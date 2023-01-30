ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LIST: Best schools for athletes in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) – NICHE has released its annual ranking of best schools for athletes in Hawaii.

According to the website, some of the best schools for athletes in Hawaii are in Honolulu, Mililani and Kahuku.

You can check the directory for the best school sports programs within an area.

The website based their rankings on student and parent reviews of athletics, the number of state championships, student participation in athletics and the number of sports offered at the school.

Best schools for athletes in Hawaii

  1. Punahou School – Honolulu
  2. St. Louis School – Honolulu
  3. Kahuku High & Intermediate School – Kahuku
  4. Mililani High School – Mililani
  5. Kamehameha Schools Kapalama – Honolulu / Kapalama
  6. Konawaena High School – Kealakekua
  7. Maryknoll School – Honolulu
  8. Lahainaluna High School – Lahaina
  9. Hawaii Preparatory Academy – Waimea
  10. ‘Iolani School – Honolulu

Other schools that were ranked but not on the top 10 list were Hilo High School, Leilehua High School and Henry Perrine Baldwin High School.

To view the full list of the best public high schools in Hawaii, head to Niche’s website.

