Black Sheep serves a variety of coffee drinks, smoothies and shakes, along with Norwegian waffle snacks and packaged coffee beans. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Black Sheep Coffee is bringing its coffee shop concept to the U.S. with a planned location at 6240 E. Mockingbird Lane in Dallas. A spokesperson for the U.K.-based coffee chain said that a specific date for the opening has not been set. However, Black Sheep expects to open within the first half of the year. Black Sheep serves a variety of coffee drinks, smoothies and shakes, along with Norwegian waffle snacks and packaged coffee beans. The company has additional locations in the U.K., France and the Philippines. No number is yet available. https://leavetheherdbehind.com.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO