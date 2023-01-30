Read full article on original website
WDTV
Spotlight on Business: Mon Valley Vineyards
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tyler visited Mon Valley Vineyards in White Hall for this week’s Spotlight on Business. Watch the video above and tune in for Spotlight on Business every Friday on First at 4.
WDTV
The Donut Spot in Buckhannon opens under Par Mar stores
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Donut Spot opened on Friday, replacing the very popular Donut Shop that had operated in the same building for decades before closing in December. The new business is being operated by Par Mar Stores. Aside from that, not much has changed. There are even a...
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Patsy Trecost
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Patsy Trecost, a Harrison County Commissioner, joined First at 4 on Thursday. He talked about exciting developments at NCWV Airport, rail trail developments and underground infrastructure. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on...
WDTV
Monongah Mine Memorial Bell repaired
MONONGAH, W.Va (WDTV) - A bell commemorating the Monongah Mine Disaster is ringing once again. The bell hasn’t rung in about three years since a lightning storm fried the motor. But now, it’ll ring everyday at 10:28 a.m. It’s to remember the 361 people who lost their lives...
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: DJ Bhos
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - DJ Bhos, a 9-year-old DJ, joined First at 4 on Wednesday. He talked about being a DJ for a dance at Clarksburg First Friday, songs he will be playing, and tips for dressing like a DJ. You can watch the full interview above and watch First...
WDTV
‘Next LVL Energy’ bringing hundreds of jobs to Harrison County
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A major energy business just cut the ribbon for a new facility in Harrison County. Diversified Energy has tens of thousands of oil and gas wells across Appalachia. It held a ribbon cutting Friday morning for its new subsidiary called “Next LVL Energy.”. Its mission...
WDTV
Ribbon cutting held for Nutter Fort dog resort
NUTTER FORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A ribbon cutting ceremony was recently held for a new business in Nutter Fort. Highland Dog Resort will open their doors to furry friends on Feb. 13. A father and son duo from Bridgeport opened the dog resort together. They said the resort has 16...
WDTV
Local man turns hobby for treasuring hunting into passion
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - What some said was just a piece of metal was treasure to Monty DeWitt. Eight year old DeWitt was attending his aunt’s wedding reception and looked outside and found what eventually became his hobby. “I saw a guy out by the community building at the...
WDTV
South Harrison FFA members attend Capitol event
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Members of the South Harrison FFA Chapter attended an event at the State Capitol on Monday. Emma Hitt. Harris Holden, Olivia Marshall, Mahaliegh Mearns and Spencer Nolan participated in Agricultural Day at the Capitol. They attended meetings with Harrison County Delegates and Senators to advocate for...
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Doddridge County Humane Society
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Deborah Casteel from the Doddridge County Humane Society joined First at 4 on Wednesday. She brought Daisy, a 4-year-old dog, with her and talked about adopting dogs that are overweight. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 -...
WDTV
WVU Police warn students to be careful who they interact with online
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Last month WVU Police received six reports of alleged fraud and harassment schemes targeting students. However, Lt. Jeff Wright with the detective unit said these threats had been going on for longer. He explained it started when a student added someone they may not know on...
WDTV
Diana Lynne Arnold
Diana Lynne Arnold, age 70, went to be with the Lord on January 31, 2023. She was born February 24, 1952 to the late Howard and Madelyn (Summers) Brummage. She was a member of Noah’s Ark Assembly of God. She is survived by her husband, Larry Arnold of Fairview;...
WDTV
David Lee VanGilder
David Lee VanGilder was called to the Lord on the morning of February 1, 2023 at the age of 88. Ethelyn, his loving and devoted wife of over 65 years, was by his side as he made his journey. David was born on May 22, 1934 as middle child to William “Mac” and Doris (Weaver) VanGilder. He and his siblings, William (Bill) and Beulah (Boots), were raised in Owings, West Virginia. Following graduation from Shinnston High School, where he played football and joined a local baseball team in Owings, he enlisted with the Navy and was stationed on the USS Witek. After serving, David attended carpentry school and electrician school where he acquired his electrician license. He worked as a Master Electrician with Barnes and Brass from 1960 until retiring in 1997. David and Ethelyn met while working at the Meadow Gold Dairy. They were married November 30, 1957 at Hammond Methodist Church in Clarksburg, West Virginia. Throughout their beautiful journey they attended many family reunions, church events, school sporting events, and recitals. They traveled to many places around the country to visit historic sites, friends and family, and music venues to watch country music artists. David was an avid West Virginia University sports fan and always asked if visitors would want to “watch the ball game.” David was an active member of Janes Memorial United Methodist Church with the United Methodist Men, church administration board, and ran the crafts table with Ethelyn at the Celebration of Mission Event for the Mon Valley District. His woodworking talent is well known in the regional church community and neighborhood. Creation of wooden baskets, jewelry boxes, peach seed jewelry, wooden bows, pineapples, and any other design he would think of were pieced with beautiful craftsmanship. In addition to his wife Ethelyn, David leaves behind a devoted family including three children: Rodney (Lois) VanGilder of Fairmont, Todd VanGilder of Mannington, and Julie Gregory of Clarksburg. Nine grandchildren: Zac Hardesty, Heather (Thom) McDonald, Meghann Gregory, Tara (Josh) Phillips, Mitchell (Britney) Gregory, David N. VanGilder, Ory (Eliza) Cercone-VanGilder, Chelsey Gregory, and Hadessah VanGilder. Six great-grandchildren and countless nieces, nephews, and cousins. He also leaves behind his sister, Beulah Reilly of Monticello, Florida. David will be joyfully greeted in Heaven by many including his parents, Mac and Doris, his brother William, his brother-in-law Gene, his daughter-in-law Connie, and many other friends and family members. The family extends their thanks to the many who committed their time to visiting and care over the past year. Those include the numerous kind neighbors, the Tennant and Belcastro families, Debbie Edwards, Margery Broadwater, the loving church family who brought him many puzzles to work on, and the loving nurses at Interim HealthCare and Amedisys Hospice. Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, on Friday from 4 – 8 p.m., where services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 4, 2023, with Reverend Dr. Michael Richards presiding. Interment will follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. The family has entrusted arrangements to Burnside Funeral Home in Bridgeport, West Virginia.
Crumbl Cookies opening second West Virginia location
Crumbl Cookies, the bakery chain known for its unique cookie flavors, is opening a second West Virginia location.
WDTV
2 NCWV universities recognized as supportive institutions for veterans
GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Two universities in north-central West Virginia are among those recognized as being supportive institutions for veterans. West Virginia University and Glenville State University are two of only seven schools in West Virginia to be recognized by Military Supportive Colleges as being a top pick among military-supportive universities in the Southeast Region of the United States..
WDTV
PRO officers visit pre-K students in Randolph County
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Some Prevention Resource Officers recently visited pre-K students in Randolph County. PRO Officers Sgt. Pennington, Cpl. Carr and Deputy Hebb visited the students at Jennings Randolph Elementary School on Monday. During the visit, the officers talked about being kind to one another, general safety and what...
WDTV
Clarksburg police asking for help finding wanted person
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Clarksburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a wanted person. The CPD said the owner or driver of the Jeep Grand Cherokee pictured is wanted for questioning in regards to a larceny incident. The Jeep has a loud exhaust and...
WDTV
WVU issues notice about fraud, harassment scams
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University is urging members of the campus community to use caution when interacting with others online and when receiving unsolicited phone calls or text messages. Last month, WVU Police received six reports involving alleged fraud and harassment schemes targeting students. Officials said the cases...
WDTV
Eugene P. Scott
Eugene P. Scott died on February 2, 2023. He was born on October 8, 1932. Eugene lived each of his 90 years to the fullest. His resume was long and complete with many distinguished titles, including decorated U.S. Army Ranger (Korean War), law enforcement officer, elected official, salesman, and technology innovator and implementer. He was an active leader who enjoyed accomplishing results that improved the community and could be enjoyed by all.
WDTV
Fairmont family establishes scholarship for Fairmont State student-athletes
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - One Marion County family has donated $25,000 to create a scholarship for Fairmont State University student-athletes. The Mary Jo and Coach Rusty Elliott Endowed Athletic Scholarship is intended to retain established players to ensure they can complete their degree. “The most important thing for any student-athlete...
