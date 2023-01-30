ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Forfeiture documents name church leaders allegedly involved in $22 million VA fraud scheme

By Alexandra Koch, Augusta Chronicle
The Augusta Chronicle
The Augusta Chronicle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q1cW8_0kWas5HX00

For the first time since FBI raids at House of Prayer Christian Churches in Georgia, Washington state, North Carolina and Texas in June 2022, several leaders have been named in a notice of forfeiture.

The notice, recently filed by the Department of Justice in the Southern District of Georgia, is for six accounts opened at South Georgia Bank and First Citizens Bank and Trust, altogether containing more than $150,000, according to the notice.

The initial forfeiture motion, filed Jan. 6 in the Southern District of Georgia, claimed House of Prayer and it's bible seminary defrauded hundreds of military members in a more than $22 million scheme.

DOJ files:DOJ: House of Prayer Christian Church swindled $22+ million in VA benefits

Church escape:Ex-members of FBI-raided church tell similar stories of harassment, stalking

However, the latest notice marks the first time church leaders' names have come to light.

Among those named is Rony Denis, who has homes in the Georgia cities of Martinez and Hinesville and is the founder of the church, according to incorporation documents.

Also included:

  • Phebe Ruth Denis, of Martinez, Georgia
  • Marjorie Robertson Denis, of Martinez, Georgia
  • Dennis Nostrant, of Hinesville, Georgia
  • Marcus Labat, of Hinesville, Georgia
  • Anthony Oloans, of Hinesville, Georgia
  • Jeffrey Derby, of Hinesville, Georgia
  • Gerard Robertson, of Hinesville, Georgia
  • James B. Benton, of Hinesville, Georgia
  • Christopher Ryan Barnes, of Tacoma, Washington

Civil judicial forfeiture is a court proceeding brought against property that was derived from or used to commit an offense, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. There is no criminal conviction required, although the government is still required to prove in court the property was linked to criminal activity.

The court document alleges the church committed theft and unlawful conversion of government property, wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering, and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Authorities say the church used 20 financial institutions and 80 bank accounts to transfer funds.

The Augusta Chronicle previously reported the church has been accused by former members and a veterans' advocacy group of operating like a cult and targeting military personnel.

FBI and Department of Veteran's Affairs confirmed in the motion the church established locations in close proximity to military bases in order to target military service members and veterans, seeking to exploit them and deprive them of their benefits.

The agencies also noted the church used "various psychological efforts" including public shaming, financial coercion, and control of minute aspects of the military members' and veterans’ lives to control and exploit them economically. Church members were directed to enroll in the bible school and use their GI Bill benefits to pay for the school.

Comments / 72

Lizzie Tuck
4d ago

You better believe it God not going to aloud anyone use him, he will definitely uncover your scheme. What in the dark will come to light

Reply(5)
49
God's Daughter
4d ago

When you mess with God and not doing what your supposed to be doing with that money the wrath of God will come down on you. 🙏🏼

Reply
46
ImTheRight1
3d ago

unfortunately, this is why people don't trust churches or preachers. all of them are not like this! people are people, but God is greater. we just ha e to be aware of who we worship with

Reply
15
Related
WREG

Mississippi man pleads guilty to foot bath fraud scheme

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Mississippi man pleaded guilty Thursday to his role in a scheme to defraud healthcare benefit programs by prescribing unnecessary foot bath medications and ordering unnecessary testing of toenails for kickbacks and bribes, the U.S. Department of Justice announced. Court documents stated Marion Lund, who owned and operated a podiatry clinic […]
MEMPHIS, TN
niceville.com

Multi-city meth distribution conspiracy lands Florida man in prison

FLORIDA – A Miami-area man has been sentenced to federal prison for a multi-city methamphetamine distribution conspiracy, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida has announced. Hector Enrique Veliz Villeda, 31, of Hialeah, has been sentenced to six years and six months in federal prison...
HIALEAH, FL
The Associated Press

NY man pleads guilty to threatening Rep. Greene of Georgia

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — A New York man has pleaded guilty to making threatening phone calls to Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, federal prosecutors announced. Joseph Morelli, 51, admitted to threatening to harm Greene in several March 2022 calls to her Washington, D.C., office, the U.S. attorney’s office in Syracuse said in a news release Wednesday. In one voicemail message, according to prosecutors, Morelli said, “I’m gonna hurt you. Physically, I’m gonna harm you.” In another, prosecutors said, he threatened to “pay someone 500 bucks to take a baseball bat and crack your skull.” In a third call, Morelli said he would “make sure that, even if they lock me up, someone’s gonna get you ’cause I’ll pay them to,” prosecutors said. Morelli, of Endicott, New York, was indicted in April 2022 on three counts of transmitting interstate threatening communications. Endicott is a village located about 10 miles (16 kilometers) west of the city of Binghamton.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Detroit

Feds seized records, phone of former Michigan House leader

(AP) - A former leader of the Michigan House had his phone seized as part of a federal investigation that involved grand jury subpoenas, search warrants and bank records, according to court documents.The details were disclosed in a lawsuit against Rick Johnson and his wife, Janice, over fees charged by the Grand Rapids law firm Secrest Wardle.The firm sued the Johnsons in 2021, saying they had failed to pay $7,500 for legal work performed in the fall of 2020 in connection with the case "United States v. Johnson."Johnson, a Republican from Osceola County, served six years in the state Legislature,...
MICHIGAN STATE
WRDW-TV

Hate-crime charge filed in Allendale transgender killing

WASHINGTON (WRDW/WAGT) - A five-count federal indictment was unsealed charging two South Carolina men in the 2019 killing of a transgender woman in Allendale County. The indictment charges Daqua Ritter, 26, with a hate crime in the murder of a transgender woman because of her gender identity; using a firearm in connection with the hate crime; and obstruction of justice.
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
WFLA

Major Florida hospital hit by possible ransomware attack

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A major hospital system in northern Florida said Friday it is diverting some emergency room patients and canceling surgeries after a security problem with information technology. Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare said the issue began affecting its systems late Thursday night and has forced the hospital to shut down its IT network. It […]
TALLAHASSEE, FL
carolinacoastonline.com

Proposed bill takes aim at removing local sheriffs from N.C. pistol purchase permit process

WILMINGTON - State lawmakers are aiming on a law that’s been on the books in North Carolina since 1919 that requires a local sheriff’s permission and permit before a North Carolinian can legally buy a handgun. Senate Bill 40, or the Pistol Purchase Permit Repeal, would do away with the system some say is duplicative — and others say saves lives.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Augusta Chronicle

The Augusta Chronicle

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Augusta, GA from The Augusta Chronicle.

 http://augustachronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy