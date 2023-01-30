Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Resident Evil 4 Remake Is Ditching the Original Game's Worst Feature
Arguably the worst feature seen in the original version of Resident Evil 4 won't be making a prominent comeback in Capcom's upcoming remake. At this point, Resident Evil 4 is a little over a month from finally returning on modern platforms. And while Capcom has already shown off a fair amount of the game in action, fans of the original title have still been wondering just how many changes will be made in this remake. Luckily, based on new information that has now come about, we now know that one of the most divisive aspects of RE4 will be getting left in the past.
ComicBook
Resident Evil 4 Remake Reveals New Character
When the Resident Evil 4 remake releases next month, the game will feature a number of changes that will set it apart from the 2005 original. In addition to making a change to the game's quick-time events, the remake will also feature a brand-new villain that players will encounter. This one is a Ganado villager that wields a massive sledgehammer. While that would be intimidating enough on its own, he's also wearing a giant cow's head! In an interview with Game Informer, art director Hirofumi Nakaoka revealed that the villain was created as a halfway point between a human character and a "Los Iluminados -inspired religious horror motif.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Free Games for February 2023 Revealed
Sony has today revealed the lineup of new games for PS5 and PS4 that will be coming to PlayStation Plus in the month of February 2023. Per usual with PS Plus, the latest slate of titles coming to the "Essential" tier of the service happened to leak just a few days back prior to today's official announcement from Sony. Now, we know that this leak was once again accurate.
ComicBook
No, Dragon Ball Wasn't Actually Bulma's First Anime
Dragon Ball is one of the biggest franchises in the world, and its legacy continues to grow by the day. Goku and Vegeta have woven a wild tale during their tenure that fans are exploring to this day. Of course, the show's popularity means new fans are coming to Dragon Ball in droves, so some of the anime's wildest history can be overlooked. But right now, it seems the conversation about Bulma and her shocking anime debut has taken over the fandom.
ComicBook
Sony Pictures TV Boss Comments on Status of Spider-Man Universe Shows
Things have been rather quiet regarding the slate of TV shows in Sony's Spider-Man Universe, but the president of Sony Pictures Television has commented on their status. While Tom Holland's Spider-Man swings on the big screen, moves are being made to continue broadening the franchise's appeal. We have the animated Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse releasing this summer, and other movies like Venom, Morbius, Kraven the Hunter, and Madame Web introducing new characters. As far as TV shows go, Cindy Moon will headline Silk: Spider Society for Amazon/MGM. While speaking about her new role as President of Sony Pictures Television Studios, Katherine Pope was asked by Deadline where things stand with the Spider-Man Universe of shows.
ComicBook
Peacock Now Streaming Two Fan-Favorite Movie Trilogies
Two fan-favorite movie trilogies are now available to stream on Peacock for the month of February. The beginning of each month brings a host of new TV shows and movies to streaming services. It can also become somewhat frustrating to keep up with where a program you want to watch is currently streaming. Aside from original shows and movies, content can switch providers month-to-month without much warning in advance. However, fans of John Wick and Men in Black are in for a treat, as the first three movies in each franchise are now streaming on Peacock.
ComicBook
Superman: Legacy's James Gunn Addresses Latest Casting Rumors
Earlier this week, James Gunn and Peter Safran revealed a very intricately thought out DC Studios slate that included a bunch of new projects. Among those projects were Superman: Legacy, The Brave and The Bold, The Authority, Creature Commandos, Swamp Thing and even a Green Lantern series titled Lanterns. Superman: Legacy is probably the most interesting of the bunch because not only is Gunn writing the film, both he and Safran hope for him to direct, but it's still up in the air. The film will be releasing on July 11th, 2025 and not only does it not have a director attached, it hasn't even begun looking for the next Man of Steel. A Twitter account that goes by the handle of @DCULeaks posted a baseless rumor that casting for Superman has begun with a random actor as the top contender and the DC Studios co-CEO quickly debunked it.
ComicBook
The Fast And Furious Legacy Trailer Released, Fast X Trailer Date Revealed
The Fast Saga has released "The Fast and the Furious – Legacy Trailer" – the first in what looks to be a nine-day campaign of taking us back through the nine trailers for the nine films in the series. All of this will build to the grand finale of the trailer for Fast X being released – the milestone tenth film in the franchise.
ComicBook
MCU Fan Art Imagines Dev Patel as Reed Richards for the Fantastic Four Reboot
Marvel Studios has been taking over the entertainment industry for the past ten years and they are showing no signs of stopping. The studio has wrapped up its Phase 4 slate of projects and will begin the next phase with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will introduce fans to The Multiverse Saga's main villain Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) and he just so happens to be closely related to the Fantastic Four's Reed Richards. Reed Richards showed up in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness with John Krasinski in the role but the actor has down-played any hope of a return, so fans have been wondering who could play the character next. A recent rumor, that you should absolutely take with a grain of salt, revealed that Dev Patel (The Green Knight) was one of the contenders to play the role of Reed Richards / Mr. Fantastic in the MCU.
ComicBook
Halo Producer Kiki Wolfkill Reportedly out at Xbox
A number of major changes are happening at Xbox developer 343 Industries, and it seems that could extend to the head of Halo transmedia, as well. While no official announcement has been made, it appears that Kiki Wolfkill may no longer be at 343 Industries. She has not publicly addressed that departure, and neither has Xbox, but as reported by Video Games Chronicle, her LinkedIn profile says that she left 343 Industries at some point in the month of January. In addition to working on the Halo games, Wolfkill was also closely involved with the Halo series on Paramount+, serving as a producer.
ComicBook
Paramount+ Now Streaming an Underseen Horror Gem
As with every new month, streamers have premiered a slew of new content for their subscribers, but Paramount+ may have just nabbed a crown jewel that no one else will have. Now available to watch on the streaming platform is 2009's The Loved Ones, an Australian horror movie that arrives with critical acclaim and is seldom is available to be seen online at all, making this a huge get for Paramount+. We've included the trailer for the movie below, but frankly it does spoil a few great moments, so watch at your own direction and maybe just see what we have to say below. You can sign up for Paramount+ by clicking here.
ComicBook
FOX Renews Fan-Favorite Series for Season 3
FOX has renewed a fan-favorite series for Season 3. The Cleaning Lady – the action-drama series starring Daredevil's Élodie Yung – is going to be coming back for its third season, after two successful seasons on the network (5.4 million viewers per episode, on average, in Season 2). There will be some creative changes: series co-showrunner Melissa Carter is exiting after Season 2, and will be replaced by Jeannine Renshaw (Grey's Anatomy, Angel, Manifest), who will also executive produce.
ComicBook
Netflix Series Finally Bumps Wednesday From Top of Streaming Charts With Season 2 Debut
One recent Netflix hit has just been dethroned by another. According to newly-released Nielsen streaming numbers, the sophomore season of Ginny & Georgia has earned 2.52 billion minutes viewed in the first week of 2023, January 2nd-8th. Those numbers are especially impressive when you take into account that the new batch of episodes were only released on January 5th. This pushed the recent Netflix juggernaut Wednesday to the #3 spot in the rankings, with 1.03 billion minutes viewed in that week.
ComicBook
How to Play Hogwarts Legacy Early
If you can't wait much longer to play Hogwarts Legacy, there is a way to play it a bit early. Hogwarts Legacy is one of the most anticipated games of 2023 and so long as it can live up to its own hype or come close to it, it will likely be one of the biggest games of the year. The Harry Potter franchise is huge and fans have wanted a game where they can live out the fantasy of being a student at Hogwarts and that fantasy is finally becoming possible. The jury is still out on whether the game will be good or not, but previews of Hogwarts Legacy have been promising.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Shatters Another Manga Record
My Hero Academia's manga is prepping to bid farewell to the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump, with Kohei Horikoshi telling the tale of UA Academy's final fight against Shigaraki, the League of Villains, and All For One. With the anime adaptation helping in pushing its source material to new heights, the Shonen franchise has released news on how many copies are currently in circulation, with recent numbers going up by leaps and bounds thanks to both the anime's War Arc and the final storyline.
ComicBook
New Nintendo Report Hints at Plans for 2023 Switch Lineup
A new report tied to Nintendo has shed additional light on what the Japanese gaming company might have in store for 2023. At this point in time, Nintendo has a pretty solid slate of games poised to come to Switch before the end of the year. Some of these games include The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Pikmin 4, and Kirby's Return to Dreamland Deluxe. And while most of these titles will surely be a hit with Nintendo fans, it sounds like expectations should be lowered when it comes to the rest of the first-party lineup this year.
ComicBook
DC Releases Modern Cut of Batman
There have been many iterations of Batman seen on the big and small screen, and it was revealed this week that the sequel to Matt Reeves' The Batman officially has a title and that DC Studios is also working on a Brave and the Bold movie. Everyone has their own favorite Batman and for many, it's Michael Keaton, who starred in Batman (1988) and Batman Returns (1992). Today, DC released a modern recut trailer of the beloved 1989 film.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Users Surprised With Upgraded Feature
Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users have been surprised with a new, upgraded Nintendo eShop feature. The Nintendo eShop has a notorious reputation for being bare-bones and not very user-friendly. Unless you know the exact game you want to buy on the Nintendo eShop, it's often tedious to use. And it's been this way since the Switch was released back in 2017, with minimal improvement since then. That said, this week some progress was made when Nintendo made it easier to sort through search results.
ComicBook
The Batman's Colin Farrell Confirms Penguin Series Episode Count
After The Batman debuted in theaters last year, there is definitely a lot of hype surrounding what sequels and spinoffs might be in store. In addition to a proper film sequel, it has been confirmed that there will be a The Penguin spinoff series, which is set to arrive on HBO Max. Chronicling the ongoing adventures of Colin Farrell's Oswald Cobblepot / The Penguin, the series is expected to begin production in the near future — and a new update confirms how many episodes it will be. In a recent appearance on Variety's Awards Circuit Podcast, Farrell confirmed that the show will consist of eight episodes.
ComicBook
Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3 Featurette Released
Star Wars has released a new featurette for The Mandalorian Season 3, and you can watch it below!. Titled "Phenomenon", the new behind-the-scenes look at The Mandalorian focuses on the overall journey the series has taken, from being Star Wars' first live-action TV show to becoming the core of the franchise as a global phenomenon. The featurette has appearances and commentary from the biggest names involved with making the show – including Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy, Jon Favreau, and Dave Filoni, along with the directors involved with the series, including Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, Peyton Reed, and Taika Waititi. Greef Karga actor Carl Weathers (who else?) shows up to be the ambassador between a look at The Mandalorian's past, and what's to come in Season 3.
Comments / 0