Philadelphia, PA

OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Ranking the Top 12 Greatest Moments of Tom Brady's Career

Ranking the top 12 greatest moments of Tom Brady’s career originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Tom Brady’s NFL career is officially over. We’re pretty sure. The 45-year-old announced his retirement in a social media video on Wednesday morning, marking the second straight year that he stepped away from football. While last year’s retirement only lasted 40 days, Brady insists that his decision is “for good” this time.
NBC Philadelphia

Calvin Johnson Says Relationship With Lions ‘Trending Up'

Calvin Johnson says relationship with Lions ‘trending up’ originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Detroit Lions are making progress to repair the relationship with one of their all-time legends. Speaking with The New York Post, Calvin Johnson said he and the organization are moving in the right...
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

Sean Payton off to a bad start in Denver thanks to Dolphins latest hire

The Denver Broncos got their man in newly minted head coach Sean Payton, but it looks like Payton won’t be getting his top choice of defensive coordinator in 2023. This week, the Denver Broncos traded for former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton to begin a new era for the franchise. Some believe the Saints to be the outright winners of that trade, yet Denver still got a bargain for Payton and should benefit from cleaning house.
DENVER, CO
NBC Philadelphia

Eagles' Robert Quinn Proudly Reps Latino Heritage Ahead of Super Bowl

A bit of Spanish but with Puerto Rican sazón. That is the heritage Eagles' defensive end Robert Quinn will represent at Super Bowl LVII in Arizona. The 31-year-old South Carolina-born and raised player is one of only a handful of players with Hispanic heritage currently competing in the NFL, and has been with the Birds since 2022, after he was traded from the Chicago Bears.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

