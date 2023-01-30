Marvel Studios has been taking over the entertainment industry for the past ten years and they are showing no signs of stopping. The studio has wrapped up its Phase 4 slate of projects and will begin the next phase with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will introduce fans to The Multiverse Saga's main villain Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) and he just so happens to be closely related to the Fantastic Four's Reed Richards. Reed Richards showed up in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness with John Krasinski in the role but the actor has down-played any hope of a return, so fans have been wondering who could play the character next. A recent rumor, that you should absolutely take with a grain of salt, revealed that Dev Patel (The Green Knight) was one of the contenders to play the role of Reed Richards / Mr. Fantastic in the MCU.

1 HOUR AGO