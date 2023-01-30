Read full article on original website
Sondra Ann Meador
Sondra Ann Meador, 71, of Scottsville, KY passed away Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at her residence. The Fleming Neon, KY native was a a former employee and manager for Allen County Headstart , co-founder of the Senior Citizens Literacy Program, former employee of Sumitomo and attended White Plains Free Methodist Church. She was a daughter of the late Ransom T. Holbrook and Thelma Ulysses Manus Larson.
Mrs. Janice “Susie” Moore
Mrs. Janice “Susie” Moore, age 70, of Gamaliel, Kentucky passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 2, 2023. She was born on October 18, 1952, the daughter of the late Robert Edward, and Lizzie Helen (Copas) Keith. She was a 1970 graduate of Tompkinsville High School. She married Carlie Fay Moore on August 17, 1970. Susie enjoyed sewing, going to yard sales, and spending time with her family.
Richard Neil Wilkerson
Richard Neil Wilkerson, age 77, of Munfordville, KY, passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at his home. He was of the baptist faith, he loved fishing and was a life long farmer. Along with his wife, he milked for 42 years and raised tobacco. He liked picking on everyone. He...
Bill J. Wininger
Bill J. Wininger, 80, of Glasgow, died Tuesday January 31, 2023, at home with family. Bill was born at home in Montgomery County, IN on December 3, 1942, to the late Earl Wininger & the late Agnes Collins Wininger. He is proceeded in death by two sisters: Doretha (Don) Myers,...
Iva Jean (Wisdom) Smith
Iva Jean (Wisdom) Smith, age 85, of Fountain Run, Kentucky, passed away on January 30, 2023, at NHC Healthcare. She was born on March 9, 1937, the daughter of the late Charlie Edward and Bertie B. (Matthews) Wisdom. She was a member of Indian Creek Baptist Church. She enjoyed puzzles, reading, and sewing.
Raymond “Barlow” Glen Edwards
Raymond “Barlow” Glen Edwards, 79, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away, Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital. He was a son of the late Walter and Elsie May Spivey Edwards. He is survived by one son: Ricky Wayne Edwards; one daughter Vickey Lynn Edwards;...
Linda Faye Boston
Linda Faye Boston of Campbellsville, formerly of Bowling Green, KY, was the daughter of the late Aubrey Smith and Hattie Smith. Linda was born June 17, 1940 in Warren County Kentucky. She departed this life at 6:05 AM Monday, January 31, 2023 in Campbellsville. Age: 82 Linda Smith grew up in Bowling Green, KY where she met and married her life partner, Dempsey “Bud” Boston. They embarked on their marriage journey in 1955. To this union was born 3 children, Terry Boston (Deceased) Tonia Gaddis (Allen) and Travis Boston (Jay). Linda was an active homemaker, she had a green thumb for flowers and plants and served many years in the banking industry. After the death of her husband Bud and then her oldest son Terry, she moved to Campbellsville to be closer to Tonia and her kids.
Paul Stake
Paul Stake, age 61, of Glasgow, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky. The Glen Ridge, NJ native was born on May 10, 1961 to Ann Guffey Black and the late Gordon Stake, Sr. Paul graduated from Wall High School in Wall Township,...
Kenneth Edward “Kenny” Stewart
Kenneth Edward “Kenny” Stewart age 67 of Brownsville, departed this life on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at his residence. The Edmonson County native was born on February 9, 1955 to the late Charles and Mavis Stewart. He was united in marriage for 45 years to Regina Kay Wingfield Stewart who survives.
Clayton James Arnett
Clayton James Arnett of Greensburg, Kentucky, son of the late Lewis T. Arnett and Mary Goldie Nelson Arnett, was born Saturday, September 9, 1939 in Taylor County, Kentucky and departed this life on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at his home. He was 83 years, four months, and 22 days of age.
Registration opens for T.J. Women’s Conference
GLASGOW — Registration is now open for the 2023 T.J. Samson Women’s Conference. The conference will be held March 16 at the Cave City Convention Center. The keynote speaker will be LaDonna Gatlin, who will share her joyful message, Sometimes You Just Gotta Laugh! Born into “showbiz,” LaDonna grew up onstage performing with her brothers, the legendary Gatlin Brothers. Her presentations resonate with audiences all over the country because she makes people laugh, lightens their load, and leaves them with a song in their hearts. And, they always learn something in the process.
Local Boys and Girls Club hosting hair clinics throughout February
GLASGOW — Members of the Boys & Girls Club of Glasgow-Barren County are receiving free hair treatment during the month of February. Kenisha Franklin, the safety director at the club, said she came up with the idea to host the clinic after noticing kids didn’t know practical tips relating to hair care.
Miller commits to play football with Western Kentucky during signing ceremony
GLASGOW — A Barren County High School football player has signed a letter of intent to play with Western Kentucky University. Aiden Miller, a senior, was surrounded by friends and family Thursday morning as he put pen to paper in the media center at Barren County High. The signing was set for Wednesday – on National Signing Day – but students were not in school due to inclement weather.
Metcalfe man faces indictment in case involving assault on officer
EDMONTON — A Metcalfe County man was indicted last month on a slew of charges, including resisting arrest and assault of a police officer. Dustin W. Rupe, 22, of Edmonton, was charged on Nov. 22, 2022, in connection to an incident in Metcalfe County where he allegedly fled police, endangered the lives of two people, assaulted a police officer and caused damage to a man’s property. The indictment said he was driving at least 120 mph in a 55 mph area.
Area High School Basketball Schedule for Thursday, February 2, 2023
ON TONIGHT’S LOCAL HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE, GLASGOW HOSTS METCALFE COUNTY FOR A GIRL/BOY VARSITY DOUBLEHEADER WITH THE GIRLS TIPPING OFF AT 6:00. JOIN US FOR THE BROADCAST BEGINNING AT 5:50 ON WCLU 103.1 AND 1490, WILLIE 94.1 AND 102.3, ONLINE AT WCLURADIO.COM OR ON THE WCLU APP.
