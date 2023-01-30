ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norcross, GA

11Alive

DeKalb County police need help finding missing man

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police need help to find a missing man. Willie Anderson, 45, was last seen Thursday near Roundelay Way in DeKalb County, according to a Twitter post from the DeKalb County Police Department. Anderson is 6 feet tall, weighs 180 pounds and has black...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

23-year-old arrested in Decatur security guard's death

DECATUR, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from the initial report of the shooting. A second man has been arrested, accused in the death of a Decatur security guard. Dion Watkins, 23, was arrested Friday as part of the deadly shooting investigation from Oct. 25, 2022. He is facing malice murder and aggravated assault charges.
DECATUR, GA
11Alive

Vehicle shot at in Smyrna plaza, police say

SMYRNA, Ga. — Police are investigating after a vehicle was shot at Friday in a Smyrna shopping plaza, not far from Atlanta Bread Company. Investigators said no one was injured during the shooting. Crime scene tape can be seen wrapped around parts of the plaza parking lot. Pictures gathered...
SMYRNA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Henry County police search for person who robbed Mexican restaurant

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Henry County police are looking for a person accused of an armed robbery at the Mesquite Mexican Grill located at 1754 Hudson Bridge Road. According to police, on Jan 26, the possible suspect entered the restaurant, pointed a firearm at an employee, and demanded they give him all the cash.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Three people shot at Buckhead apartment complex, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - UPDATE: Early this morning, three people were shot at an apartment complex at 3200 Lenox Road. A father and son pair, a 31-year-old and a 12-year-old, went to Piedmont Hospital to be treated for multiple gunshot wounds. Officers arrived at 4:42 a.m. and a...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Woman shot in arm off Moreland Avenue: Atlanta police

ATLANTA — A fight between two women on Wednesday night ended when one shot the other in the arm, according to Atlanta police. It happened right before midnight after a call came in that someone was reportedly shot, officers reported. Police said they headed to 144 Moreland Ave., where they found a woman shot in the arm.
ATLANTA, GA
accesswdun.com

Suspect named after Hall County teen found dead in Jefferson

A Winder man has been identified as the suspect after a Hall County teenager was found dead in Jefferson in January. According to Jefferson Police Chief Joe Wirthman, Willie Tremaine Nikholas Evans, 27, is charged with the death of Joshua Wick, 19. Evans was charged with malice murder, aggravated assault...
JEFFERSON, GA
Complex

Three Men in YSL RICO Case Accused of Stabbing Man Inside Jail

Three men currently standing trial as part of the sweeping YSL RICO indictment have been accused of stabbing a man inside Fulton County Jail, WSB-TV reports. Christian “Brhis” Eppinger, Rodalius “Lil Rod” Ryan, and Damone “Bali” Blalock are currently being held at the Atlanta jail and were allegedly involved in the stabbing of a fellow inmate. Authorities have not released details regarding the identity of the victim, the nature of the attack, or the supposed motive behind it. The men are three of 14 defendants in the trial against the alleged gang YSL, of which Young Thug is also a part of. They are facing undisclosed charges in connection with the incident.
ATLANTA, GA
