YogaSix to bring fitness studio to Lewisville
YogaSix is expected to open in Lewisville this summer. (Courtesy YogaSix) YogaSix is scheduled to open in Lewisville this summer, according to the location’s tenant. The studio will be located at 2425 FM 544, Ste. 200. YogaSix offers six different class types, from hot and powerful to slow and mindful, according to its website. Each studio is locally owned and operated. YogaSix offers beginner classes and sculpt classes. 214-774-2528.
Cheetah Kicks Martial Arts brings taekwondo training to McKinney
Cheetah Kicks Martial Arts opened in McKinney on Jan. 2. (Alex Reece/Community Impact) Cheetah Kicks Martial Arts opened in west McKinney on Jan. 2. The martial arts facility, located at 260 N. Coit Road, Ste. 150, offers taekwondo training for children ranging from beginner to advanced as well as taekwondo for adults. Cheetah Kicks Martial Arts also offers Olympic sparring and hanmadang classes, according to its website.
Summit Salon Studios now open in Dallas' Medallion Shopping Center
Summit Salon Studios opened in Dallas' Medallion Shopping Center on Feb. 2. (Cecilia Lenzen/Community Impact) Summit Salon Studios opened its first Texas location at the Medallion Shopping Center on Feb. 2. The Colorado-based salon is located at 6464 E. Northwest Hwy., Ste. 127, Dallas. Summit offers salon spaces for cosmetologists looking to start a small personal business. 214-908-4828. www.summitsalonstudios.com.
Cool Heads Salon for Men to offer hair styling, beard trimming at west Frisco location
Customers will be able to select from hair services such as a neck shave, a cleanup with clippers, hair consultations and more once the shop opens. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) Cool Heads Salon for Men barbershop is planning to open a new location in mid-2023 at 2115 W. University Drive, Ste....
Birdcall serving all-natural chicken dishes just outside Plano
All orders placed at Birdcall are made-to-order and utilize all-natural ingredients. (Courtesy Birdcall) Birdcall held its grand opening Jan. 30, according to a spokesperson for the restaurant. The Colorado-based chain is located at 3232 E. Hebron Parkway, Carrollton, and offers a variety of all-natural chicken dishes. Menu items include sandwiches, tenders, salads and shakes. Curbside pickup and catering options are available. 469-896-0050. www.eatbirdcall.com.
Collin College to host guitar festival at Plano campus
The 10th annual Collin College Guitar Festival will offer free guitar classes. (Courtesy Fernand Vera) Collin College will host its 10th annual Collin College Guitar Festival at the Plano Campus on Feb. 10-11. According to a news release from the college, the festival will feature live performances and classes for...
Alexander’s Mex Cuisine serving authentic Mexican food and Tex-Mex to Plano
Alexander's Mex Cuisine serves a variety of authentic Mexican food as well as Tex-Mex. (Courtesy Alexander's Mex Cuisine) Alexander’s Mex Cuisine opened in Plano on Jan. 26 according to a spokesperson for the company. The new restaurant is located at 2237 W. 15th St. Alexander’s serves a combination of authentic Mexican food and Tex-Mex, and the menu features enchiladas, tacos, tortas, soups, salads, fajitas and more. 469-366-9400. www.alexandersmexcuisine.com.
Tycoon to offer fine-dining option to Flower Mound
Tycoon will open this spring in Flower Mound's Lakeside development. (Courtesy town of Flower Mound) Tycoon will open this spring in Flower Mound, though an exact open date was not available. The restaurant is projected to open this spring at 811 International Parkway in Lakeside. The restaurant will be a fine-dining experience with handcrafted cocktails and signature dishes. A phone number is not yet available.
French eatery RM 12:20 Bistro closing in Lake Highlands
RM 12:20 Bistro will close Feb. 15, 2023. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact) RM 12:20 Bistro, located in the Lake Highlands area of Dallas, will close Feb. 15. The eatery has been in business for over four years at 9850 Walnut Hill Lane, Ste. 305. In a Facebook post, owner Erin Willis...
