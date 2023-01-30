ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklet, GA

WSAV-TV

Murdaugh trial: 4 p.m. update

An update from WSAV's Andrew Davis in Walterboro, S.C. An update from WSAV's Andrew Davis in Walterboro, S.C. Restaurant owner, city leaders talk safety concerns …. After break-ins at his restaurant, the owner of Ardsley Station is being proactive. 1 displaced after Fleming house fire. One person was displaced Thursday...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Opening statements, testimony begin in 2020 Statesboro murder trial

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Opening statements began Tuesday in the trial of a man accused of killing a Statesboro woman. Lee Allen Mayhew is charged with murder, aggravated assault and burglary in the 2020 death of Bonnie Lanier Rushing. Police say he is accused of shooting and killing her before stealing her car.
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Man found guilty of murdering Bulloch County woman in 2020

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A jury has found a man guilty of murdering a woman in Bulloch County in 2020. Lee Allen Mayhew was found guilty on all 13 counts – including murder, assault and theft by taking. Jurors heard the final words from both sides Thursday morning...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Georgia Day Parade returns on Feb. 10

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Day Parade returns to Savannah on Friday, Feb. 10. The event had been on a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The parade commemorates the founding of the Georgia colony on Feb. 12, 1733. The festivities start at 10:45 a.m. The parade route begins...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Lawmakers propose oversight commission for district attorneys

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia lawmakers want to create a state commission to investigate district attorneys and make it easier for voters to remove them from office. “At the end of the day, the district attorney is supposed to protect the community,” said Georgia Rep. Jesse Petrea (R-Savannah). “The No. 1 chief law enforcement officer of a county. If they can’t protect the community, they’re failing.”
GEORGIA STATE
wtoc.com

First year of the Enmarket Arena

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Enmarket Arena turns one this weekend. In just one year, the city of Savannah has already experienced many quality entertainment events.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

WTOC Exclusive: One-on-one with new Chatham County manager Michael Kaigler

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Michael Kaigler is the new county manager appointed by the county commission last month but he’s served in the role since the summer. Chatham County Manager Michael Kaigler spoke about several things he’s working on to make Chatham County a better place for employees and people living here.
wtoc.com

Hampton County cases connected to the Murdaughs

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - While the murder trial is playing out in Colleton County, the killings at the Murdaugh family property there sparked a second look at several investigations connected to the family in their home county – Hampton County. These cases started popping-up about 6 years before...
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
allongeorgia.com

02/02/2023 Booking Report for Bulloch County

These records are matters of public information provided by the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office. Booking reports are details of arrests only. All persons below are considered to be innocent unless proven otherwise in a court of law.
wtoc.com

Community members in Hampton discuss impact of Murdaugh murder trial

HAMPTON COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - The Hampton County tax assessor’s office confirmed that he sold Alex Murdaugh’s former Hampton property back in 2020. While Murdaugh may be in a Colleton County courtroom this week, signs of his impact can be seen here in Hampton. Murdaugh’s former law office,...
HAMPTON, SC
wtoc.com

Streets closed around Federal Courthouse in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Several streets and businesses surrounding the Federal Courthouse in downtown Savannah are being closed due to safety concerns. According to Savannah Police, there are structural integrity concerns. Crews are out accessing the situation, including the Savannah Fire Department. The following roads are closed until further notice:
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Events coming to Fort McAllister State Park

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Whether you’re a gear head with a love for the classics or you’re looking for a special, one-of-a-kind Valentine’s dinner, Fort McAllister State Park has you covered this month. Lexington Kozak-Baumgartner, from Fort McAllister, joined Morning Break to look at both of these...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

New body cams purchased for Hinesville Police Department

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Officers at the Hinesville Police Department will soon be getting a major equipment upgrade. The city has given the green light to the department to purchase new body-worn cameras for more than $100,000. Assistant Police Chief Tracey Howard says the new body-worn cameras will help automate...
HINESVILLE, GA
justshortofcrazy.com

5 Unique Adventures and One-of-a-Kind Experiences in Statesboro, Georgia

Located just 45 minutes northwest of historic Savannah, is Statesboro, Georgia, home to Georgia Southern University, top-notch dining, rich history and authentic Southern hospitality. With plenty of interesting adventures and one-of-a-kind experiences to go around, this friendly small-town packs a big punch. Visitors to the area quickly sense a welcoming...
STATESBORO, GA

