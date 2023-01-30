Read full article on original website
wcluradio.com
Bill J. Wininger
Bill J. Wininger, 80, of Glasgow, died Tuesday January 31, 2023, at home with family. Bill was born at home in Montgomery County, IN on December 3, 1942, to the late Earl Wininger & the late Agnes Collins Wininger. He is proceeded in death by two sisters: Doretha (Don) Myers,...
wcluradio.com
Clayton James Arnett
Clayton James Arnett of Greensburg, Kentucky, son of the late Lewis T. Arnett and Mary Goldie Nelson Arnett, was born Saturday, September 9, 1939 in Taylor County, Kentucky and departed this life on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at his home. He was 83 years, four months, and 22 days of age.
wcluradio.com
Richard Neil Wilkerson
Richard Neil Wilkerson, age 77, of Munfordville, KY, passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at his home. He was of the baptist faith, he loved fishing and was a life long farmer. Along with his wife, he milked for 42 years and raised tobacco. He liked picking on everyone. He...
wcluradio.com
Guy W. Pardue
Guy W. Pardue, age 87 of Louisville, Kentucky, formerly of Scottsville, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, January 29, 2023. He retired from Brown and Williamson Tobbaco Company after 35 years of service. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Nelda Joyce Pardue; and his parents, Hugh and Selma Wheat Pardue; and also his siblings, Nancy Pardue, Justin Pardue and Dennis Pardue.
wcluradio.com
Linda Faye Boston
Linda Faye Boston of Campbellsville, formerly of Bowling Green, KY, was the daughter of the late Aubrey Smith and Hattie Smith. Linda was born June 17, 1940 in Warren County Kentucky. She departed this life at 6:05 AM Monday, January 31, 2023 in Campbellsville. Age: 82 Linda Smith grew up in Bowling Green, KY where she met and married her life partner, Dempsey “Bud” Boston. They embarked on their marriage journey in 1955. To this union was born 3 children, Terry Boston (Deceased) Tonia Gaddis (Allen) and Travis Boston (Jay). Linda was an active homemaker, she had a green thumb for flowers and plants and served many years in the banking industry. After the death of her husband Bud and then her oldest son Terry, she moved to Campbellsville to be closer to Tonia and her kids.
wcluradio.com
Mrs. Janice “Susie” Moore
Mrs. Janice “Susie” Moore, age 70, of Gamaliel, Kentucky passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 2, 2023. She was born on October 18, 1952, the daughter of the late Robert Edward, and Lizzie Helen (Copas) Keith. She was a 1970 graduate of Tompkinsville High School. She married Carlie Fay Moore on August 17, 1970. Susie enjoyed sewing, going to yard sales, and spending time with her family.
wcluradio.com
Raymond “Barlow” Glen Edwards
Raymond “Barlow” Glen Edwards, 79, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away, Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital. He was a son of the late Walter and Elsie May Spivey Edwards. He is survived by one son: Ricky Wayne Edwards; one daughter Vickey Lynn Edwards;...
WSMV
Semi crashes into Kentucky home
FRANKLIN, Ken. (WSMV) - A semi crashed into a home in Allen County, Kentucky on Tuesday, according to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office. The crash happened in the 8700 block of Franklin Road and sent the driver to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. It was not immediately...
wcluradio.com
Kenneth Edward “Kenny” Stewart
Kenneth Edward “Kenny” Stewart age 67 of Brownsville, departed this life on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at his residence. The Edmonson County native was born on February 9, 1955 to the late Charles and Mavis Stewart. He was united in marriage for 45 years to Regina Kay Wingfield Stewart who survives.
lakercountry.com
Seven KSP traffic safety checkpoints locally
Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Russell, Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. Checkpoint locations in Russell County include the following: Old Rowena and State Park Road, KY 80 East and...