Smokin’ Oak Wood-Fired Pizza & Taproom opens in Frisco
Smokin’ Oak Wood-Fired Pizza & Taproom’s oven cooks pizza in two minutes and is fueled by oak wood. The company CEO said customers can get “a delicious meal in under 15 minutes." (Courtesy Smokin’ Oak Wood-Fired Pizza & Taproom) Smokin’ Oak Wood-Fired Pizza & Taproom opened...
Blue Door Boutique in Frisco offers personalized service to help women feel confident
Blue Door Boutique has a unique mix of clothing, accessories, home decor and novelty gifts for women. (Karen Harrington/Community Impact) When women’s clothing store Blue Door Boutique shuttered its downtown Frisco location four years ago, owner Glenda McMichael was not ready to hang up the clothing business. “My partner...
Tri-Cities Neighborhood Summit planned for Flower Mound, Lewisville, Coppell
The city of Lewisville, along with Flower Mound and Coppell, will host a Regional Neighborhood Summit on Feb. 18. (Tim Glaze/Community Impact) Residents of Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell have been invited to attend a joint neighborhood gathering and meet different city officials. The event is in support of Lewisville's...
Easy Slider becomes third eatery to exit Harvest Hall in Grapevine in January
Easy Slider closed at Harvest Hall in Grapevine on Jan. 29. (Courtesy Easy Slider) Easy Slider’s last day at Harvest Hall was Jan. 29, the third closing of an eatery inside in a week's span in the food hall. Easy Slider offered certified Angus beef sliders, dessert, breads and...
Black Sheep Coffee bringing coffee shop concept to Dallas
Black Sheep serves a variety of coffee drinks, smoothies and shakes, along with Norwegian waffle snacks and packaged coffee beans. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Black Sheep Coffee is bringing its coffee shop concept to the U.S. with a planned location at 6240 E. Mockingbird Lane in Dallas. A spokesperson for the U.K.-based coffee chain said that a specific date for the opening has not been set. However, Black Sheep expects to open within the first half of the year. Black Sheep serves a variety of coffee drinks, smoothies and shakes, along with Norwegian waffle snacks and packaged coffee beans. The company has additional locations in the U.K., France and the Philippines. No number is yet available. https://leavetheherdbehind.com.
Frisco delays opening of new public library facility to March
The Frisco Public Library closed Dec. 9 and will reopen sometime in March at 8000 Dallas Parkway next to the Frisco Discovery Center. (Colby Farr/Community Impact) The opening of Frisco’s new public library has been delayed until March, according to a representative of the library. The $62 million project...
4 local hospitals in Frisco work to grow services
See details on four Frisco hospitals planning to expand their facilities and grow their offerings. (Courtesy Baylor Scott & White Health) Frisco hospitals plan to expand their facilities and grow their offerings in the coming years and have already made headway on some projects. Below is a roundup of some projects underway or recently completed at Frisco hospitals.
GoodGuys Rod & Custom Association moves headquarters to Texas Motor Speedway
GoodGuys Rod & Custom Association hosts car shows across the nation. It held two events in Fort Worth in 2023. (Photo courtesy GoodGuys Rod & Custom Association) One of the newest additions to the Texas Motor Speedway is not on the track, but rather in one of the many offices that overlook it.
TD Ameritrade Regional Financial Center marks 5th anniversary in Southlake
TD Ameritrade marked its fifth year of being in Southlake in January. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) The TD Ameritrade Regional Financial Center officially marked five years in business in January. The campus is located at 3000 TD Ameritrade Lane in Southlake and opened in 2018. The Southlake campus was built with...
Work on Silver Line project set to continue in 2024
The station is projected to service 1,204 daily riders by 2040, according to DART. (Rendering courtesy DART) A number of projects are currently underway and will continue throughout 2023 in the Richardson area as part of Dallas Area Rapid Transit’s Silver Line project. The Silver Line is a $1.89...
Dallas preparing to resume normal operations Feb. 3
Snow and ice begin to melt on White Rock Creek Trail in Dallas. (Cecilia Lenzen/Community Impact) Dallas officials said the city is preparing to resume normal operations Feb. 3 as extreme winter weather in the city begins to subside. Public Works Director Ali Hatefi said street conditions were improving “very...
