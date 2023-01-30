Judge abolishes restraining order against Sheriff Lyde

The new judge on the removal case against Clay County Sheriff Jeffrey Lyde decided Monday afternoon to void a temporary restraining order that barred the sheriff from taking a range of actions regarding his staff members.

Senior Justice Lee Gabriel also tentatively set a hearing on Valentine's Day for a defense motion to consider disqualifying two officials from being petitioners seeking to oust Lyde from elected office in the removal case.

The restraining order prohibited the embattled sheriff from firing, demoting, altering his Clay County Sheriff's Office staff members' pay, doing anything to impact their law-enforcement credentials or retaliating against them.

The judge said during a Zoom hearing Monday that the restraining order did not follow the rules of civil procedure.

Gabriel, who served on the Second Court of Appeals in Fort Worth, said she was granting defense attorney Randall D. Moore's motion to dissolve the temporary restraining order and instructed the Fort Worth lawyer to draw up paperwork for her to sign.

Petitioner in Lyde case expressed concern

During the hearing, one of the petitioners to remove Lyde from office expressed concern.

“Hopefully, nothing is going to happen to these people in the interim if you hold the TRO is void,” Frank Douthitt, a local attorney and former district judge, said.

Gabriel said she certainly hoped not.

"Clearly this court is going to have jurisdiction in this case and can take the appropriate measures if appropriate measures are needed," Gabriel said. "So I would certainly advise . . . people to conduct themselves accordingly."

Douthitt and the other two petitioners — 97th District Attorney Casey Hall and Clay County Attorney Seth Slagle — can seek a new temporary restraining order.

Lawsuit includes list of alleged wrongdoing

They have requested a judge suspend Lyde until the petition for his removal is resolved, as well as appoint an interim sheriff. The petitioners' lawsuit cites a list of alleged wrongdoing they believe justifies booting the sheriff from office permanently.

For instance, Lyde is accused of sexually harassing three female staff members in 2021 and 2022, as well as assaulting one by slapping her buttocks. Two of the women still work for the Sheriff's Office.

But before Gabriel can take up the matter of Lyde's possible suspension, she said the court has to deal with defense efforts to disqualify two of the petitioners.

Lyde's defense seeking to disqualify petitioners

Moore contends Hall and Slagle are disqualified to seek the sheriff's removal, according to a Jan. 9 motion from the defense attorney.

Moore holds that Slagle is disqualified because he approved Lyde's warning email to the Clay County Memorial Hospital Board about criminal enforcement of the Open Meetings Act.

The warning and other actions by Lyde were deemed official oppression in the petition's list of the sheriff's alleged misdeeds.

As for Hall, she was a grand jury witness for the latest indictments against the sheriff filed Dec. 29, 2022, according to the sheriff's defense attorney.

Temporary restraining order was set to expire Tuesday

The temporary restraining order went into effect Jan. 3 and was extended through Jan. 31 to prevent the sheriff from retaliating against his employees. It was granted by 97th District Judge Jack McGaughey at the request of Douthitt, Hall and Slagle.

But on Jan. 19, Lyde put three sworn peace officers and one member of his administrative staff on paid administrative leave because they are involved in the legal proceedings against him, according to a letter from sheriff's Capt. Randy Hanson.

Lyde faces three charges of official oppression related to sexual harassment and one charge of official oppression connected to assault, according to court records. Moore contends these charges were politically motivated.

Lyde is also suspected of holding a man and a woman in jail without a finding of probable cause in July 2021. He faces two additional charges of official oppression in connection with those earlier allegations. Lyde maintains his innocence of them.

Official oppression is a class A misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail and a $4,000 fine.

Lyde's bond forbids contact with women in lawsuit

Lyde was free Monday on $15,000 in total bonds from the latest charges, according to online Clay County Jail records.

His bond conditions forbid him from contact with the three women, including at their workplace.

On Friday, Moore filed requests to modify Lyde's bond conditions on the charges related to the two women still working at the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

"The terms and conditions of his bond are creating extreme hardship and impacting his ability to fulfill his role as Sheriff of Clay County," according to Moore's motions to modify bond conditions.

In addition, when the sheriff put the four employees on paid administrative leave, a motion for contempt was filed by the petitioners in the removal case, according to Moore.

Motion claims placing staff members on leave was retaliatory

Douthitt and the two public officials accused Lyde of violating the now dissolved temporary restraining order, saying putting the four staff members on paid leave was retaliatory, according to the contempt motion.

Those on paid leave are Sgt. William Norris and Sgt. Trent Sharpe, as well as the two women still on staff who are the sheriff's accusers, according to the motion for contempt. Norris and Sharpe have been subpoenaed as witnesses for the removal case.

"The best interests of CCSO are not served by placing these personnel on administrative leave," according to the motion for contempt. "Only the interests of Lyde are served."

Gabriel was assigned to Lyde's criminal cases and the civil lawsuit for his removal by Senior District Judge David Evans, who presides over the Eighth Administrative Judicial Region.

Last week, McGaughey voluntarily stepped away from presiding over those matters. Moore had questioned his impartiality in some of the cases pending against the sheriff.

The Bowie News reported McGaughey plans to retire May 31. The judge told the newspaper that he still enjoys his job, but his stamina is flagging.

Trish Choate, enterprise watchdog reporter for the Times Record News, covers education, courts, breaking news and more. Contact her with news tips at tchoate@gannett.com. Her Twitter handle is @Trishapedia.