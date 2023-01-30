Read full article on original website
Duluth Restaurant Owner Shares Frustrations On Poor Tipping For Staff
Things have been different in the last few years in the restaurant business. COVID-19 really turned things upside down, causing some restaurants to close and many people to leave the food service industry. Even three years since the beginning of the pandemic, businesses are struggling with worker shortages. Inflation has caused problems for restaurant owners with food prices, equipment prices, and also paying more competitive wages to attract workers. It's just been a tough few years for restaurants and their staff.
How Much Should You Pay When ‘Kitchen Tip’ Is On Restaurant Bill In Minnesota + Wisconsin?
Let me start by saying that my first jobs right out of high school were in Duluth restaurants. After starting as a busboy at the Old Country Buffet, I jumped ship and accepted a job at Orchards. Do you remember Orchards? It was located in the Miller Hill Mall, that...
Fire destroys all-you-can-eat restaurant in Superior, Wisconsin
A Japanese restaurant in Superior, Wisconsin was destroyed in a devastating fire early Monday. Fire crews were called to Wasabi All You Can Eat Japanese Restaurant at 3333 Tower Ave. Monday with crews arriving to find heavy smoke coming from the rear of the building. While fire crews initially fought...
24 Outstanding Places To Grab Dessert In The Duluth – Superior Area
While most restaurants have some kind of dessert offering, some take things to the next level. Sure, you might be able to get a cookie, piece of cake, or some ice cream just about anywhere you go, but certain Twin Ports area restaurants have developed a reputation for having some top-notch sweet treats that go above and beyond.
Downtown Duluth Business Announces Closure
It's a sad day for downtown Duluth. A popular business just announced it will be closing its doors next month. That business? Reimagined, by T. Underwood. The store sells home decor and such in the heart of the downtown area. The store also sells antiques, decor with a vintage flair,...
Duluth’s Sustainability Officer Receives State Climate Adaptation Partnership Award
One of the individuals tasked with sustainability for our area has received statewide recognition for her efforts. Mindy Granley - the City of Duluth's Sustainability Officer - recently took home a plaque from the 2023 Minnesota Climate Adaptation Partnership Awards, held January 28 at the Bell Museum in St. Paul.
Duluth Police Seek Information On Truck Connected To Recent Crimes
West Duluth recently had several incidents occur that damaged vehicles in the area and the Duluth Police Department believes one vehicle was responsible for it all. Now, they've reached out through their Facebook page to ask for the public's help with any information and video that would formally connect the vehicle in question to the crimes.
Duluth’s Allete Commits To $2.5 Billion 385-Mile Power Line As Part Of National Grid Improvements
Access to electric power has never been more important than right now. Reliable transmission lines - as part of the national power grid - form the backbone of future investments in technology. And with the advent of hybrid and electric vehicles, that demand will only increase. That's why two of...
Creepy! A Face Appeared In The Ice On Lake Superior Near Minnesota’s North Shore
Our recent cold weather is leading to Lake Superior forming some new ice. Aside from a handful of days, this winter has largely been pretty warm, so there hasn't been a ton of ice formation going on out on Gitche Gumee. While a vast majority of the lake is still...
Duluth Police Assisting With Investigation Into Vineyard Church Pastoral Assistant Allegations
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth police have confirmed that they are assisting in the investigation into allegations against a pastoral assistant at the Vineyard Church. Members of the congregation received an email Sunday from the special committee of the Vineyard Church council. It said in part that the special committee...
Community Action Duluth’s Free Tax Site Opens This Week
It's tax time once again, which means it's time to collect all your forms, receipts, and whatever else you need to get things filed properly and hopefully get a big, fat refund. Of course, tax time can be a stressful time of the year for people and Community Action Duluth...
Duluth Police traffic stop report leads to calls for change
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- The Duluth Police Department has released what it’s calling a 2022 Stop Data Report. It’s a look at every traffic stop made by DPD last year. Police Chief Mike Ceynowa said it comes after calls for more transparency in policing. In 2022,...
Duluth Native Aaron Padden Earns Ranks In Elite Navy Honor Guard
It's an honor. One that not many achieve. And, it's been attained by a native to the Twin Ports area. Aaron Padden, a 2022 Two Harbors High School graduate and Duluth native recently completed an intensive ten-week training program to become a member of the elite U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard. The recognition was recently shared by the U.S. Navy Office of Community Outreach.
Viral Photo Of Head-On Wisconsin Snowmobile Crash A Reminder For Trail Safety
Earlier this season the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources held a special press conference to encourage all snowmobilers to use caution as Minnesota had already had six riders killed in crashes. That’s the same number as the entire 2021-2022 snowmobile season and double the number of the 2020-2021 season.
Fire Destroys Superior Restaurant
SUPERIOR, WI (KDAL) – The Wasabi Restaurant on Tower Avenue in Superior is a total loss following an early morning fire on Monday. The Superior Fire Department responded to reports of a fire at 3333 Tower Avenue about 12:30 to find heavy black smoke coming from the rear of the building.
Wow! A Horror Movie Featuring The Beloved Minnesota Loon
I am a huge horror movie buff, the gorier the better as weird as that sounds but I have to say whoever came up with this movie concept is really a twisted individual. I have seen some really awful movies where it is comical how bad and unrealistic they are but that is kind of the idea like the "Sharknado" franchise for example, they were going for laughs because it is so outrageous.
Ordinance Change Would Provide 12 Additional Off-Leash Dog Areas In Superior
Dog lovers rejoice! Your asks have been heard and are being considered. An ordinance change has been proposed that would provide additional off-leash dog recreation areas throughout the City of Superior. The new exercise areas for dogs (and their owners) would come by utilizing already existing sites; the change would be that owners wouldn't have to have their pet on a leash while utilizing them.
School Closings and Delays February 3, 2023
Barnum Public Schools – Two-hour delay. Chisholm Public Schools – E-learning day February 3. Duluth Edison Charter Schools – Closed. Duluth Public Schools – Closed. Esko Schools – Two-hour delay. Hibbing Public and Private Schools – Closed, E-learning day February 3 for public schools.
Hayward Woman Sentenced On 7th Offense OWI
SAWYER COUNTY (DrydenWire.com) – The Court has sentenced June Billyboy on her conviction of 7th Offense OWI in Sawyer County Circuit Court. Billyboy was charged criminally following a May 2021 traffic stop by a City of Hayward Police Officer. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to...
