Lewiston, ME

mainebiz.biz

10 takeaways from the MEREDA Real Estate Forecast Conference

The Maine Real Estate Development Association’s annual Real Estate Forecast Conference always presents a wealth of information. This year’s conference, held Jan. 26 at Cross Insurance Center, offered a new wrinkle. The real estate industry is dealing with higher interest rates, continued volatility in construction and materials costs,...
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Maine hospital to close its maternity unit

RUMFORD, Maine — Central Maine Healthcare says the maternity unit at Rumford Hospital will close as of March 31, 2023. The hospital says there are several factors at play, including a slowing birth rate, a severe and ongoing shortage of obstetricians willing to work in the area and the "pressing need for a more consistent plan for women's healthcare in the Rumford region."
RUMFORD, ME
mainebiz.biz

Inking the deal: Tattoo artists say business is booming

Over the last several months, small businesses have seen a potential recession looming and are afraid they might not be able to keep up with the high demand for products. Despite those concerns, there is one industry that's busier than ever. Appointments are booking up fast, and the customer base continues to grow.
SCARBOROUGH, ME
mainebiz.biz

Hannaford installing defibrillators at all 185 of its supermarkets

Hannaford Supermarkets has begun installing defibrillators at all 185 of its stores to save the lives of customers and employees in case of a sudden cardiac event, the Scarborough-based food retailer said. Wednesday's announcement came on the first day of American Heart Month, which is observed every February. Hannaford, which...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Crews respond to morning pier fire in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine — Crews responded to a pier fire in Portland on Friday morning, officials say. A tweet from Portland Firefighters IAFF Local 740 stated the response was quick and included a fireboat. Firefighters responding to the incident did so on a day when extreme cold is settling across...
PORTLAND, ME
foxbangor.com

New housing development to offer select affordable housing units

WATERVILLE -- As the statewide housing crisis continues to worsen. The city of waterville is welcoming a new housing development. Residents across the state of Maine are feeling financial woes as housing rates continue to rise. Renters say finding affordable housing vacancies is a struggle. "It's very [very] hard. I'm...
WATERVILLE, ME
mainebiz.biz

Credit union notebook: Town & Country food pantry donation, Atlantic scholarships for members

Maine credit unions give back to the community in several ways, including two ongoing initiatives. Town & Country Federal Credit Union, which is based in Scarborough, announced that it will provide $10,000 in support for the South Portland Food Cupboard’s 2023 "Feeding Neighbors in Need" benefit concert, scheduled for Saturday, May 20, at Aura in Portland.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Many homeless Mainers say they will not go to warming centers

PORTLAND, Maine — Street Teams are performing outreach in the days leading up to what could be a record-cold snap in Maine. The teams are telling homeless people about available warming centers but some question whether people will actually go. There is a tent city tucked along the Fore...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

'It's price gouging:' Mainers shocked by drastic increases to energy bills

WINDHAM (WGME)-- In just over a year, the standard offer electricity rate has tripled in Maine, going from $0.06 to $0.18 per kilowatt hour. Electricity Maine customers, like Scott Hoffses, pay even more, over twice the standard rate. "It's price gouging. There's no question," Hoffses said. Hoffses lives at his...
WINDHAM, ME
WMTW

Crews battle fire at Maine Gifford's Ice Cream factory

SKOWHEGAN, Maine — Firefighters from several towns battled a fire at the Gifford's Famous Ice Cream manufacturing facility on Hathaway Street in Skowhegan Thursday morning. The fire was reported at about 9:45 a.m. and by 10:30 a.m., the fire had gone to a third alarm. The fire was under control by 11:30 though crews remained at the scene.
SKOWHEGAN, ME

