933kwto.com
Rolla Man Leaves Body in Home for 3 Days
A man from Rolla is being charged after leaving a body in his home for three days. Investigators say Brian Chambers is charged with abandonment of a corpse after discovering Jessica Allen on January 14th. Police say he contacted them via email on January 17th to report her dead after...
933kwto.com
Waynesville City Council Convicts Mayor in Impeachment Hearing
The city of Waynesville is in need of a new mayor. According to reports, the Waynesville City Council voted to convict Jerry Brown of misfeasance and/or nonfeasance in the office on Thursday. Brown, who held the office for two years, was accused of threatening and abusive behavior during his time...
