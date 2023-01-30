LIST: Best schools for athletes in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) – NICHE has released its annual ranking of best schools for athletes in Hawaii.

According to the website, some of the best schools for athletes in Hawaii are in Honolulu, Mililani and Kahuku.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

You can check the directory for the best school sports programs within an area.

The website based their rankings on student and parent reviews of athletics, the number of state championships, student participation in athletics and the number of sports offered at the school.

Best schools for athletes in Hawaii

Punahou School – Honolulu St. Louis School – Honolulu Kahuku High & Intermediate School – Kahuku Mililani High School – Mililani Kamehameha Schools Kapalama – Honolulu / Kapalama Konawaena High School – Kealakekua Maryknoll School – Honolulu Lahainaluna High School – Lahaina Hawaii Preparatory Academy – Waimea ‘Iolani School – Honolulu

Other schools that were ranked but not on the top 10 list were Hilo High School, Leilehua High School and Henry Perrine Baldwin High School.

What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

To view the full list of the best public high schools in Hawaii, head to Niche’s website.