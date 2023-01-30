ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 3

Yolanda Dogan
4d ago

that was so scary for him I can only imagine happy he's safe

Reply
9
Related
allthatsinteresting.com

A Boy Playing Hide-And-Seek Was Just Found Six Days Later In A Shipping Container — In Another Country

Fahim, a 15-year-old boy, was found 2,300 miles away in Malaysia six days later. During a game of hide-and-seek in Chittagong, Bangladesh, a 15-year-old boy named Fahim found what he thought was the perfect hiding spot: a shipping container. He climbed in, hoping that his friends would never find him. While he was waiting, he fell asleep — and when he woke up, he was locked inside.
Upworthy

Doctor stuck in traffic ditched his car and ran for 45 mins to reach in time for critical surgery

Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 21, 2022. It has since been updated. The traffic in the Indian city of Bangalore is legendary—meme-worthy even. On the worst days, it can cause excessive delays, affecting critical care services such as ambulances. On August 30, Dr. Govind Nandakumar, a gastroenterology surgeon with Manipal hospital, had two options: either be defeated by this traffic or make it in time to perform surgery on his patient. When traffic became completely gridlocked, the Indian doctor abandoned his car and ran 1.8 miles for 45 minutes to reach the hospital where the patient was waiting for him to perform a gallbladder operation.
Ceebla Cuud

When His Wife Refused to Be Faithful, He Arranged for Her to Marry Her Boyfriend With His Approval

After helping his wife of seven years marry the guy she had been having an affair with for years, an Indian man left the entire country in shock. Uttam Mandal and Sapna Kumari, originally from India's Bihar state, tied the knot in 2014 and welcomed two children into the world. Happily married for a while, Sapna eventually had an affair with a younger male relative of Uttam's who frequented their home. After learning about Sapna's affair, Uttam and his wife argued frequently. Nevertheless, when it became clear that Sapna would never be able to move on from her fling,
New York Post

Hospital calls for help after man brings in venomous snake

A Queensland, Australia hospital has been forced to call a snake catcher after a patient brought in a venomous snake after being bitten. Hervey Bay Snake Catchers was called to Hervey Bay Hospital on January 20 after a man brought in the reptile in a jar after he stepped on it. Snake catcher Drew Godfrey was told it was a baby red-bellied black snake, however, upon arrival found that it was an eastern small-eyed snake – a much more venomous species. “Both are in the same family of snake, but the small-eyed snake doesn’t get as big and is significantly more venomous,” Godfrey...
CBS News

One of "the world's most wanted" human traffickers caught, Interpol says

Cairo — An Eritrean national described as one of "the world's most wanted" human traffickers has been arrested in Sudan after an international manhunt led by the United Arab Emirates, Interpol announced on Thursday. The suspect — identified as Kidane Zekarias Habtemariam — is accused of leading a criminal organization that abducts, extorts and murders East African migrants trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea from Libya, the France-based police agency said in an online statement.
WTRF- 7News

Six people die, including 3 children after throats slit by kite

Six people are dead, including 3 children, and a total of 176 people were injured by flying kites at a Festival on Monday. The kites were part of the Uttarayan festival in Gujarat, India. According to the LBC, the children were were ages two and seven. The news outlet reports the kites had sharp strings […]
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists In Egypt Just Discovered The Ancient Remains Of A Young Child Buried With Scores Of Dead Dogs

Archaeologists suspect that all 142 dogs died at the same time — but there are no signs of violence on their remains. The sands of Egypt are rich with historical discoveries, but archaeologists working near Cairo recently came across a puzzling find while excavating a necropolis. There, they unearthed the ancient remains of an eight-year-old child laid carefully across the bodies of 142 dogs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy