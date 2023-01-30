Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in MaineEast Coast TravelerMaine State
The Book "Gender Queer" Faced a Challenge in Another Maine SchoolThe Maine WriterMaine State
mainebiz.biz
10 takeaways from the MEREDA Real Estate Forecast Conference
The Maine Real Estate Development Association’s annual Real Estate Forecast Conference always presents a wealth of information. This year’s conference, held Jan. 26 at Cross Insurance Center, offered a new wrinkle. The real estate industry is dealing with higher interest rates, continued volatility in construction and materials costs,...
mainebiz.biz
Barnes & Noble headlines retailers joining Merrymeeting Plaza in Brunswick
The owners of Merrymeeting Plaza, a 160,000-square-foot shopping center at 147 Bath Road in Brunswick, recently signed leases with New England restaurant chain Margaritas and bookstore chain Barnes & Noble. Each is set to occupy 7,000 square feet and plans to open this summer. The deals are the latest in...
After 25 Years in Business, Central Maine Store Owners Will Close Their Iconic Store For One Final Time Today
We are so fortunate in this wonderful little (actually massive) state of ours to be surrounded by so many incredible mom & pop businesses. And when those moms and pops decide it's time to hang up the keys to the store, it can be awfully sad for the community. Take...
Development plan could bring 800 new housing units to Portland neighborhood
PORTLAND, Maine — This past week, a 10-year 800-unit housing development plan was proposed for Portland's West Bayside neighborhood. Port Property announced in a news release on Jan. 25 its "Master Development Plan" that would build seven new buildings consisting of 200 affordable housing units and 600 market-rate units.
Portland, Maine’s Secret Speakeasy is Not Easily Found Because It Keeps Changing
While recently visiting Portland, Maine, I went into a vintage store called Madelyn's, which just opened. It was a cool store with unique items like vintage t-shirts, so while checking out, I started chatting with the cashier. He was saying how the shop recently opened, and how busy Market Street is.
25 Businesses That Could Replace Sears at the Maine Mall in South Portland
That's a lot of space just sitting there...empty. So what could move in? What would YOU like to see replace the Sears that has been empty going on three years? It closed for good back in 2020. I was curious after hearing that the very last two Sears Homestores closed....
WMTW
Maine hospital to close its maternity unit
RUMFORD, Maine — Central Maine Healthcare says the maternity unit at Rumford Hospital will close as of March 31, 2023. The hospital says there are several factors at play, including a slowing birth rate, a severe and ongoing shortage of obstetricians willing to work in the area and the "pressing need for a more consistent plan for women's healthcare in the Rumford region."
Extremely Popular Waterville, Maine Restaurant Reopens at Brand New Location
The wait is finally over for fans of a wicked-popular Waterville, Maine restaurant. You may remember that just under a month ago, we told you that two Waterville businesses were looking to get out of their current locations, with one business taking over the other's spot. Well, it's finally happened!...
mainebiz.biz
Inking the deal: Tattoo artists say business is booming
Over the last several months, small businesses have seen a potential recession looming and are afraid they might not be able to keep up with the high demand for products. Despite those concerns, there is one industry that's busier than ever. Appointments are booking up fast, and the customer base continues to grow.
mainebiz.biz
Hannaford installing defibrillators at all 185 of its supermarkets
Hannaford Supermarkets has begun installing defibrillators at all 185 of its stores to save the lives of customers and employees in case of a sudden cardiac event, the Scarborough-based food retailer said. Wednesday's announcement came on the first day of American Heart Month, which is observed every February. Hannaford, which...
Crews respond to morning pier fire in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine — Crews responded to a pier fire in Portland on Friday morning, officials say. A tweet from Portland Firefighters IAFF Local 740 stated the response was quick and included a fireboat. Firefighters responding to the incident did so on a day when extreme cold is settling across...
New and Very Large Convenience Store Now Open in Portland, Maine
In April 2022, this swath of land on Forest Avenue across from the former Tortilla Flats Mexican Restaurant was cleared. And we learned that a new convenience store called the "Queen Bee Food Mart" would be opening there in the fall. It took through the fall to complete, but the...
foxbangor.com
New housing development to offer select affordable housing units
WATERVILLE -- As the statewide housing crisis continues to worsen. The city of waterville is welcoming a new housing development. Residents across the state of Maine are feeling financial woes as housing rates continue to rise. Renters say finding affordable housing vacancies is a struggle. "It's very [very] hard. I'm...
A New Restaurant is Coming to Cumberland, Maine, With a Unique Touch
I grew up in Cumberland, Maine, and if there was one thing I noticed that we lacked, it was places to eat. We had the local stores that fed us before and after sports practices, like Food Stop and North Yarmouth Variety, but if you wanted to go out to eat for a nice sit-down dinner you had to drive out of town.
mainebiz.biz
Credit union notebook: Town & Country food pantry donation, Atlantic scholarships for members
Maine credit unions give back to the community in several ways, including two ongoing initiatives. Town & Country Federal Credit Union, which is based in Scarborough, announced that it will provide $10,000 in support for the South Portland Food Cupboard’s 2023 "Feeding Neighbors in Need" benefit concert, scheduled for Saturday, May 20, at Aura in Portland.
WMTW
Many homeless Mainers say they will not go to warming centers
PORTLAND, Maine — Street Teams are performing outreach in the days leading up to what could be a record-cold snap in Maine. The teams are telling homeless people about available warming centers but some question whether people will actually go. There is a tent city tucked along the Fore...
WPFO
'It's price gouging:' Mainers shocked by drastic increases to energy bills
WINDHAM (WGME)-- In just over a year, the standard offer electricity rate has tripled in Maine, going from $0.06 to $0.18 per kilowatt hour. Electricity Maine customers, like Scott Hoffses, pay even more, over twice the standard rate. "It's price gouging. There's no question," Hoffses said. Hoffses lives at his...
Maine Hidden Gem Only Place in the State Named in Yelp’s Top 100 Pizza Places
There is nothing better than grabbing a slice with the best bubbly crust, raising it to your mouth and taking a bite. The cheese is perfect, the sauce it scrumptious, and the dough is cooked to perfection. Pizza, that's right. Pizza is a traditional staple in all of our diets and has been for centuries.
WMTW
Crews battle fire at Maine Gifford's Ice Cream factory
SKOWHEGAN, Maine — Firefighters from several towns battled a fire at the Gifford's Famous Ice Cream manufacturing facility on Hathaway Street in Skowhegan Thursday morning. The fire was reported at about 9:45 a.m. and by 10:30 a.m., the fire had gone to a third alarm. The fire was under control by 11:30 though crews remained at the scene.
HGTV Says This Maine Town Is One of the Most Charming Small Towns in America
Let us talk about charm. It’s a warming feeling visiting or touring a place that seems like it has come straight out of a Hallmark movie or Gilmore Girls episode. A charming location makes you feel comfortable and immediately pulled into relaxation and peace. It is not at all...
