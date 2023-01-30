Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Quinton Simon case: Dental care focus in Georgia toddler's murder probe, report says
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Georgia prosecutors have subpoenaed a local dentists’ office for records related to a young woman who has been accused of murdering her son then discarding his body in the trash, according to a local report. Prosecutors subpoenaed an Aspen Dental location in Chatham County last...
WJCL
Jury finds man guilty of breaking into Bulloch County home, killing woman, stealing her car
STATESBORO, Ga. — A man accused of killing a woman in Statesboro and fleeing to Florida has been found guilty of all charges. At the end of a long Monday of questioning by attorneys, Bulloch County residents were chosen as the 12-member jury plus three alternates for the trial of Lee Allen Mayhew.
WSAV-TV
Murdaugh trial: 4 p.m. update
An update from WSAV's Andrew Davis in Walterboro, S.C. An update from WSAV's Andrew Davis in Walterboro, S.C. Restaurant owner, city leaders talk safety concerns …. After break-ins at his restaurant, the owner of Ardsley Station is being proactive. 1 displaced after Fleming house fire. One person was displaced Thursday...
WJCL
Statesboro man wanted by Bulloch County Sheriff's Office for insurance fraud
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — Bulloch County Sheriffs are looking for a man charged with insurance fraud. That's according to Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King. In June of 2021, 61-year-old Eugene Howard was involved in a vehicle collision. His Progressive insurance claim earned him $3,749.23 towards his...
wtoc.com
Opening statements, testimony begin in 2020 Statesboro murder trial
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Opening statements began Tuesday in the trial of a man accused of killing a Statesboro woman. Lee Allen Mayhew is charged with murder, aggravated assault and burglary in the 2020 death of Bonnie Lanier Rushing. Police say he is accused of shooting and killing her before stealing her car.
wtoc.com
Man found guilty of murdering Bulloch County woman in 2020
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A jury has found a man guilty of murdering a woman in Bulloch County in 2020. Lee Allen Mayhew was found guilty on all 13 counts – including murder, assault and theft by taking. Jurors heard the final words from both sides Thursday morning...
wtoc.com
Georgia Day Parade returns on Feb. 10
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Day Parade returns to Savannah on Friday, Feb. 10. The event had been on a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The parade commemorates the founding of the Georgia colony on Feb. 12, 1733. The festivities start at 10:45 a.m. The parade route begins...
wtoc.com
Lawmakers propose oversight commission for district attorneys
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia lawmakers want to create a state commission to investigate district attorneys and make it easier for voters to remove them from office. “At the end of the day, the district attorney is supposed to protect the community,” said Georgia Rep. Jesse Petrea (R-Savannah). “The No. 1 chief law enforcement officer of a county. If they can’t protect the community, they’re failing.”
wtoc.com
First year of the Enmarket Arena
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Enmarket Arena turns one this weekend. In just one year, the city of Savannah has already experienced many quality entertainment events.
wtoc.com
Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting on Duke Street
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting on Duke Street. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded in the area of 2500 Duke Street on Thursday evening for a shooting. Details are limited at this time. If you have any information...
wtoc.com
WTOC Exclusive: One-on-one with new Chatham County manager Michael Kaigler
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Michael Kaigler is the new county manager appointed by the county commission last month but he’s served in the role since the summer. Chatham County Manager Michael Kaigler spoke about several things he’s working on to make Chatham County a better place for employees and people living here.
wtoc.com
Hampton County cases connected to the Murdaughs
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - While the murder trial is playing out in Colleton County, the killings at the Murdaugh family property there sparked a second look at several investigations connected to the family in their home county – Hampton County. These cases started popping-up about 6 years before...
allongeorgia.com
02/02/2023 Booking Report for Bulloch County
These records are matters of public information provided by the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office. Booking reports are details of arrests only. All persons below are considered to be innocent unless proven otherwise in a court of law.
wtoc.com
Community members in Hampton discuss impact of Murdaugh murder trial
HAMPTON COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - The Hampton County tax assessor’s office confirmed that he sold Alex Murdaugh’s former Hampton property back in 2020. While Murdaugh may be in a Colleton County courtroom this week, signs of his impact can be seen here in Hampton. Murdaugh’s former law office,...
wtoc.com
Streets closed around Federal Courthouse in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Several streets and businesses surrounding the Federal Courthouse in downtown Savannah are being closed due to safety concerns. According to Savannah Police, there are structural integrity concerns. Crews are out accessing the situation, including the Savannah Fire Department. The following roads are closed until further notice:
wtoc.com
Thomas Square restaurant owner meets with city, county leaders after being burglarized twice
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two burglaries happened just days apart and a restaurant owner in Thomas Square thinks that makes them a target. It’s on video — a person coming through an entry point in the ceiling using tools to pry open outdoor coolers full of food. They passed the food under the door before taking off.
wtoc.com
Events coming to Fort McAllister State Park
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Whether you’re a gear head with a love for the classics or you’re looking for a special, one-of-a-kind Valentine’s dinner, Fort McAllister State Park has you covered this month. Lexington Kozak-Baumgartner, from Fort McAllister, joined Morning Break to look at both of these...
wtoc.com
New body cams purchased for Hinesville Police Department
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Officers at the Hinesville Police Department will soon be getting a major equipment upgrade. The city has given the green light to the department to purchase new body-worn cameras for more than $100,000. Assistant Police Chief Tracey Howard says the new body-worn cameras will help automate...
justshortofcrazy.com
5 Unique Adventures and One-of-a-Kind Experiences in Statesboro, Georgia
Located just 45 minutes northwest of historic Savannah, is Statesboro, Georgia, home to Georgia Southern University, top-notch dining, rich history and authentic Southern hospitality. With plenty of interesting adventures and one-of-a-kind experiences to go around, this friendly small-town packs a big punch. Visitors to the area quickly sense a welcoming...
Bulloch School District may have broken state, federal law by asking for journalist video
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A seventh-grade teacher at a Bulloch County middle school is trying to keep his job after a video shows him shoving a student as classes changed. The incident, which happened in early December, was the focus of a hearing in Statesboro on Tuesday. Testifying in front of the school board, […]
