday morning, the fashion industry suffered a big loss: Puig confirmed the death of legendary fashion designer Paco Rabanne, stating he had passed at his home in Portsall, France, at the age of 88. With the announcement, the parent company reminded the world of his “enormous influence on contemporary fashion, a spirit that lives on in the house that bears his name” — and the industry has continued to celebrate Rabanne’s impact.
hypebeast.com
Nike Presents New Air Max Plus Sneaker Inspired By The Nation of Brazil
Is continuing its close affiliation with the Brazilian national football team with a new iteration of its Air Max Plus. The Swoosh and Brazil have been close collaborators since 1996 and have worked together over a total of seven World Cup competitions. During that time, Nike has designed some of the cleanest football jerseys to hit the pitch — check out the 1998 home jersey for proof of that — and this new sneaker takes inspiration from the classic colors of the team’s jersey and national flag.
hypebeast.com
4DIMENSION® x DeMarcoLab "4DML3" Collection Meets the Needs of Daily Life
Following its OPALS and MUDA MAKER multi-purpose furniture release, 4DIMENSION has returned with the second installment of its 10th-anniversary project. Teaming up with DeMarcoLab once again, the celebratory range looks back on 4DIMENSION®’s decade of design. Building on the prevailing emerging nature of the Taiwanese label, the “4DML3”...
hypebeast.com
Levi’s Celebrates 150 Years of the 501 Jeans With "The Greatest Story Ever Worn"
Levi’s is celebrating 150 years of its classic 501 silhouette with a new campaign telling the true story of hundreds of departed people who requested to be buried in their 501 jeans. The story of the 501 Originals started with Jacob Davis his workwear innovation of copper rivets on...
hypebeast.com
Prada Named the World's Hottest Brand in Q4 2022
Was the world’s hottest brand in the fourth quarter of 2022, according to the latest Lyst Index data. The report, which quarterly ranks the fashion industry’s most-coveted brands and products, revealed that Prada replaced Gucci in the top spot last quarter, closely followed by Moncler, Miu Miu and Valentino.
