cbs4local.com

Country music star Chris Stapleton to stop in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Country music star Chris Stapleton is expected to perform in El Paso this Spring. Stapleton is bringing his “All-American Road Show” tour to the UTEP Don Haskins Center on April 26. Special guests featured on the tour include Charley Crockett, Marcus King,...
EL PASO, TX
tourcounsel.com

Bassett Place | Shopping mall in El Paso, Texas

Bassett Place is a shopping mall in El Paso, Texas, owned and operated by Cypress Equities. It is located on El Paso's east side, at Interstate 10 and Geronimo Drive. Its anchors are Costco Wholesale, Conn’s, Kohl’s, Premiere Cinema IMAX and Target.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Grammy award winning Catalyst String Quartet performs at Segundo Barrio school

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Grammy and Sphinx Award-winning Catalyst String Quartet performed for Segundo Barrio students Thursday. Members of the quartet, Karla Donehew Perez, violin; Abi Fayette, violin; Paul Laraia, viola; and Karlos Rodriguez, cello, played classical music in the auditorium at La Fe Preparatory School. El...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Pasoans ready to take 'polar plunge' at Camp Cohen Water Park

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Some El Pasoans will be freezin for a reason, as they take part in a "polar plunge" event. The sponsored event aims at raising awareness and money for the Special Olympics of Texas. El Paso will join other Texas cities as they brave the...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

EPPD: Body found in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A body was found in central El Paso Thursday night, police confirmed. Police responded to an apartment complex at the 3600 block of Hueco Avenue near Copia and Pershing. The police did not provide any more information. This is a developing story, check back...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

GALLERY: SpaceX Starlink internet satellites spotted in El Paso night sky

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Space X's Starlink internet satellites were spotted in the sky over El Paso Friday night. Viewers submitted photos and videos showing a line of lights in the sky. Starlink satellites from SpaceX, which is owned by Elon Musk, are meant to provide high-speed internet...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Police investigate discovery of body in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Police have responded to the discovery of a body in central El Paso. The body was found at an apartment complex in the 3600 block of Hueco Ave. According to the police, they do not yet know the circumstances surrounding the discovery. This is a...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso police respond to fatal stabbing

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crimes Against Persons is responding to Las Palmas Medical Center in reference to a fatal stabbing Thursday night. The location of where the stabbing occurred is unknown. No further information has been released.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

1 person injured in northeast motorcycle crash

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A motorcycle crash reported in northeast El Paso Thursday morning sent one person to the hospital with minor injuries, according to El Paso fire dispatcher. The crash happened on US-54 southbound near Transmountain Road, closing the left lane and shoulder. Our crew saw a...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

City of El Paso appoints new climate and sustainability officer

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso announced Nicole Alderete-Ferrini will lead the city's new Office of Climate and Sustainability. "As the Climate and Sustainability Officer, Ferrini will work to address the specific impacts of the global climate crisis as they relate to the urban desert environment and vulnerable populations of the Chihuahuan Desert while ensuring consistent and transparent collaboration, inclusive of all stakeholders assuring tangible results and appropriate public accountability," the city stated in a news release.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Vehicle fire reported on North Nuevo Hueco Tanks Boulevard in Socorro

SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Soccoro police and fire are responding to a vehicle fire Thursday evening. Drivers are asked to avoid North Nuevo Hueco Tanks Boulevard between north loop Drive and Gateway Boulevard East. Horizon Boulevard could be used as an alternate route. No injuries are reported at this...
SOCORRO, TX
cbs4local.com

The Mars Volta band to perform at Abraham Chavez Theatre

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Mars Volta rock band from El Paso will be performing at the Abraham Chavez Theatre this year. The band, which formed in 2001, will play at the theater on May 14. Special guest Teri Gender Bender will also perform. Presale for tickets starts...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso police investigate deadly stabbing

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police are investigating a deadly stabbing Thursday night. Crime Against Persons responded to Las Palmas Medical Center, police said. The location of where the stabbing occurred is unknown, police added. This is a developing story, check back for updates. Sign up to...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Top 10 most stolen vehicles in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — According to the El Paso Police Department, certain cars and trucks seem to be on the radar recently when looking at the most stolen vehicles in El Paso. According to EPPD, the top stolen vehicle in El Paso is the Ford F-150, 22 have been stolen within the last three […]
