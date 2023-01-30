ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapides Parish, LA

Sanity of Deville man accused in mother's 2013 killing to be evaluated again

By Melissa Gregory, Alexandria Town Talk
 4 days ago
A man accused of killing his mother in 2013 again will have his mental state evaluated after a Rapides Parish judge approved on Monday the appointment of a sanity commission.

Anthony Lejune Deville, 47, faces a charge of second-degree murder in the death of his mother, 61-year-old Paula Marlene Kimberlin.

In a motion, defense attorney James Word II wrote that Deville's behavior in their conversations is "erratic" and that he "seems to be incapable of assisting or speaking to counsel" about his case.

Kimberlin's body was found in the Little River at Lonnie's Landing on Oct. 1, 2013, by the Grant Parish Sheriff's Office. Four days later, when she was identified as the victim, the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office went to her home on Hickory Grove Loop in Deville.

It was ruled a crime scene, and her son and her car were missing.

On Oct. 6, 2013, Deville was arrested on warrants for first-degree murder and theft of a motor vehicle in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex area. He eventually was returned to Rapides Parish, but he was found incapable of standing trial in October 2014.

A hearing in February 2016 found he still was not capable of proceeding, according to online Rapides Parish Clerk of Court records.

He remained at the East Louisiana State Hospital until December 2021. A plea date had been set for Monday, but Word filed the motion to appoint a sanity commission and to withdraw Deville's not guilty plea.

Ninth Judicial District Court Judge Greg Beard granted the sanity commission, while the motion to withdraw the not guilty plea was continued without a new date.

While Deville's mental state is evaluated, proceedings in his case will be paused. Once Beard receives a report from the doctors, he'll rule on whether Deville can stand trial or if he needs to be hospitalized again.

