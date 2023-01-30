Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in MaineEast Coast TravelerMaine State
Valentine date places near Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
February is a peak job search month in Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
4 Amazing Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Things to do in Maine This Weekend 1/28 and 1/29The Maine WriterMaine State
Related
wabi.tv
Chris Stapleton coming back to Bangor this summer
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Country music super star Chris Stapleton is coming back to Maine this summer. The Grammy Award winner’s All American Road Show will be at Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor on Thursday, July 6th with special guests Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives & Allen Stone.
wabi.tv
Winterport kids treated to winter carnival
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Kids in Winterport are treated to a winter carnival as a way of learning. Photojournalist Mark Rediker shared in their experience.
wabi.tv
Wild goose chase: Plymouth residents work to rescue injured goose
PLYMOUTH, Maine (WABI) - Plymouth residents were on a rescue mission Friday morning. People in the area were working together trying to catch a goose. They tell TV5 when the rest of the flock migrated south for the winter this one stayed behind because of an injured wing. Battling the...
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Maine
MAINE -If you are looking for the best hot dog places in Maine, you have come to the right place. Whether you are looking for one in Portland or a hot dog shop in Cape Neddick, Maine, we have the answers. We've covered you, from Flo's Hot Dogs in Cape Neddick to Simones' World Famous Hot Dogs in Lewiston.
Tim Hortons Main Street Bangor Expected To Re-Open Today
When they closed the Tim Hortons on Main Street in Bangor in late 2021, the sign said it was only temporary. And after over a year, deliveries were being made yesterday, and the word on the street is they are re-opening today. Tim Hortons has other locations in the area,...
A Bangor Group is Renting Rooms to Keep Homeless Out of the Cold
Needlepoint Sanctuary in Bangor is renting hotel rooms for the area's un-housed to protect them from the expected arctic blast. While most of us will be inconvenienced by the extreme cold that's being forecast for the rest of the week, it will be dangerous and potentially deadly for the area's homeless population. This is not the kind of weather you can wait out in a tent with a sleeping bag. So Maine communities are opening warming centers and extending the hours of existing centers and shelters. Find information about facilities in your area at 211 Maine.
After 25 Years in Business, Central Maine Store Owners Will Close Their Iconic Store For One Final Time Today
We are so fortunate in this wonderful little (actually massive) state of ours to be surrounded by so many incredible mom & pop businesses. And when those moms and pops decide it's time to hang up the keys to the store, it can be awfully sad for the community. Take...
wabi.tv
Kayaker celebrates 30 years of getting on the water every month
ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - Even with temperatures in the teens, it’s a great day for paddling, or at least it is for Larry Merrill. For the past 30 years, Larry, who’s now 78, has been on the water at least once, every single month. So, even on this...
wabi.tv
Maine Figure Skating Club gearing up for competition at MIT
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine’s Figure Skating Club is hard at work getting ready for their competition this weekend at MIT. The club is open for any student to join. And is made up of people from all different experience levels. “I’m realizing my biggest dream...
Extremely Popular Waterville, Maine Restaurant Reopens at Brand New Location
The wait is finally over for fans of a wicked-popular Waterville, Maine restaurant. You may remember that just under a month ago, we told you that two Waterville businesses were looking to get out of their current locations, with one business taking over the other's spot. Well, it's finally happened!...
wabi.tv
Healthy Living with Northern Light Health: Kids ENT Awareness month
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - February is Kids ENT Awareness month. Otolaryngologist, Dr. Angela Tsai, joins TV5 to talk about ears, nose, and throat care.
WMTW
Crews battle fire at Maine Gifford's Ice Cream factory
SKOWHEGAN, Maine — Firefighters from several towns battled a fire at the Gifford's Famous Ice Cream manufacturing facility on Hathaway Street in Skowhegan Thursday morning. The fire was reported at about 9:45 a.m. and by 10:30 a.m., the fire had gone to a third alarm. The fire was under control by 11:30 though crews remained at the scene.
wabi.tv
DownEast Wood Bank providing free fire wood on Blue Hill peninsula
BLUE HILL, Maine (WABI) - There are warming centers and resources around the region working to keep people safe Friday and Saturday. DownEast Wood Bank provides free fire wood for people living on the Blue Hill peninsula. They’re asking anyone in need to reach out to them Wednesday or Thursday...
wabi.tv
Inside Bangor PD’s welfare checks during dangerous cold
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - With frostbite setting in under 10 minutes, Bangor Police are making sure that those who are outside have somewhere warm to go. I bundled up with half a dozen layers and rode along to see how officers are helping the people who often don’t have the necessary protection from the bitter cold.
wabi.tv
Bar Harbor names interim town manager
BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bar Harbor Town Council has named an interim town manager. The Mount Desert Islander reports Finance Director Sarah Gilbert took over the role Tuesday night. Previous manager Kevin Sutherland resigned in a letter to the council last week. The town cited “personal reasons” for...
wabi.tv
Hamlin’s Marina complains about runoff from Bangor snow dump
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - ”Who wants to see their major investments sitting in mud? It’s pretty hard to look at...” Dan Higgins, President of Hamlin’s Marina and Puffin Boat Company Dan Higgins says there’s a stream of silt, salt and road grime coming from a nearby snow dump.
WPFO
Massachusetts women accused of trying to distribute more than a pound of fentanyl in Maine
BANGOR (WGME) -- Police say two Massachusetts women were arrested Thursday night while trying to distribute 1.4 pounds of the deadly drug fentanyl in Bangor. The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency says this seizure comes on the heels of a report that 2022 marked the deadliest year in Maine’s history for fentanyl-related overdose deaths.
wabi.tv
2 Mass. women arrested following Bangor drug bust
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Two Massachusetts women were arrested and more than a pound of fentanyl was seized by drug enforcement agents in Bangor Thursday night. State police say two women from Lawrence were arrested Thursday night in Bangor around 10 p.m. They say they were trying to sell the...
Enough Fentanyl to Kill a Quarter Million People Was Just Seized in Maine
On the heels of a major announcement indicating that Maine had more deadly fentanyl overdoses in 2021 than any other year on record, the Maine Department of Drug Enforcement has made another major bust. Seizing enough fentanyl to kill more than a quarter of a million people, the Maine State...
wabi.tv
Waterville Alfond Youth center receives grant for Ice Hockey program
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Waterville Area Alfond Youth and Community Center has received a $10,000 grant for youth ice hockey programming in Central Maine. Most of that money will help with scholarship funds for 25-30 disadvantaged youth who want to play hockey but can’t afford registration costs or equipment.
Comments / 0