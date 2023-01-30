Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Legendary Baseball Hall Of Fame Superstar DiesOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Another massive retail store closing in MinnesotaKristen WaltersShakopee, MN
Unsafe tap water in Mound: Residents paying high bills, but can't drink the waterEdy ZooMound, MN
The Bucket of Blood SaloonThe Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes travel to No. 3 Minnesota, look to extend 10-game winning streakThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
ccxmedia.org
Maple Grove Couple Part of Prize-Winning Ice Sculpting Team
A Maple Grove couple is celebrating a pretty cool feat for their efforts at the St. Paul Winter Carnival. Joe and Sally Wightkin were part of a team that took third place in the multi-block ice sculpting competition. The Wightkins were part of a team with Deneena and Paul Hughes,...
ccxmedia.org
Artist Dan Tran Featured at Robbin Gallery
A new art exhibit in Robbinsdale is designed to make you think. “Lost & Found in the Time of INfection” by artist Dan Tran is an exhibit that comes with a political edge. “I don’t claim to have answers, but I want to bring it to our attention those issues of the day,” said Tran.
ccxmedia.org
West African Drummers Teach New Beat at FAIR Pilgrim Lane Elementary
Students at FAIR Pilgrim Lane Elementary school in Plymouth participated in a performance with the week-long artist in residency, Titambe Dance Ensemble. “Every chance we can to get an authentic person from another culture to share their music with us is such a valuable experience for our kids,” said Janine Gagnon, music teacher.
Minnesota Restaurant Recognized For ‘Once In A Lifetime’ Meal
"This was such a beautiful experience that was so special I almost got a little emotional." The quote above comes from an article on Eat This, Not That and was made by someone who had recently enjoyed an incredible meal at a special Minnesota restaurant. It was a very memorable meal for that diner. And, that meal has been recognized as the 'once in a lifetime' meal here in Minnesota.
ccxmedia.org
Marketing Group Wants More People To Experience Maple Grove
The city of Maple Grove has its first official destination marketing organization. Experience Maple Grove is a 501(c)6 non-profit that serves as a strategic partner with the city. “We want to promote Maple Grove to other outside agencies and visitors to ensure they know about our shopping, dining and parks...
ccxmedia.org
Environmental Leaders Launch ‘Low Salt, No Salt’ Campaign
In the warmer months, Minnesota’s lakes and rivers are a major source of recreation and relaxation. But experts say that the things we’re doing in the winter to remove snow and ice have a big impact on our bodies of water. “Yeah so it only takes one teaspoon...
ccxmedia.org
First Native American Fabric Store to Open in Brooklyn Park
Two Maple Grove residents are about to open the first Native fabrics store in the northwest suburbs. On Tuesday morning, laughter echoed throughout the new Fire Mountain Fabrics store. Owners Arlene Fairbanks and Jessica Travis are busy preparing for opening day on Feb. 11. “We kind of pick try to...
Popular Mexican Restaurant Expanding to 3 New Locations in Minnesota
When you ask people in the area what their favorite food is when they go out to eat, you usually hear Mexican. There are so many choices from tacos to nachos, to burritos and chimichangas to enchiladas, fajitas and more! Plus there are so many variations of these foods from the different meats, cheeses, heat factor, toppings and more.
ccxmedia.org
Under Pressure Brewing Celebrates 4-Year Anniversary in Golden Valley
Under Pressure Brewing in Golden Valley credits its loyal “knights” for helping it to celebrate its four-year anniversary. “We’ve had regulars that stuck with us through thick and thin,” said Lori Ertl, co-owner of Under Pressure Brewing. “They’ve been with us through the beginning, through COVID, they’re still coming in.”
Two cars involved in shootout in Brooklyn Park neighborhood
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. – Police are searching for the people involved in a shootout between two cars Thursday evening in the north metro.It happened at about 5 p.m. in Brooklyn Park, near North 76th and Idaho avenues."Numerous shell casings" were found in the street, according to police. It is not clear if anyone was hurt, and no arrests have been made.
tourcounsel.com
The Shoppes at Arbor Lakes | Shopping mall in Minnesota
The Shoppes at Arbor Lakes is a commercial and residential district located in downtown Maple Grove, Minnesota, United States. Construction of Arbor Lakes began in the late 1990s with a simulacrum of a traditional American Main Street designed in neotraditional style. The second phase (completed in 2003) included the Shoppes at Arbor Lakes, Minnesota's first lifestyle center, which includes neotraditional elements. The third phase, The Fountains at Arbor Lakes, is approximately 850,000 square feet (79,000 m2) in size and includes a Main Street-inspired entrance, with two hotels, several restaurants, and a number of junior anchors.
This Epic Bloody Mary Is Available For A Limited Time At Minnesota Bar
Road trip! A bar and restaurant with several locations in Minnesota + Wisconsin is featuring its 'Bloody Mary of The Month.' Holy cripes, I need to get there to try this. How could I forgive myself for passing this up?. This bloody mary features bacon-washed grey duck vodka, a smoked...
Yummy And Popular Minnesota-Based Donut Shop Now Has 2nd Location
Oh my god, if there is one thing I love it’s donuts. Okay well, there are a lot of things that I love but I think donuts are my kryptonite!. And when combined with something else I love (Minnesota Companies) I am so excited to share with you that a Minnesota-based Donut shop is opening it’s second location.
fox9.com
Unique farm south of the metro dedicated to giving a home to cats deemed unadoptable
An animal sanctuary in Faribault is gaining national attention for its work saving feral cats. At Furball Farm Pet Sanctuary, these cats are given shelter, food and a cage-free life. They’re also spayed or neutered and given vet care. Some of the cats begin to like the company of the volunteers and can be adopted out, but mostly these cats will live out the rest of their lives in the sanctuary and out of the elements. Many of the residents are now internet-famous thanks to Furball Farm’s Facebook page and live videos.
Waite Park on the List of the Most Dangerous Cities in Minnesota
Good grief! Getting recognized as one of the most dangerous cities in the state is not a great look. And especially when you live there, or very close to that city. Why is Waite Park considered one of the most dangerous cities? According to Onlyinyourstate, Waite Park has the highest number of crimes like rape, murder, robbery and other violent crimes. In fact, the rate is almost double that of the rate in Minneapolis, which is over 50 times bigger in population than the small-ish town of Waite Park. The second part of this is that Waite Park also has the highest number of human trafficking in the state. But, on the upside, if you want to enjoy some great scenery there is the Quarry Park and Nature Preserve. Just be careful, travel in groups.
Brave the Cold: Add This Frozen Waterfall To Your Minnesota Bucket List
Minnehaha Regional Park is one of the oldest and most popular parks in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Close to one million people visit the park each year to see the incredible 53' waterfall, hike, bike and cool off during the summer in the wading pools. The park is gorgeous in the summer and even more stunning during the winter months. Check out all of the images below to see how beautiful it is when it's frozen.
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Sets Special Election Date to Fill Vacant Council Seat
The city of Brooklyn Park has now finalized calendar dates to fill a vacant city council seat. The West District council seat was previously held by Susan Pha, who was elected last fall to serve in the state Senate. According to the city clerk’s office, a special primary election will...
ccxmedia.org
Plymouth Click-And-Ride Offers $3 Fares
Plymouth residents might be familiar with Park-and-Rides throughout the city, but many don’t know about the city’s Click-and-Ride service that makes house calls. “This has been in existence since the 1980’s, but we still get calls from people who are not aware we have transit services available in the city of Plymouth,” said Nur Kasin, Transit Administrator, city of Plymouth.
One Southern Minnesota Girl Shows You Are Never Too Young To Make A Big Difference
You really are never too young to start making a difference and one girl has made this very clear within Southern Minnesota!. Say hello to Ella, an 11-year-old from Faribault. When Ella was 10, she noticed that in school many of her friends couldn’t go back for seconds and didn’t have money to pay for milk. When she learned that some of her friends couldn’t afford lunch at all, she said enough is enough. She wanted to change that, so she started a non-profit to help end this.
Comments / 1