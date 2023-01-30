ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move On Monday

By Brett Siegel
 4 days ago

On Monday afternoon, the New Orleans Pelicans decided to assign two-way guard Dereon Seabron to the Birmingham Squadron in the NBA G League.

Showing flashes of their full potential in the playoffs a season ago, the New Orleans Pelicans have really taken a major step forward this season.

They have lost eight straight games now given some of the injury problems they are dealing with, but when their core of CJ McCollum, Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram is healthy, the Pelicans are one of the best teams in the Western Conference and we saw this over the first month or so of the regular season.

This will be a team that nobody wants to see late in the season and as they continue to develop the young players on their roster further, the Pelicans will continue to grow into a long-term threat in the Western Conference.

One of New Orleans’ young talents is Dereon Seabron, who went undrafted this past offseason and signed a two-way deal with the team. On Monday, the Pelicans decided to send him to the G League in order to get more practice time and one-on-one instruction.

Pelicans PR: “New Orleans has transferred two-way guard Dereon Seabron to the @GleagueSquadron.”

Assigning Seabron to the Birmingham Squadron, the G League affiliates of the New Orleans Pelicans, is not a surprise given that he is a young talent working on his game and since he is on a two-way contract, Seabron’s days in the NBA are limited this season.

Per NBA rules, a player on a two-way contract will be permitted to be on the NBA team's active list for no more than 50 games during the regular season, with no limit on practices, workouts or other activities with the NBA team.

This is not the first time Dereon Seabron has been sent down to the G League and it will not be the last time either, as the Pelicans will experiment with him and see if he is an undrafted player that can work his way onto the 15-man roster, similar to Jose Alvarado.

The Pelicans will be back in action on Tuesday night when they go on the road to take on the Denver Nuggets , the top teams in the Western Conference.

