Linda Faye Boston of Campbellsville, formerly of Bowling Green, KY, was the daughter of the late Aubrey Smith and Hattie Smith. Linda was born June 17, 1940 in Warren County Kentucky. She departed this life at 6:05 AM Monday, January 31, 2023 in Campbellsville. Age: 82 Linda Smith grew up in Bowling Green, KY where she met and married her life partner, Dempsey “Bud” Boston. They embarked on their marriage journey in 1955. To this union was born 3 children, Terry Boston (Deceased) Tonia Gaddis (Allen) and Travis Boston (Jay). Linda was an active homemaker, she had a green thumb for flowers and plants and served many years in the banking industry. After the death of her husband Bud and then her oldest son Terry, she moved to Campbellsville to be closer to Tonia and her kids.

CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO