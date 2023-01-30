ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ben Sheets to join Brewers Walk of Fame

Former Brewers great Ben Sheets will be added to Milwaukee’s Walk of Fame at a date later this season, making him the 22nd player to be honored. Bob Hazle, an outfielder with the 1957 World Series champion Milwaukee Braves, will be added to the Braves Wall of Honor. Sheets,...
