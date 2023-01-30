Forfeiture documents name church leaders allegedly involved in $22 million VA fraud scheme

For the first time since FBI raids at House of Prayer Christian Churches in Georgia, Washington state, North Carolina and Texas in June 2022, several leaders have been named in a notice of forfeiture.

The notice, recently filed by the Department of Justice in the Southern District of Georgia, is for six accounts opened at South Georgia Bank and First Citizens Bank and Trust, altogether containing more than $150,000, according to the notice.

The initial forfeiture motion, filed Jan. 6 in the Southern District of Georgia, claimed House of Prayer and it's bible seminary defrauded hundreds of military members in a more than $22 million scheme.

However, the latest notice marks the first time church leaders' names have come to light.

Among those named is Rony Denis, who has homes in the Georgia cities of Martinez and Hinesville and is the founder of the church, according to incorporation documents.

Also included:

Phebe Ruth Denis, of Martinez, Georgia

Marjorie Robertson Denis, of Martinez, Georgia

Dennis Nostrant, of Hinesville, Georgia

Marcus Labat, of Hinesville, Georgia

Anthony Oloans, of Hinesville, Georgia

Jeffrey Derby, of Hinesville, Georgia

Gerard Robertson, of Hinesville, Georgia

James B. Benton, of Hinesville, Georgia

Christopher Ryan Barnes, of Tacoma, Washington

Civil judicial forfeiture is a court proceeding brought against property that was derived from or used to commit an offense, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. There is no criminal conviction required, although the government is still required to prove in court the property was linked to criminal activity.

The court document alleges the church committed theft and unlawful conversion of government property, wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering, and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Authorities say the church used 20 financial institutions and 80 bank accounts to transfer funds.

The Augusta Chronicle previously reported the church has been accused by former members and a veterans' advocacy group of operating like a cult and targeting military personnel.

FBI and Department of Veteran's Affairs confirmed in the motion the church established locations in close proximity to military bases in order to target military service members and veterans, seeking to exploit them and deprive them of their benefits.

The agencies also noted the church used "various psychological efforts" including public shaming, financial coercion, and control of minute aspects of the military members' and veterans’ lives to control and exploit them economically. Church members were directed to enroll in the bible school and use their GI Bill benefits to pay for the school.