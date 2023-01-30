ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hope, MN

ccxmedia.org

Maple Grove Couple Part of Prize-Winning Ice Sculpting Team

A Maple Grove couple is celebrating a pretty cool feat for their efforts at the St. Paul Winter Carnival. Joe and Sally Wightkin were part of a team that took third place in the multi-block ice sculpting competition. The Wightkins were part of a team with Deneena and Paul Hughes,...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
ccxmedia.org

Artist Dan Tran Featured at Robbin Gallery

A new art exhibit in Robbinsdale is designed to make you think. “Lost & Found in the Time of INfection” by artist Dan Tran is an exhibit that comes with a political edge. “I don’t claim to have answers, but I want to bring it to our attention those issues of the day,” said Tran.
ROBBINSDALE, MN
ccxmedia.org

West African Drummers Teach New Beat at FAIR Pilgrim Lane Elementary

Students at FAIR Pilgrim Lane Elementary school in Plymouth participated in a performance with the week-long artist in residency, Titambe Dance Ensemble. “Every chance we can to get an authentic person from another culture to share their music with us is such a valuable experience for our kids,” said Janine Gagnon, music teacher.
PLYMOUTH, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Minnesota Restaurant Recognized For ‘Once In A Lifetime’ Meal

"This was such a beautiful experience that was so special I almost got a little emotional." The quote above comes from an article on Eat This, Not That and was made by someone who had recently enjoyed an incredible meal at a special Minnesota restaurant. It was a very memorable meal for that diner. And, that meal has been recognized as the 'once in a lifetime' meal here in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
ccxmedia.org

Marketing Group Wants More People To Experience Maple Grove

The city of Maple Grove has its first official destination marketing organization. Experience Maple Grove is a 501(c)6 non-profit that serves as a strategic partner with the city. “We want to promote Maple Grove to other outside agencies and visitors to ensure they know about our shopping, dining and parks...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
ccxmedia.org

First Native American Fabric Store to Open in Brooklyn Park

Two Maple Grove residents are about to open the first Native fabrics store in the northwest suburbs. On Tuesday morning, laughter echoed throughout the new Fire Mountain Fabrics store. Owners Arlene Fairbanks and Jessica Travis are busy preparing for opening day on Feb. 11. “We kind of pick try to...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
ccxmedia.org

Under Pressure Brewing Celebrates 4-Year Anniversary in Golden Valley

Under Pressure Brewing in Golden Valley credits its loyal “knights” for helping it to celebrate its four-year anniversary. “We’ve had regulars that stuck with us through thick and thin,” said Lori Ertl, co-owner of Under Pressure Brewing. “They’ve been with us through the beginning, through COVID, they’re still coming in.”
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Two cars involved in shootout in Brooklyn Park neighborhood

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. – Police are searching for the people involved in a shootout between two cars Thursday evening in the north metro.It happened at about 5 p.m. in Brooklyn Park, near North 76th and Idaho avenues."Numerous shell casings" were found in the street, according to police. It is not clear if anyone was hurt, and no arrests have been made.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
tourcounsel.com

The Shoppes at Arbor Lakes | Shopping mall in Minnesota

The Shoppes at Arbor Lakes is a commercial and residential district located in downtown Maple Grove, Minnesota, United States. Construction of Arbor Lakes began in the late 1990s with a simulacrum of a traditional American Main Street designed in neotraditional style. The second phase (completed in 2003) included the Shoppes at Arbor Lakes, Minnesota's first lifestyle center, which includes neotraditional elements. The third phase, The Fountains at Arbor Lakes, is approximately 850,000 square feet (79,000 m2) in size and includes a Main Street-inspired entrance, with two hotels, several restaurants, and a number of junior anchors.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
fox9.com

Unique farm south of the metro dedicated to giving a home to cats deemed unadoptable

An animal sanctuary in Faribault is gaining national attention for its work saving feral cats. At Furball Farm Pet Sanctuary, these cats are given shelter, food and a cage-free life. They’re also spayed or neutered and given vet care. Some of the cats begin to like the company of the volunteers and can be adopted out, but mostly these cats will live out the rest of their lives in the sanctuary and out of the elements. Many of the residents are now internet-famous thanks to Furball Farm’s Facebook page and live videos.
FARIBAULT, MN
1520 The Ticket

Waite Park on the List of the Most Dangerous Cities in Minnesota

Good grief! Getting recognized as one of the most dangerous cities in the state is not a great look. And especially when you live there, or very close to that city. Why is Waite Park considered one of the most dangerous cities? According to Onlyinyourstate, Waite Park has the highest number of crimes like rape, murder, robbery and other violent crimes. In fact, the rate is almost double that of the rate in Minneapolis, which is over 50 times bigger in population than the small-ish town of Waite Park. The second part of this is that Waite Park also has the highest number of human trafficking in the state. But, on the upside, if you want to enjoy some great scenery there is the Quarry Park and Nature Preserve. Just be careful, travel in groups.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Brave the Cold: Add This Frozen Waterfall To Your Minnesota Bucket List

Minnehaha Regional Park is one of the oldest and most popular parks in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Close to one million people visit the park each year to see the incredible 53' waterfall, hike, bike and cool off during the summer in the wading pools. The park is gorgeous in the summer and even more stunning during the winter months. Check out all of the images below to see how beautiful it is when it's frozen.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Plymouth Click-And-Ride Offers $3 Fares

Plymouth residents might be familiar with Park-and-Rides throughout the city, but many don’t know about the city’s Click-and-Ride service that makes house calls. “This has been in existence since the 1980’s, but we still get calls from people who are not aware we have transit services available in the city of Plymouth,” said Nur Kasin, Transit Administrator, city of Plymouth.
PLYMOUTH, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

One Southern Minnesota Girl Shows You Are Never Too Young To Make A Big Difference

You really are never too young to start making a difference and one girl has made this very clear within Southern Minnesota!. Say hello to Ella, an 11-year-old from Faribault. When Ella was 10, she noticed that in school many of her friends couldn’t go back for seconds and didn’t have money to pay for milk. When she learned that some of her friends couldn’t afford lunch at all, she said enough is enough. She wanted to change that, so she started a non-profit to help end this.
FARIBAULT, MN

