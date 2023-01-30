ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Comments / 0

Related
MIX 108

24 Outstanding Places To Grab Dessert In The Duluth – Superior Area

While most restaurants have some kind of dessert offering, some take things to the next level. Sure, you might be able to get a cookie, piece of cake, or some ice cream just about anywhere you go, but certain Twin Ports area restaurants have developed a reputation for having some top-notch sweet treats that go above and beyond.
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Wow! A Horror Movie Featuring The Beloved Minnesota Loon

I am a huge horror movie buff, the gorier the better as weird as that sounds but I have to say whoever came up with this movie concept is really a twisted individual. I have seen some really awful movies where it is comical how bad and unrealistic they are but that is kind of the idea like the "Sharknado" franchise for example, they were going for laughs because it is so outrageous.
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Duluth Native Aaron Padden Earns Ranks In Elite Navy Honor Guard

It's an honor. One that not many achieve. And, it's been attained by a native to the Twin Ports area. Aaron Padden, a 2022 Two Harbors High School graduate and Duluth native recently completed an intensive ten-week training program to become a member of the elite U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard. The recognition was recently shared by the U.S. Navy Office of Community Outreach.
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Duluth Restaurant Owner Shares Frustrations On Poor Tipping For Staff

Things have been different in the last few years in the restaurant business. COVID-19 really turned things upside down, causing some restaurants to close and many people to leave the food service industry. Even three years since the beginning of the pandemic, businesses are struggling with worker shortages. Inflation has caused problems for restaurant owners with food prices, equipment prices, and also paying more competitive wages to attract workers. It's just been a tough few years for restaurants and their staff.
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Duluth Police Seek Information On Truck Connected To Recent Crimes

West Duluth recently had several incidents occur that damaged vehicles in the area and the Duluth Police Department believes one vehicle was responsible for it all. Now, they've reached out through their Facebook page to ask for the public's help with any information and video that would formally connect the vehicle in question to the crimes.
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Ordinance Change Would Provide 12 Additional Off-Leash Dog Areas In Superior

Dog lovers rejoice! Your asks have been heard and are being considered. An ordinance change has been proposed that would provide additional off-leash dog recreation areas throughout the City of Superior. The new exercise areas for dogs (and their owners) would come by utilizing already existing sites; the change would be that owners wouldn't have to have their pet on a leash while utilizing them.
SUPERIOR, WI
MIX 108

MIX 108

Duluth, MN
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MIX 108 plays the Northland's #1 hit music mix and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy