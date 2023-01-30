Read full article on original website
wymt.com
Republican candidate for governor Kelly Craft visits SEKY
BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - “Kelly Craft for Governor” signs filled the Knox County Courthouse along with Eastern Kentuckians eager to hear from the former United Nations Ambassador. Craft praised the resiliency of people in the region after the July flood. “I mean, we were there very quickly right...
harlanenterprise.net
Harlan High School academic team wins district title
On the heels of Harlan Middle School’s academic team’s taking their district title, the Harlan High School academic team also recently prevailed, taking the top spot in the District 56 Kentucky Governor’s Cup competition. According to a news release, the event took place recently at Leslie County...
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. county considering eminent domain of property
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Knott County Attorney Tim Bates sent a letter to Western Pocahontas Properties on Monday. The letter stated the Knott County Fiscal Court wants to buy more than 1300 acres of land near the Knott County Sportsplex to build homes for flood survivors. ”The state has...
WSAZ
Trooper-involved shooting reported in Floyd County
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Both lanes of U.S. 23 were closed for hours in Floyd County following a trooper-involved shooting, Kentucky State Police confirmed Friday. Just before 7:30 p.m., the road reopened in that area. The shooting was reported around 3 p.m. State Police say the trooper involved is...
q95fm.net
Counterfeit Fifty Dollar Bills Circulating in Harlan County
Law enforcement in Harlan County are warning the public of counterfeit fifty dollar bills that are circulating around the county. The Harlan County Sheriff’s Office made the announcement after being alerted by the Harlan Police Department concerning the counterfeit bills. Officials warn that local merchants should use caution and...
20-year-old killed on motorcycle in Breathitt County collision
Kentucky State Police received a call regarding a two-vehicle collision on KY-15 in Breathitt County.
Trooper shoots, kills person on US Route 23 in Prestonsburg, Kentucky
UPDATE (11:14 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3): The Kentucky State Police is releasing more information about a shooting that left one person dead. Troopers say this happened at around 3 p.m. on Friday. They say a trooper with the Kentucky State Police was trying to stop a vehicle that matched the description of a vehicle […]
wymt.com
Name released in fatal Breathitt County crash
JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - A Breathitt County man was killed Thursday morning in a fatal crash along Kentucky Highway 15. Troopers from Kentucky State Police Post 13 in Hazard received a call just before 1:00 Thursday morning about a two-vehicle crash along KY-15 in Breathitt County. Investigators say that 20-year-old...
WKYT 27
Missing Harlan Co. girl found
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A missing Harlan County girl has been located. Kentucky State Police asked for assistance locating eight-year-old Ares Asher. They say she walked away from her residence on Asher St. in Harlan County around 3:50 p.m. on Thursday. KSP says the missing girl was located about...
Floyd County, Kentucky, student killed in crash identified
FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — An 8th-grade student who died after a crash in the community of Allen on Monday has been identified. According to Jonathan Parsons, Principal at Betsy Layne Elementary School, Jose Daniel Vazquez was killed on Monday after a crash. “Our Betsy Layne family is heartbroken at the tremendous loss of Jose […]
q95fm.net
Law Enforcement in Harlan County Looking for Stolen Side-By-Side
Kentucky State Police are asking for the public’s help in the search for a 2018 Polaris Rzr that was stolen from a residence in the Wallins Creek community in Harlan County. The investigation into the matter was opened on Wednesday, January 25th after it was reported stolen in the early morning hours.
harlanenterprise.net
Need a bridge? KYTC has one available to adopt for free
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Highway District Office in Pikeville has a historic bridge in Lawrence County available for adoption and is offering it “Free to a Good Home.”. The Georges Creek Bridge, located on KY 581 in Lawrence County, is scheduled for replacement next year, and Transportation Cabinet...
q95fm.net
Two People From Pike County Arrested for Meth Trafficking
Two people from Pike County were arrested on Monday on meth trafficking charges. Kentucky State Police arrested 26 year old Josh Allen and 44 year oldMalinda Mounts, who are both from Deadening Fork Road in Pike County. Both of them are facing two counts of meth trafficking. According to court...
Kentucky woman, juvenile dead after Floyd County crash
ALLEN, KY (WOWK) — Troopers say a woman and a juvenile are dead following a crash in Floyd County, Kentucky, on Monday. According to Kentucky State Police (KSP) Pikeville Post, troopers arrived to a two-vehicle crash on State Route 1428 in Allen around 8:04 a.m. Authorities say the Floyd County Coroner’s Office declared Paula Vazquez, […]
q95fm.net
Eastern Kentucky Man Arrested and Charged with Assault Following Public Disturbance Complaint
The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office has announced that they have arrested and charged a man for assault Wednesday night after responding to a call of someone walking in a neighborhood screaming and cursing. 42 year old Hargis Ray Henson of Corbin was arrested off Robinson Creek, which is 8...
wymt.com
‘Russell doesn’t quit’: Pikeville PD officer returns to work following severe on-duty injury
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville Police Department (PPD) Cpt. Russell Blankenship was involved in a foot pursuit in June 2022. During the foot pursuit, his career would be forever changed. While several officers were serving an arrest warrant, a suspect attempted to flee on foot. During the chase, Cpt. Blankenship...
Kingsport Times-News
Advocates say cockfighting bust in East Tennessee calls attention to 'weak' state law
Animal welfare advocates say a weekend raid of a cockfight in Union County is the latest example of why state lawmakers need to make the penalty for fighting game roosters a felony in Tennessee. Wayne Pacelle, president of Animal Wellness Action and the Center for a Humane Economy, said 98...
Kingsport Times-News
Family blog details Candus Wells' heart issues
ROGERSVILLE — The family of Summer Wells shared via a blog Thursday afternoon that Candus Wells recently made several visits to the emergency room for serious heart issues. Candus is the mother of Summer, who was reported missing from her Beech Creek home on June 15, 2021 and still has not been found. Her seventh birthday is Saturday.
4 children identified in fatal Union County house fire
TBI officials say there were "multiple fatalities" in a residential fire in Union County Sunday afternoon.
therevelator.org
Protect This Place: Jellico Mountains, Home of Magical Waterways and Unique Species
The Jellico Mountains are on the southern edge of the Daniel Boone National Forest along the Kentucky-Tennessee state line. Here the Appalachian foothills turn into the steep slopes of the Appalachian Mountains, giving rise to remote forests hosting some of the highest tree and aquatic species diversity in the United States.
