ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

USF football to play Pittsburg State in 2023

KELOLAND
KELOLAND
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RKc5z_0kWaoQm700

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (USF) – The University of Sioux Falls Director of Athletics Pam Gohl and head football coach Jim Glogowski are proud to announce that the Cougars have signed a one-year deal to hit the road to take on Pittsburg State this upcoming fall.

USF will travel down to Pitt State for their homecoming game set on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Carnie Smith Stadium in Pittsburg, Kansas.

“We’re excited about the opportunity to face off against another well-respected DII opponent,” stated Gohl. “Their homecoming should be an electric environment as well as a great opportunity for both our programs to see competition outside our perspective conferences. We appreciate Jim Johnson (PSU AD) and head coach Brian Wright for collaborating with us to provide a competitive opportunity for both our student-athletes.”

Following the announcement from Upper Iowa University that they will be leaving the NSIC follow the 22-23 season, it has opened up week nine of the Cougars 2023 schedule.

This will be the first match-up between the two teams. The Gorillas posted a 12-1 record in 2022 with their only loss coming in the second round of the NCAA DII Playoffs to Ferris State. Pitt State went 11-0 in the regular season while capturing the 2022 MIAA Championship. They earned the No. 3 seed in NCAA DII Super Region Three all while advancing to the second round of the national playoffs.

USF finished the 2022 season with an 8-3 record and their 28 th consecutive winning season. The Cougars have qualified for the NCAA DII Playoffs four times since 2015 while registering back-to-back 8-3 seasons in 2021 and 2022.

Sioux Falls will release its full 2023 football schedule, with start times and promotional days later this spring.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KELOLAND

SDSU women improve to 12-0 in Summit League

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (SDSU) – South Dakota State moved to 12-0 in the Summit League Thursday night with a 75-57 win over North Dakota at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center. The Jackrabbits led by four at the halftime break, then outscored the Hawks 25-13 in the third quarter to create some separation. SDSU pushed its […]
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND

Six in double figures as SDSU men defeat UND

BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) – South Dakota State was fueled by a season-best offensive performance as the Jackrabbits coasted to a 96-73 victory on Thursday, Feb. 2, over North Dakota in Summit League men’s basketball at Frost Arena.  SDSU led for nearly the entire contest, but the Fighting Hawks kept the margin within a single possession through […]
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND

Vermillion girls stay unbeaten, edges SF Christian

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The Vermillion girls basketball team retained their undefeated record Thursday with a 62-55 win over Sioux Falls Christian. The Chargers led as the game went into halftime. They’d hold that lead into the third quarter, but that’s when the Tanagers found their stride. Vermillion would finish strong in the third and […]
VERMILLION, SD
KELOLAND

USD men pick up key win over NDSU

VERMILLION, S.D. (USD) — South Dakota responded in a big way after Monday’s game with a 71-62 win over North Dakota State Thursday night inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. The win snapped a five-game skid against NDSU for the Coyotes and improved their record to 11-13 (6-6 Summit) this year. The Bison lost their third […]
VERMILLION, SD
KELOLAND

NDSU women edge USD in overtime thriller

FARGO, N.D. (USD) — North Dakota State kept its home winning streak alive for the season as the Bison defeated South Dakota 86-82 in overtime Thursday night in Fargo. Senior guard Heaven Hamling had another great night for the Bison as she scored a game-high 28 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Hamling’s first eight points came early […]
FARGO, ND
kggfradio.com

Red Ravens Land New Quarterback

After a successful season that came up just short in the NJCAA national semifinals, the Coffeyville Community College Red Ravens have found their next quarterback. Carson May, a former 4-star recruit out of Jones High School in Oklahoma, spent his freshman season as a redshirt with the Iowa Hawkeyes. May has an intruiging combination of size, skill, and accolades that he will bringing with him to Coffeyville.
COFFEYVILLE, KS
KELOLAND

SDSU football adds nine on Signing Day

BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) — South Dakota State head football coach Jimmy Rogers announced the addition of nine new student-athletes to the Jackrabbit football program Wednesday, which marked the first day of the February signing period. The latest additions join a group of 16 high school standouts who committed in December. The lone high school standout […]
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND

Dell Rapids St. Mary sweeps Iroquois/Lake Preston

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO) — Dell Rapids St. Mary earned a double header sweep of Iroquois/Lake Preston on Thursday night. The girls contest saw a strong showing from the Cardinals. They connected on a school record 15 three pointers. St. Mary earned an impressive 86-46 win over the Sharks. Ella Griffin led the way with […]
DELL RAPIDS, SD
KELOLAND

Tanagers continue to build on unbeaten record

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Vermillion girls were nowhere to be found in the preseason class ‘A’ rankings, however the Tanagers opened the year with 14 straight wins, placing them as the second ranked team in the class. The Vermillion girls basketball team outlasted Luverne, Minnesota on Saturday 32-31. The Tanagers were led by […]
VERMILLION, SD
PSU Collegio

Jacob Lenard hired as Associate AD tasked with Fan Engagement

Pitt State has announced a new hire this past week, with current Sports Director at KOAM Jacob Lenard having gotten the job of associate Athletic Director of Fan Engagement. Lenard will start his new position in June. “…coordinate and manage all aspects of overall athletics program promotion and outreach through...
PITTSBURG, KS
KELOLAND

Coyote football adds 10 on Signing Day

VERMILLION, S.D. (USD) —South Dakota head football coach Bob Nielson is pleased to announce the addition of five student-athletes to a National Letter of Intent. In addition, Nielson announced that five other high school standouts have accepted an offer of admissions to the University of South Dakota and plan to join the Coyote football program this fall. […]
VERMILLION, SD
KELOLAND

Augie football to play Chadron State in 2023-24

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Augustana head football coach Jerry Olszewski has announced a home-and-home series with Chadron State to take place in the 2023 and 2024 seasons. The Augustana football team will travel to Chadron, Nebraska, on Sept. 9 of the 2023 season. In 2024, Chadron State will visit Kirkeby-Over Stadium for the first-time ever […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

SDSU men win thriller at Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (SDSU) – The South Dakota State men’s basketball team made just enough plays late as the Jackrabbits defeated Kansas City, 67-66, at the Swinney Center on Monday.  The host Roos battled back from a seven-point halftime deficit and took their first lead of the contest on a RayQuawndis Mitchell 3-pointer with 11 minutes, […]
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND

Thursday Scoreboard – February 2

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on this Saturday here: MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLSDSU 96, North Dakota 73USD 71, NDSU 62 WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLSDSU 75, North Dakota 73NDSU 86, USD 82 – F/OT SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALLAberdeen Christian 63, Northwestern 49 Alcester-Hudson 52, Freeman 49 Beresford 57, Madison 46 Bon […]
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND

Four score in double figures as Tea Area defeats Western Christian

TEA, S.D. (KELO) — Four players scored in double figures for the Tea Area boys as they muscled past Western Christian Tuesday night, 64-47. The Titans used a strong first half to lead to the victory. They outscored the Wolfpack 39-18 after the first two quarters. Reis Kirschenman led the way with 17 points. Blake […]
TEA, SD
KELOLAND

Oral Roberts men muscle past USD in Tulsa

TULSA, OK (USD) — South Dakota ended a tough, three-game road trip with a 103-53 loss to Oral Roberts in Tulsa Monday night. It was the 20th all-time meeting between the two schools. With the win, Oral Roberts stays undefeated in conference play and undefeated at home with a 20-4 record. South Dakota falls to […]
TULSA, OK
KELOLAND

Pierre girls edge Harrisburg in top five battle

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — Third-ranked Pierre picked up another ranked win on Tuesday, following a 40-30 victory over #4 Harrisburg. The Tigers grabbed an early lead in the first quarter, but Pierre overcame that deficit. The Governors would outscore Harrisburg to claim the 40-30 victory. Pierre was led by Reese Terwilliger, who was the only […]
HARRISBURG, SD
KELOLAND

27 commit to Augustana football on Signing Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AUGIE) – Augustana head football coach Jerry Olszewski has announced the addition of 27 student-athletes on National Signing Day. The group of future Vikings will join the AU football program at Fall Camp in August 2023. “Today is a special day for Augustana University football as we officially welcome our 2023 signing class and their […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

SDSU women pull away from Western Illinois

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The SDSU women’s basketball team has beaten Summit League opponents by an average of nearly 32 points at home this season. The Jackrabbits defeated Western Illnois by 23 Saturday, which is their second closest margin in Brookings during league play. It was just a two-point game at halftime before the Jacks […]
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND

USF men claim overtime victory at Bemidji State

Bemidji, Minn. (USF)– The University of Sioux Falls men’s basketball team returns home with a 2-0 weekend sweep following tonight’s, 76-75, overtime win over Bemidji State. WHAT HAPPENED ·       The 15-6 Cougars took on the 14-7 Beavers tonight coming away with a thrilling overtime win to stay atop of the South Division while moving up to third […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

KELOLAND

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
259K+
Views
ABOUT

South Dakota local news and weather. https://www.keloland.com

 https://www.keloland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy