ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key Colony Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
flkeysnews.com

Florida COVID weekly update: State sees decrease in new cases, increase in deaths

The average number of cases decreased and deaths increased in the latest seven-day period in the state. As of Thursday, Feb. 2, the state has added an average of 3,009 cases and 63 deaths per day in the past seven days, according to Miami Herald calculations of data published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s down from an average of 3,138 cases and up from 46 deaths per day in the previous seven-day period.
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

Police: Man had been living at mechanic shop before shooting in Opa-locka

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – A 56-year-old man appeared in Miami-Dade court on Thursday to face charges after detectives accused him of shooting a man in the neck and arm. Police officers detained Ulrich Dennen on Wednesday at the mechanic shop, at 2121 NW 139 St., where he had been living, according to the police report.
OPA-LOCKA, FL
Court TV

FL v. Aiden Fucci: Teenage Cheerleader Murder Trial

By Ivy Brown ST. JOHNS, Fla. (Court TV) — A Florida teenager charged with first-degree murder is being tried as an adult two years after the death of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey. Aiden Fucci was 14 years old when he allegedly stabbed Bailey to death on Mother’s Day 2021. The cheerleader’s body was found near a... Read more » Fore more crime and trial news coverage, visit Court TV
FLORIDA STATE
wild941.com

Florida Man Bites Off…….. In Domestic Dispute

A Florida man goes full on Ozzie Osborn bitting the head off of an animal during a domestic dispute. 32-year-old Kevin Justin Mayorga faces multiple felony charges after police say he decapitated a pet snake with his own teeth during a domestic dispute. According to Local 10 News, when officers...
FLORIDA STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Florida sheriff sued for 'Wheel of Fugitive' defamation

TITUSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A man has filed a defamation lawsuit against a Florida sheriff who posts weekly “Wheel of Fugitive" videos on social media, saying that he wasn't a fugitive when his name and image appeared several times in 2021 in the sheriff's posts inspired by the long-running TV game show “Wheel of Fortune."
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

No-show Florida lawyer's 'office' is a UPS mailbox

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An attorney under investigation by the Florida Bar following numerous failures to appear in court may have had a more tenuous legal practice than some clients realized. First Coast News has learned that the headquarters of Benjamin Buck Law in Tampa law is actually a mail...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WMBB

Walton Co. Sheriff reacts to proposed new gun law

WALTON COUNTY, Fl. (WMBB) — New state legislation could change gun laws. The proposed law would allow people to conceal carry without having a permit. “The last two years it was not necessarily a priority for the legislative leadership,” Governor Ron DeSantis said. But DeSantis said it is now a priority. Florida law does not […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Tallahassee Taliban? Bare arms, short skirts for Florida's women lawmakers are dress code violations

Good news. Apparently, state legislators may be running out of everyday Floridians to mess with, so they’ve decided to go after each other. This has taken the form of a flyer being distributed among Florida lawmakers that advises women lawmakers that they should not wear skirts or dresses with hemlines that are more than 1 inch above their knees when they’re at work in the Capitol.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

New born baby found abandoned on hill near Florida trailer park

TAMPA - A newborn girl wrapped in a blanket and still attached to a placenta was found on a hill outside a Florida trailer park early Saturday morning. Polk County deputies checking out a call about a baby crying outside near Mulberry, east of Tampa. The temperature was in the low 50s.Fire rescue medics estimated that the girl had been born approximately one hour before she was found, based on the infant's body temperature.    The baby was taken to a hospital, where it was determined she was healthy, according to the sheriff's office. "It was by the grace of God that we found the abandoned baby girl when we did before exposure to the cold or any animals caused her any harm. She was left in an extremely vulnerable condition, but she's a strong little girl, and it looks like she's doing great," said Sheriff Grady Judd. Deputies used a K-9 unit, a drone, and a bloodhound to try to find the mother but were unsuccessful. Florida has a safe haven law that allows parents to leave newborns at a fire station or medical facility up to a week after birth.
MULBERRY, FL
floridianpress.com

DeSantis Accused of Declaring War on Blacks in Florida

February is Black History Month in America, and Black lawmakers, alongside activists, are playing the race card against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Republican lawmakers for acknowledging the monthly celebration of African-American history in the U.S. Gov. DeSantis is being accused of declaring "war on Black people." State Senator Shevrin...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy