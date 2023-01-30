ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
YogaSix to bring fitness studio to Lewisville

YogaSix to bring fitness studio to Lewisville

YogaSix is expected to open in Lewisville this summer. (Courtesy YogaSix) YogaSix is scheduled to open in Lewisville this summer, according to the location’s tenant. The studio will be located at 2425 FM 544, Ste. 200. YogaSix offers six different class types, from hot and powerful to slow and mindful, according to its website. Each studio is locally owned and operated. YogaSix offers beginner classes and sculpt classes. 214-774-2528.
LEWISVILLE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Cheetah Kicks Martial Arts brings taekwondo training to McKinney

Cheetah Kicks Martial Arts opened in McKinney on Jan. 2. (Alex Reece/Community Impact) Cheetah Kicks Martial Arts opened in west McKinney on Jan. 2. The martial arts facility, located at 260 N. Coit Road, Ste. 150, offers taekwondo training for children ranging from beginner to advanced as well as taekwondo for adults. Cheetah Kicks Martial Arts also offers Olympic sparring and hanmadang classes, according to its website.
MCKINNEY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Summit Salon Studios now open in Dallas' Medallion Shopping Center

Summit Salon Studios opened in Dallas' Medallion Shopping Center on Feb. 2. (Cecilia Lenzen/Community Impact) Summit Salon Studios opened its first Texas location at the Medallion Shopping Center on Feb. 2. The Colorado-based salon is located at 6464 E. Northwest Hwy., Ste. 127, Dallas. Summit offers salon spaces for cosmetologists looking to start a small personal business. 214-908-4828. www.summitsalonstudios.com.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Birdcall serving all-natural chicken dishes just outside Plano

All orders placed at Birdcall are made-to-order and utilize all-natural ingredients. (Courtesy Birdcall) Birdcall held its grand opening Jan. 30, according to a spokesperson for the restaurant. The Colorado-based chain is located at 3232 E. Hebron Parkway, Carrollton, and offers a variety of all-natural chicken dishes. Menu items include sandwiches, tenders, salads and shakes. Curbside pickup and catering options are available. 469-896-0050. www.eatbirdcall.com.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Alexander’s Mex Cuisine serving authentic Mexican food and Tex-Mex to Plano

Alexander's Mex Cuisine serves a variety of authentic Mexican food as well as Tex-Mex. (Courtesy Alexander's Mex Cuisine) Alexander’s Mex Cuisine opened in Plano on Jan. 26 according to a spokesperson for the company. The new restaurant is located at 2237 W. 15th St. Alexander’s serves a combination of authentic Mexican food and Tex-Mex, and the menu features enchiladas, tacos, tortas, soups, salads, fajitas and more. 469-366-9400. www.alexandersmexcuisine.com.
PLANO, TX
Tycoon to offer fine-dining option to Flower Mound

Tycoon to offer fine-dining option to Flower Mound

Tycoon will open this spring in Flower Mound's Lakeside development. (Courtesy town of Flower Mound) Tycoon will open this spring in Flower Mound, though an exact open date was not available. The restaurant is projected to open this spring at 811 International Parkway in Lakeside. The restaurant will be a fine-dining experience with handcrafted cocktails and signature dishes. A phone number is not yet available.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Black Sheep Coffee bringing coffee shop concept to Dallas

Black Sheep serves a variety of coffee drinks, smoothies and shakes, along with Norwegian waffle snacks and packaged coffee beans. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Black Sheep Coffee is bringing its coffee shop concept to the U.S. with a planned location at 6240 E. Mockingbird Lane in Dallas. A spokesperson for the U.K.-based coffee chain said that a specific date for the opening has not been set. However, Black Sheep expects to open within the first half of the year. Black Sheep serves a variety of coffee drinks, smoothies and shakes, along with Norwegian waffle snacks and packaged coffee beans. The company has additional locations in the U.K., France and the Philippines. No number is yet available. https://leavetheherdbehind.com.
DALLAS, TX
4 local hospitals in Frisco work to grow services

4 local hospitals in Frisco work to grow services

See details on four Frisco hospitals planning to expand their facilities and grow their offerings. (Courtesy Baylor Scott & White Health) Frisco hospitals plan to expand their facilities and grow their offerings in the coming years and have already made headway on some projects. Below is a roundup of some projects underway or recently completed at Frisco hospitals.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas, TX

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

