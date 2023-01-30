Read full article on original website
Officer-involved shooting ends in 1 death in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Wednesday afternoon, Springfield Police officers were called to the scene of a man making suicidal threats. While officers were talking with him, he drew a handgun and pointed it at them. He was ordered to put down the gun, but he refused and the officers fired at him. Officers took him into […]
Police arrest man wanted in connection to shooting near Springfield’s Glendale High School
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a man in Republic, Mo., investigators say is connected to a shooting of a man near Glendale High School in Springfield. Prosecutors charged Keyshawn McElroy with first-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon. Officers responded to the...
Mackey found guilty of Republic murder
An Aurora man was convicted of second-degree murder on Friday, Jan. 20. Shane Leon Mackey, 48, was found guilty of the murder of Racheal Sanders after a three-day bench trial in the Greene County Circuit Court. Facts in the case. The Greene County Commonwealth previously reported that on Nov. 9,...
UPDATE: Person shot at River Bend Casino by officer transported Joplin hospital
WYANDOTTE, Okla. – The person shot by a Wyandotte Nation Tribal Police officer on Thursday morning was transported to a Joplin hospital, the FBI confirmed. The River Bend Casino parking lot shooting was turned over to the FBI. Kayla McCleery, FBI spokeswoman did not release the victim’s name or...
Accidents and a Trailer Fire in Leake
4:58 a.m. – Carthage Police were called to a residence on N. Pearl Street for an unknown vehicle in the driveway. 9:33 a.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a reported burglary on O.V. Wilders Road. 10:24 a.m. – Leake Deputies were asked to assist EMS with a call...
Police investigate a deadly officer-involved shooting at Springfield park on Wednesday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting at a Springfield park Wednesday. The shooting happened at Watkins Park in the 2000 block of West High around 1:45 p.m. Police identified the victim as Justin M. Barker, 33, of Springfield. Investigators said the officers contacted Barker in...
Deadly Macon County crash involves farm tractor, 18-wheeler
CALLAO, Mo. — UPDATE: The Missouri State Highway Patrol has now released the names of the two drivers involved in Wednesday afternoon's deadly wreck on Highway 36, two miles west of Callao. State troopers say a farm tractor operated by Nels Magnuson, 62, of Callao, was struck by an...
Parsons man killed in southeast Kansas head-on crash
The Kansas Highway Patrol says a 54-year-old Parsons man was killed in a crash Tuesday night in Wilson County.
Two juveniles arrested after Ozark gas station break-in
UPDATE 11 A.M. — The burglars entered the store by smashing a door out with a diesel gas pump handle. Only tobacco products had been stolen. The investigation is ongoing. OZARK, Mo. – Officers following tracks in the snow early today, Feb. 1, led to the arrest of two juveniles suspected of a burglary around […]
Tesla driver accused of going 94 mph, killing 1 in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man is being accused of driving his Tesla nearly 100 mph on Glenstone Avenue when he killed another driver in a crash. Alan Gray Jones, 22, of Carthage, was driving a 2022 Tesla Model 3 over 90 mph on North Glenstone Avenue on Dec. 3, according to court documents. Around 3:18 […]
Two Arrested In Joplin For Mail Theft
Two Joplin residents are being charged with stealing mail. JPD says 27-year-old Emily Sturgis and 30-year-old Aaron Blake have stolen mail from more than 170 victims in the Joplin area. The investigation led authorities to a hotel room east of Duenweg where both Sturgis and Blake stayed. During the search, opened mail that contained W-2 forms was found, plus car titles, financial statements, plus checks and credit cards belonging to additional Jasper County residents.
Springfield dog euthanized after groom; family calls for accountability
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – When Julie Lawson’s family rescued their dog Ladybird from a Missouri truck stop years ago, they had no idea one of the things that saved her – a fresh haircut – would also be what they’d associate with her death last fall. “We had found her at a truck stop in Norwood, […]
Crash almost proves fatal for Lawrence County deputy sheriff
A Lawrence County deputy sheriff had a near brush with death while helping at the scene of an accident on Sunday, Jan. 29 during winter weather. According to a Facebook posting reminding motorists to move over for emergency vehicles, Deputy Shane Blankenship was assisting at the 57-mile marker on I-44, where a multiple vehicle crash had taken place, when an out-of-control semi came towards him.
Strong Odor Under Investigation in Springfield
A hazmat team from the Springfield Fire Department and the Brookline Fire Protection District are investigating a strong odor near Chestnut Expressway and I-44. Workers in the 45-hundred block of West Junction Street noticed the odor early this morning. The odor is in an industrial park, but the source has...
Firefighters determine case of odor in west Springfield, Mo. on Wednesday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Investigators say a strong odor smelled in west Springfield was a small ammonia leak from a business. A hazmat team with the Springfield Fire Department and the Brookline Fire Protection District responded to the area near West Junction Street near Chestnut and I-44 on Wednesday morning.
Man who was inside Glendale High School after shots fired says everyone was panicked
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -A terrifying situation for students and parents as shots rang out near Glendale High School in Springfield on January 28. Police say a man in his 20s was caught in the gunfire as he was walking by Sunset and Linden. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries. School officials placed...
Republic police search for missing 16-year-old girl
REPUBLIC, Mo. – The City of Republic Police Department is asking for the public’s help with any information or whereabouts of a missing 16-year-old girl. Makenzie White was last seen on January 27 at 10:00 p.m. in Republic. White is 5’6″ tall, weighing approximately 130 pounds, has brown hair with pink on top and front […]
Mail-Stealing Spree affects more than 170 Jasper County Victims
JOPLIN, Mo. - Chargers were filed for two Joplin residents after police investigations named them the culprit of a mail-stealing spree.
Riverton women sentenced for operating meth lab with children present
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. - A Riverton woman was sentenced last week for operating a methamphetamine lab along with children in the home.
