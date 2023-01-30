ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rusk County, TX

Injuries reported after 2-vehicle crash in Rusk County

By Luke Whitney
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 4 days ago

RUSK COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) – Injuries were reported after a two-vehicle crash took place in Rusk County.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Officials warn multiple crashes on bridge over Lake Fork

The crash took place at the US 259 and FM 2276 intersection.

“Expect minor delays and expect presence of emergency vehicles so slow down out there,” said Rusk County OEM .

No further information is available at this time. KETK will update this post when more information becomes available.

