Border Security Update: Rick Scott Visits Immigration Crisis Area in Marathon, FloridaMatt O'HernMarathon, FL
The Heat’s on at El Molcajete Mexican RestaurantJ.M. LesinskiKey Colony Beach, FL
Paradise Awaits in The Florida KeysLibby Shively McAvoyMarathon, FL
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Florida Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the StateJoe MertensIslamorada, FL
wogx.com
This Florida beach has been dubbed the 'deadliest beach' in the U.S.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A day at a Florida beach can be the perfect getaway. With miles of sand, sunshine and crashing ocean waves, people from all over the world flock to our beaches for a day out with friends and family. However, according to data from the online...
Florida beach named America’s ‘deadliest beach’
ida beaches typically rank among the best in America. However, several Florida beaches recently ranked among the most dangerous to visit in the country.
flkeysnews.com
Florida COVID weekly update: State sees decrease in new cases, increase in deaths
The average number of cases decreased and deaths increased in the latest seven-day period in the state. As of Thursday, Feb. 2, the state has added an average of 3,009 cases and 63 deaths per day in the past seven days, according to Miami Herald calculations of data published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s down from an average of 3,138 cases and up from 46 deaths per day in the previous seven-day period.
Click10.com
Police: Man had been living at mechanic shop before shooting in Opa-locka
OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – A 56-year-old man appeared in Miami-Dade court on Thursday to face charges after detectives accused him of shooting a man in the neck and arm. Police officers detained Ulrich Dennen on Wednesday at the mechanic shop, at 2121 NW 139 St., where he had been living, according to the police report.
FL v. Aiden Fucci: Teenage Cheerleader Murder Trial
By Ivy Brown ST. JOHNS, Fla. (Court TV) — A Florida teenager charged with first-degree murder is being tried as an adult two years after the death of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey. Aiden Fucci was 14 years old when he allegedly stabbed Bailey to death on Mother’s Day 2021. The cheerleader’s body was found near a... Read more » Fore more crime and trial news coverage, visit Court TV
wild941.com
Florida Man Bites Off…….. In Domestic Dispute
A Florida man goes full on Ozzie Osborn bitting the head off of an animal during a domestic dispute. 32-year-old Kevin Justin Mayorga faces multiple felony charges after police say he decapitated a pet snake with his own teeth during a domestic dispute. According to Local 10 News, when officers...
DeSantis Orders Major Road Changes. What Does it Mean for Drivers?
Photo byPhoto 45486881 © Thomas Barrat | Dreamstime.com. More infrastructure projects are set to be completed under the administration of Governor Ron DeSantis as he orders expedited the completion of 20 major roadway projects in Florida in the next four years.
Over 7,600 Fake Diplomas Were Given At Florida Nursing Schools & Graduates Practice In US
Thousands of fake nursing diplomas were distributed at three different South Florida schools in recent years and law enforcement agencies are finally cracking down. Around 25 people have now been charged with fraud while these diplomas, on the basis of which their holders have been practicing around the country, are also being revoked.
Three mid-sized Florida towns are experiencing some of the highest housing price increases in the country
Housing prices have been on an upward trajectory for decades with few cooling-off periods. However, the social changes of the last three years have resulted in unprecedented housing price increases in many areas.
Citrus County Chronicle
Florida sheriff sued for 'Wheel of Fugitive' defamation
TITUSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A man has filed a defamation lawsuit against a Florida sheriff who posts weekly “Wheel of Fugitive" videos on social media, saying that he wasn't a fugitive when his name and image appeared several times in 2021 in the sheriff's posts inspired by the long-running TV game show “Wheel of Fortune."
First Coast News
No-show Florida lawyer's 'office' is a UPS mailbox
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An attorney under investigation by the Florida Bar following numerous failures to appear in court may have had a more tenuous legal practice than some clients realized. First Coast News has learned that the headquarters of Benjamin Buck Law in Tampa law is actually a mail...
click orlando
‘Welcome to Florida’ billboard highlights bears, toxic water, dead manatees
TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A few simplistic billboards tucked among the pines along Interstate 95 near Titusville welcome motorists to Florida: “Home to bears. Toxic Water. Dead manatees.”. The signs show a toilet draining directly into the lagoon, with a dead manatee, a sea turtle and a few fish,...
Walton Co. Sheriff reacts to proposed new gun law
WALTON COUNTY, Fl. (WMBB) — New state legislation could change gun laws. The proposed law would allow people to conceal carry without having a permit. “The last two years it was not necessarily a priority for the legislative leadership,” Governor Ron DeSantis said. But DeSantis said it is now a priority. Florida law does not […]
Winning $1M Powerball ticket sold in Florida; $700M jackpot still up for grabs
One person in Florida is waking up $1 million richer after Wednesday night's Powerball drawing.
Click10.com
Miami man accused of stealing personal info from dozens of gas station customers
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – A Miami man faces more than two dozen charges after deputies said he stole personal information from gas station customers in the Florida Keys, officials said Monday. Da’Vhun Amaru Kinson, 22, is already jailed in Miami-Dade County on a number of unrelated charges. Monroe...
WSVN-TV
Miramar passes resolution denouncing DeSantis’ decision to pull AP Black studies course
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - City officials in Miramar have passed a resolution aimed directly at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ decision about the content of a course on African American studies. The Miramar City Council unanimously approved the resolution on Wednesday night, the first day of Black History Month. “I...
Tallahassee Taliban? Bare arms, short skirts for Florida's women lawmakers are dress code violations
Good news. Apparently, state legislators may be running out of everyday Floridians to mess with, so they’ve decided to go after each other. This has taken the form of a flyer being distributed among Florida lawmakers that advises women lawmakers that they should not wear skirts or dresses with hemlines that are more than 1 inch above their knees when they’re at work in the Capitol.
New born baby found abandoned on hill near Florida trailer park
TAMPA - A newborn girl wrapped in a blanket and still attached to a placenta was found on a hill outside a Florida trailer park early Saturday morning. Polk County deputies checking out a call about a baby crying outside near Mulberry, east of Tampa. The temperature was in the low 50s.Fire rescue medics estimated that the girl had been born approximately one hour before she was found, based on the infant's body temperature. The baby was taken to a hospital, where it was determined she was healthy, according to the sheriff's office. "It was by the grace of God that we found the abandoned baby girl when we did before exposure to the cold or any animals caused her any harm. She was left in an extremely vulnerable condition, but she's a strong little girl, and it looks like she's doing great," said Sheriff Grady Judd. Deputies used a K-9 unit, a drone, and a bloodhound to try to find the mother but were unsuccessful. Florida has a safe haven law that allows parents to leave newborns at a fire station or medical facility up to a week after birth.
Click10.com
Police officers arrest Miami-Dade man with 16 identifications, 47 debit cards
MIAMI – Police officers reported finding 16 forms of U.S. identification, including driver’s licenses and social security cards, and 47 debit cards in a man’s car and wallet on Sunday in Miami-Dade County. Luis Bonachea was in Sweetwater when police officers arrested him on Sunday, according to...
floridianpress.com
DeSantis Accused of Declaring War on Blacks in Florida
February is Black History Month in America, and Black lawmakers, alongside activists, are playing the race card against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Republican lawmakers for acknowledging the monthly celebration of African-American history in the U.S. Gov. DeSantis is being accused of declaring "war on Black people." State Senator Shevrin...