wcluradio.com
Paul Stake
Paul Stake, age 61, of Glasgow, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky. The Glen Ridge, NJ native was born on May 10, 1961 to Ann Guffey Black and the late Gordon Stake, Sr. Paul graduated from Wall High School in Wall Township,...
wcluradio.com
Layla Fay Ladd
Layla Fay Ladd, 14, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Friday, January 27, 2023 at Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky. She was born August 30, 2008 in Glasgow, Kentucky to Gregory D. Ladd and Amanda C. Quigley Ladd. Layla attended Glasgow High School where she was in the Art Club. She loved drawing, playing video games, and makeup. Layla also loved animals, especially her parrot, Echo and her dog, Ginger; they were two of her closest friends. She will be loved always and missed by all that knew her.
wcluradio.com
Registration opens for T.J. Women’s Conference
GLASGOW — Registration is now open for the 2023 T.J. Samson Women’s Conference. The conference will be held March 16 at the Cave City Convention Center. The keynote speaker will be LaDonna Gatlin, who will share her joyful message, Sometimes You Just Gotta Laugh! Born into “showbiz,” LaDonna grew up onstage performing with her brothers, the legendary Gatlin Brothers. Her presentations resonate with audiences all over the country because she makes people laugh, lightens their load, and leaves them with a song in their hearts. And, they always learn something in the process.
wcluradio.com
Miller commits to play football with Western Kentucky during signing ceremony
GLASGOW — A Barren County High School football player has signed a letter of intent to play with Western Kentucky University. Aiden Miller, a senior, was surrounded by friends and family Thursday morning as he put pen to paper in the media center at Barren County High. The signing was set for Wednesday – on National Signing Day – but students were not in school due to inclement weather.
wcluradio.com
Glasgow Ind. Schools releases statement following death of student
GLASGOW — A student at Glasgow High School has died, according to a statement issued by Glasgow Independent Schools on Monday. The student, who was not identified in the post, died Friday, Jan. 27. A recent obituary issued by AF Crow and Son Funeral Home detailed the death of Layla F. Ladd, 14, of Glasgow, which said she was a student at Glasgow High School. She died at Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville.
Huge Kentucky Flea Market Offers Over 350 Inside Booths & It’s Open All Year Round
Just because it's cold outside doesn't mean bargain shoppers go into hibernation. We've found a Kentucky Flea Market open all year round and it's awesome!. If you have always assumed that flea markets take place in warmer months you aren't totally wrong. A lot of them take place when it's nice outside. However, there are some incredible flea markets that go the extra mile and stay open all year long for those of us that just have to have a good bargain no matter the weather.
wcluradio.com
Local Boys and Girls Club hosting hair clinics throughout February
GLASGOW — Members of the Boys & Girls Club of Glasgow-Barren County are receiving free hair treatment during the month of February. Kenisha Franklin, the safety director at the club, said she came up with the idea to host the clinic after noticing kids didn’t know practical tips relating to hair care.
PHOTOS: 7 vehicle accident shuts down road on Ohio/Butler County line
(WEHT) - An accident involving multiple vehicles shut down a section of US 231 S at the Ohio County and Butler County line.
wcluradio.com
Metcalfe man faces indictment in case involving assault on officer
EDMONTON — A Metcalfe County man was indicted last month on a slew of charges, including resisting arrest and assault of a police officer. Dustin W. Rupe, 22, of Edmonton, was charged on Nov. 22, 2022, in connection to an incident in Metcalfe County where he allegedly fled police, endangered the lives of two people, assaulted a police officer and caused damage to a man’s property. The indictment said he was driving at least 120 mph in a 55 mph area.
wnky.com
Juvenile charged with murder in death of stepfather
LEITCHFIELD, Ky. – A 15-year-old has been arrested following what police say was the stabbing death of his stepfather. On Monday, the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded around 7 p.m. to Bradley Bend Road in Leitchfield. Police say they received a report that a man had been stabbed in an altercation with his stepson.
