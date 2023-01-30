Read full article on original website
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedAtlanta, GA
Cumming parks director to retire; new director announcedJustine LookenottCumming, GA
Walmart And Piggly Wiggly Close Certain Locations - Leave Customers in Search of AlternativesMinha D.Atlanta, GA
Where to celebrate Valentine's Day in Atlanta (2023)Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Several Walmart Stores In Atlanta Affected By Fire. One Store To Permanently Close.Ash JurbergAtlanta, GA
DeKalb County police need help finding missing man
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police need help to find a missing man. Willie Anderson, 45, was last seen Thursday near Roundelay Way in DeKalb County, according to a Twitter post from the DeKalb County Police Department. Anderson is 6 feet tall, weighs 180 pounds and has black...
Police say teen couple lured Henry County 14-year-old, paralyzing him during armed robbery
He thought he was just going to visit a friend on his Christmas break.
Man arrested in double shooting that killed DeKalb high school student
A man accused of opening fire on a vehicle along a DeKalb County street last year and killing a high school student was ...
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Wanted teen gang member caught with altered stolen weapon in Atlanta
ATLANTA - An alleged teenage gang member is facing multiple charges after Atlanta police say he was caught with stolen and altered firearm. Atlanta police say the arrest started at around 8:30 p.m Monday when officers responded to reports of a dispute with a weapon at a convenience store on Atlanta Avenue.
Metro Atlanta mother of 7 killed by hit-and-run driver
The incident happened on Highway 36 in Covington, near Bethel Bara Baptist Church.
23-year-old arrested in Decatur security guard's death
DECATUR, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from the initial report of the shooting. A second man has been arrested, accused in the death of a Decatur security guard. Dion Watkins, 23, was arrested Friday as part of the deadly shooting investigation from Oct. 25, 2022. He is facing malice murder and aggravated assault charges.
Suspect taken into custody following SWAT standoff in Cobb that lasted over 5 hours, officials say
Authorities said the standoff began late Thursday.
Vehicle shot at in Smyrna plaza, police say
SMYRNA, Ga. — Police are investigating after a vehicle was shot at Friday in a Smyrna shopping plaza, not far from Atlanta Bread Company. Investigators said no one was injured during the shooting. Crime scene tape can be seen wrapped around parts of the plaza parking lot. Pictures gathered...
Father and son shot outside Buckhead apartment complex | What we know
ATLANTA — A father and son were shot early Friday morning in the parking lot of a Buckhead apartment complex, according to Atlanta Police. Officers said this happened at the 32Hundred Apartments on Lenox Road just before 5 a.m. when someone pulled in and started shooting at the victims.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Henry County police search for person who robbed Mexican restaurant
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Henry County police are looking for a person accused of an armed robbery at the Mesquite Mexican Grill located at 1754 Hudson Bridge Road. According to police, on Jan 26, the possible suspect entered the restaurant, pointed a firearm at an employee, and demanded they give him all the cash.
Armed woman suspected of assault arrested after crash on I-20
Heavy police activity temporarily backed up traffic on I-20 West near downtown Atlanta after a driver suspected of aggravated assault led police on a brief car chase before crashing on the interstate, officials said.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Three people shot at Buckhead apartment complex, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - UPDATE: Early this morning, three people were shot at an apartment complex at 3200 Lenox Road. A father and son pair, a 31-year-old and a 12-year-old, went to Piedmont Hospital to be treated for multiple gunshot wounds. Officers arrived at 4:42 a.m. and a...
Woman shot in arm off Moreland Avenue: Atlanta police
ATLANTA — A fight between two women on Wednesday night ended when one shot the other in the arm, according to Atlanta police. It happened right before midnight after a call came in that someone was reportedly shot, officers reported. Police said they headed to 144 Moreland Ave., where they found a woman shot in the arm.
Pregnant woman shot at troubled DeKalb condos; victim, baby in critical condition
A pregnant woman is in critical condition after she was shot Thursday morning in DeKalb County, authorities said.
YAHOO!
Child who slipped, fell in the street run over by school bus in DeKalb County, police say
A child was run over by a school bus on Wednesday morning, DeKalb police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News. At around 7 a.m., police arrived at a bus stop located on Brown Drive and Brookside Parkway after a child who was running in the street slipped and fell. Police...
accesswdun.com
Suspect named after Hall County teen found dead in Jefferson
A Winder man has been identified as the suspect after a Hall County teenager was found dead in Jefferson in January. According to Jefferson Police Chief Joe Wirthman, Willie Tremaine Nikholas Evans, 27, is charged with the death of Joshua Wick, 19. Evans was charged with malice murder, aggravated assault...
Metro Atlanta teacher accused of body slamming student, knocking him out
A teacher is accused of body slamming a student, temporarily knocking him unconscious, and Channel 2 Action News has obtained video of the fight leading up to the alleged assault.
Complex
Three Men in YSL RICO Case Accused of Stabbing Man Inside Jail
Three men currently standing trial as part of the sweeping YSL RICO indictment have been accused of stabbing a man inside Fulton County Jail, WSB-TV reports. Christian “Brhis” Eppinger, Rodalius “Lil Rod” Ryan, and Damone “Bali” Blalock are currently being held at the Atlanta jail and were allegedly involved in the stabbing of a fellow inmate. Authorities have not released details regarding the identity of the victim, the nature of the attack, or the supposed motive behind it. The men are three of 14 defendants in the trial against the alleged gang YSL, of which Young Thug is also a part of. They are facing undisclosed charges in connection with the incident.
Cops: DeKalb man arrested nearly a month after shooting 2 teenagers, killing 1
A Stone Mountain man was arrested on a murder charge Tuesday in connection with the New Year’s Day killing of a 19-year-old from Tennessee, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office announced.
fox5atlanta.com
Man wanted for kidnapping 10-year-old girl found dead after SWAT standoff, police say
SUGAR HILL, Ga. - A man who police were attempting to arrest for kidnapping a 10-year-old girl died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after an hours-long SWAT standoff in a Gwinnett County neighborhood on Tuesday, the Brookhaven Police Department says. Evan Michael Sieli, 31, of Sugar Hill, had warrants for...
