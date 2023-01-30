SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia lawmakers want to create a state commission to investigate district attorneys and make it easier for voters to remove them from office. “At the end of the day, the district attorney is supposed to protect the community,” said Georgia Rep. Jesse Petrea (R-Savannah). “The No. 1 chief law enforcement officer of a county. If they can’t protect the community, they’re failing.”

GEORGIA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO