WWE Icon Tragically Dies
World Wrestling Entertainment, better known throughout the world as WWE, has legions of adoring fans. These fans were saddened today with word that one of the all-time greats of the wrestling world has passed away at the age of 68.
Watch: Cody Rhodes Rescues Child Who Wandered Onto the WWE Royal Rumble Entryway
Cody Rhodes won the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble on Saturday night. And once the cameras stopped rolling, he showed that he's every bit the good guy he portrays on TV. A TikTok video from the show reveals a young fan somehow made it over the barricade of the long entrance walkway WWE set up inside the Alamodome. And before a referee of security could get to them, Rhodes gave them a hug and helped them back over the barricade.
Former WWE Star Lanny Poffo Dead at 68
Lanny Poffo, a former professional wrestler for the WWF, passed away on Thursday at the age of 68. The news of his passing was broken via WWE Hall of Famer "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan, who wrote on Instagram, "With a very, very heavy heart, I've been asked to let everyone know about the passing of our friend and colleague Lanny Poffo, The Genius."
Sami Zayn Spears Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown, Challenges for Title at Elimination Chamber
Tonight's WWE SmackDown was an odd one for The Bloodline, as despite winning at the Royal Rumble, The Bloodline was pretty somber at the start of the show. At the Rumble, Sami Zayn turned on Reigns after he told Zayn to attack a defeated Kevin Owens with a chair, and then Jey Uso walked out of the arena after the match as well. Tonight Reigns came out to address the crowd, but before the end of it all Zayn came out and attacked him, and then challenged him to a match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. That would soon be made into a reality, and it appears we will get a Title match at Elimination Chamber. Here's how it all went down.
Will Vince McMahon Step Down If a WWE Sale Happens?
Vince McMahon returned to the WWE last month as its Executive Chairman for the Board of Directors as WWE looks for a sale. As learned through official messages between McMahon and the Board, McMahon first approached the Board about a return in late 2022 and was met with unanimous rejection. He then claimed he would use the voting power on the Board via his Class B stock to shut down any potential sale or future media rights deal if his demands were not met, as he believed he needed to be spearheading the search for the right company to buy the wrestling promotion.
Natalya Secures Spot in WWE's Women's Elimination Chamber Match on SmackDown
Elimination Chamber is right around the corner, and tonight's WWE SmackDown featured an Elimination Chamber Qualifier Match to secure one spot in the match. Natalya, Shotzi, Shayna Baszler, and Zelina Vega were battling for that next spot, and at several points, it looked like Baszler would get the win. At one point she locked Vega in a Kirifuda Clutch and she appeared to be fading, but Natalya broke it up. She escaped the finisher and then took locked Vega in the Sharpshooter, and once she tapped Natalya secured her spot in the match.
WWE WrestleMania 39 Will Have Another Sponsorship Match
Corporate synergy has been a staple of professional wrestling for years, but cross-promotional collaborations have especially skyrocketed in the 2020s. Both WWE and AEW have integrated elements of their broadcast partners and sponsorships into their product, with the former using iconography from Netflix films Army of the Dead and Red Notice in recent premium live events and the latter branding episodes of AEW Dynamite around HBO's Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon. The most recent cross-promotional effort between wrestling company and sponsor came at January's WWE Royal Rumble, which saw LA Knight and Bray Wyatt battle in the first-ever Mountain Dew Pitch Black match.
Charlotte Flair Defeats Sonya Deville to Retain WWE SmackDown Women's Title
After weaseling her way into a match with Charlotte Flair, it was time for Sonya Deville to back up all the talk and backstage attacks on tonight's WWE SmackDown. The SmackDown Women's Championship was on the line, and Deville was focused on taking Flair's newly won prize. Flair got off to a hot start but Deville came back and pulled out all the stops to keep Flair down, and she consistently went for Flair's finisher. Flair was able to reverse it every time though, and she would ultimately use the Figure-Four and the bridge to a Figure-Eight to make Deville tap, retaining her SmackDown Women's Championship.
Netflix Series Finally Bumps Wednesday From Top of Streaming Charts With Season 2 Debut
One recent Netflix hit has just been dethroned by another. According to newly-released Nielsen streaming numbers, the sophomore season of Ginny & Georgia has earned 2.52 billion minutes viewed in the first week of 2023, January 2nd-8th. Those numbers are especially impressive when you take into account that the new batch of episodes were only released on January 5th. This pushed the recent Netflix juggernaut Wednesday to the #3 spot in the rankings, with 1.03 billion minutes viewed in that week.
AEW Dynamite: New TNT Champion Crowned in Main Event, Former Champion Returns
Samoa Joe once again became "The King of Television" on this week's AEW Dynamite, beating Darby Allin to win back the TNT Championship in a No Holds Barred Match. Allin tried to put Joe away late in the match by pulling out the ring's padding to expose the wood boards beneath, only for Joe to shove the referee into the ropes and trip up Allin's attempt at a Coffin Drop. Joe then nailed Allin with a Muscle Buster on the boards to become a two-time TNT Champion.
Xbox Series X Exclusive Will Soon Be Unplayable Forever
An Xbox exclusive released last year via Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S is shutting down a year later, and when it shuts down, it will be completely unplayable. Just last month, Xbox released a successful exclusive in the form of Hi-Fi Rush, but this success has not been emblematic of the generation so far, which hasn't been great for Xbox. The stumble out the gate is perhaps best represented by CrossfireX, which was released on February 10, 2022 and finished the year as the third lowest-rated game on Metacritic with a score of 38. Suffice to say, it should come as no surprise it's shutting down on May 18. What's a bit surprising though is not only is the game's multiplayer shutting down, but the single-player campaign as well.
