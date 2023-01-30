ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLR10 News

Officer-involved shooting ends in 1 death in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Wednesday afternoon, Springfield Police officers were called to the scene of a man making suicidal threats. While officers were talking with him, he drew a handgun and pointed it at them. He was ordered to put down the gun, but he refused and the officers fired at him. Officers took him into […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Lawrence County Record

Mackey found guilty of Republic murder

An Aurora man was convicted of second-degree murder on Friday, Jan. 20. Shane Leon Mackey, 48, was found guilty of the murder of Racheal Sanders after a three-day bench trial in the Greene County Circuit Court. Facts in the case. The Greene County Commonwealth previously reported that on Nov. 9,...
REPUBLIC, MO
kicks96news.com

Accidents and a Trailer Fire in Leake

4:58 a.m. – Carthage Police were called to a residence on N. Pearl Street for an unknown vehicle in the driveway. 9:33 a.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a reported burglary on O.V. Wilders Road. 10:24 a.m. – Leake Deputies were asked to assist EMS with a call...
CARTHAGE, MO
ktvo.com

Deadly Macon County crash involves farm tractor, 18-wheeler

CALLAO, Mo. — UPDATE: The Missouri State Highway Patrol has now released the names of the two drivers involved in Wednesday afternoon's deadly wreck on Highway 36, two miles west of Callao. State troopers say a farm tractor operated by Nels Magnuson, 62, of Callao, was struck by an...
MACON COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Two juveniles arrested after Ozark gas station break-in

UPDATE 11 A.M. — The burglars entered the store by smashing a door out with a diesel gas pump handle. Only tobacco products had been stolen. The investigation is ongoing. OZARK, Mo. – Officers following tracks in the snow early today, Feb. 1, led to the arrest of two juveniles suspected of a burglary around […]
OZARK, MO
kggfradio.com

Two Arrested In Joplin For Mail Theft

Two Joplin residents are being charged with stealing mail. JPD says 27-year-old Emily Sturgis and 30-year-old Aaron Blake have stolen mail from more than 170 victims in the Joplin area. The investigation led authorities to a hotel room east of Duenweg where both Sturgis and Blake stayed. During the search, opened mail that contained W-2 forms was found, plus car titles, financial statements, plus checks and credit cards belonging to additional Jasper County residents.
JOPLIN, MO
Lawrence County Record

Crash almost proves fatal for Lawrence County deputy sheriff

A Lawrence County deputy sheriff had a near brush with death while helping at the scene of an accident on Sunday, Jan. 29 during winter weather. According to a Facebook posting reminding motorists to move over for emergency vehicles, Deputy Shane Blankenship was assisting at the 57-mile marker on I-44, where a multiple vehicle crash had taken place, when an out-of-control semi came towards him.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MO
933kwto.com

Strong Odor Under Investigation in Springfield

A hazmat team from the Springfield Fire Department and the Brookline Fire Protection District are investigating a strong odor near Chestnut Expressway and I-44. Workers in the 45-hundred block of West Junction Street noticed the odor early this morning. The odor is in an industrial park, but the source has...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Republic police search for missing 16-year-old girl

REPUBLIC, Mo. – The City of Republic Police Department is asking for the public’s help with any information or whereabouts of a missing 16-year-old girl. Makenzie White was last seen on January 27 at 10:00 p.m. in Republic. White is 5’6″ tall, weighing approximately 130 pounds, has brown hair with pink on top and front […]
REPUBLIC, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy