ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlan County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
wymt.com

Republican candidate for governor Kelly Craft visits SEKY

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - “Kelly Craft for Governor” signs filled the Knox County Courthouse along with Eastern Kentuckians eager to hear from the former United Nations Ambassador. Craft praised the resiliency of people in the region after the July flood. “I mean, we were there very quickly right...
KNOX COUNTY, KY
harlanenterprise.net

Harlan High School academic team wins district title

On the heels of Harlan Middle School’s academic team’s taking their district title, the Harlan High School academic team also recently prevailed, taking the top spot in the District 56 Kentucky Governor’s Cup competition. According to a news release, the event took place recently at Leslie County...
HARLAN, KY
wymt.com

Eastern Ky. county considering eminent domain of property

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Knott County Attorney Tim Bates sent a letter to Western Pocahontas Properties on Monday. The letter stated the Knott County Fiscal Court wants to buy more than 1300 acres of land near the Knott County Sportsplex to build homes for flood survivors. ”The state has...
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Trooper-involved shooting reported in Floyd County

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Both lanes of U.S. 23 were closed for hours in Floyd County following a trooper-involved shooting, Kentucky State Police confirmed Friday. Just before 7:30 p.m., the road reopened in that area. The shooting was reported around 3 p.m. State Police say the trooper involved is...
q95fm.net

Counterfeit Fifty Dollar Bills Circulating in Harlan County

Law enforcement in Harlan County are warning the public of counterfeit fifty dollar bills that are circulating around the county. The Harlan County Sheriff’s Office made the announcement after being alerted by the Harlan Police Department concerning the counterfeit bills. Officials warn that local merchants should use caution and...
wymt.com

Name released in fatal Breathitt County crash

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - A Breathitt County man was killed Thursday morning in a fatal crash along Kentucky Highway 15. Troopers from Kentucky State Police Post 13 in Hazard received a call just before 1:00 Thursday morning about a two-vehicle crash along KY-15 in Breathitt County. Investigators say that 20-year-old...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Missing Harlan Co. girl found

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A missing Harlan County girl has been located. Kentucky State Police asked for assistance locating eight-year-old Ares Asher. They say she walked away from her residence on Asher St. in Harlan County around 3:50 p.m. on Thursday. KSP says the missing girl was located about...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Floyd County, Kentucky, student killed in crash identified

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — An 8th-grade student who died after a crash in the community of Allen on Monday has been identified. According to Jonathan Parsons, Principal at Betsy Layne Elementary School, Jose Daniel Vazquez was killed on Monday after a crash. “Our Betsy Layne family is heartbroken at the tremendous loss of Jose […]
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Law Enforcement in Harlan County Looking for Stolen Side-By-Side

Kentucky State Police are asking for the public’s help in the search for a 2018 Polaris Rzr that was stolen from a residence in the Wallins Creek community in Harlan County. The investigation into the matter was opened on Wednesday, January 25th after it was reported stolen in the early morning hours.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
harlanenterprise.net

Need a bridge? KYTC has one available to adopt for free

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Highway District Office in Pikeville has a historic bridge in Lawrence County available for adoption and is offering it “Free to a Good Home.”. The Georges Creek Bridge, located on KY 581 in Lawrence County, is scheduled for replacement next year, and Transportation Cabinet...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Two People From Pike County Arrested for Meth Trafficking

Two people from Pike County were arrested on Monday on meth trafficking charges. Kentucky State Police arrested 26 year old Josh Allen and 44 year oldMalinda Mounts, who are both from Deadening Fork Road in Pike County. Both of them are facing two counts of meth trafficking. According to court...
WOWK 13 News

Kentucky woman, juvenile dead after Floyd County crash

ALLEN, KY (WOWK) — Troopers say a woman and a juvenile are dead following a crash in Floyd County, Kentucky, on Monday. According to Kentucky State Police (KSP) Pikeville Post, troopers arrived to a two-vehicle crash on State Route 1428 in Allen around 8:04 a.m. Authorities say the Floyd County Coroner’s Office declared Paula Vazquez, […]
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
Kingsport Times-News

Family blog details Candus Wells' heart issues

ROGERSVILLE — The family of Summer Wells shared via a blog Thursday afternoon that Candus Wells recently made several visits to the emergency room for serious heart issues. Candus is the mother of Summer, who was reported missing from her Beech Creek home on June 15, 2021 and still has not been found. Her seventh birthday is Saturday.
ROGERSVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy