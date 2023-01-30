Read full article on original website
Related
voiceofalexandria.com
Pennsylvania picked for federal lead pipe replacement program
(The Center Square) – A federal program aimed at replacing lead piping that poses health risks in disadvantaged communities opened to Pennsylvania and three other states in recent weeks. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is partnering with Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin to identify and replace lead...
voiceofalexandria.com
Report: ‘Pervasive noncompliance’ in Minnesota agencies’ management of nonprofit grants
Photo courtesy of Minnesota House of Representatives Public Information Services . The state of Minnesota does not do a good job of overseeing the nonprofits to which it gives a half-billion state dollars annually in grants, a new report shows. The Office of the Legislative Auditor found “pervasive noncompliance” with...
voiceofalexandria.com
Gov. Walz signs bill codifying abortion rights in Minnesota law
Gov. Tim Walz holds up a signed copy of the Protect Reproductive Options act during a ceremonial bill signing on Jan. 31, 2023 at the state Department of Revenue. Photo by Max Nesterak/Minnesota Reformer. With Gov. Tim Walz’s signature on Tuesday, state Democrats codified the right to abortion and reproductive...
voiceofalexandria.com
Rural Iowa dog breeder charged with seven counts of animal neglect
This dog was photographed by a federal inspector during a 2021 visit to Henry Sommers' Happy Puppy kennel in Cincinnati, Iowa. (USDA photo, courtesy of Bailing Out Benji) The owner of a rural Iowa dog-breeding business was arrested Tuesday and charged with seven counts of animal neglect. Henry Sommers, the...
voiceofalexandria.com
DNR proposing increases for fishing licenses, boat registrations, park passes
(St. Paul, MN)--The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is proposing increases in the costs consumers pay for fishing licenses, boat registrations, and park passes. DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen says extra money is needed to build and repair infrastructure. The department is also requesting 265 million dollars out of the projected budget surplus to put towards infrastructure.
voiceofalexandria.com
Awood Center employees say Amazon closure is over workers’ support for Minnesota bill
(The Center Square) – A Minneapolis nonprofit that advocates for East African workers alleges Amazon decided to close its Awood sorting center in a nearby city because workers support a Minnesota bill that Amazon doesn’t like. In a letter shared with KSTP-TV, Amazon told the Minnesota Department of...
voiceofalexandria.com
New bill would allow ‘airbows’ for Iowa deer hunting
Airbows can be used in other states to hunt deer. (Stock photo via Canva) New legislation that would allow deer hunters to use weapons that propel arrows with compressed air advanced Tuesday from an Iowa Senate subcommittee. So-called airbows are a relatively new weapon that some states allow for hunting....
voiceofalexandria.com
Surgeon accused of incompetence, harassment, ethics violations is given a warning
A surgeon who was once barred from practicing in Iowa has been given a warning due to allegations of incompetence and sexual harassment. (Photo via Canva) A surgeon who was once barred from practicing in Iowa due to allegations of professional incompetence, sexual harassment and unethical conduct has been issued a warning by the Iowa Board of Medicine.
Comments / 0