El Paso Plans to Raise the Minimum Wage $.50 Next Month - Is that Enough?Tom HandyEl Paso, TX
Two Texas Organizations Receive $100,000 Each to Support MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
US Border Patrol Arrest Update Week of January 22 El Paso Sector RegionAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
Can This Startup Change Your Life?Aron SolomonEl Paso, TX
During his visit to El Paso, Mayor Eric Adams Made A Bold Statement, Calling The Migrant Surge a "National Crisis"Philosophy BloggerEl Paso, TX
cbs4local.com
Country music star Chris Stapleton to stop in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Country music star Chris Stapleton is expected to perform in El Paso this Spring. Stapleton is bringing his “All-American Road Show” tour to the UTEP Don Haskins Center on April 26. Special guests featured on the tour include Charley Crockett, Marcus King,...
cbs4local.com
El Paso ranked among top 10 cities in the US to get married, study says
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Valentine's Day is right around the corner and a study revealed that the Sun City was among the top ten cities in the country to get married. El Paso ranked number eight and Las Cruces was ranked number 24, according to WalletHub. Anyone who’s...
tourcounsel.com
Bassett Place | Shopping mall in El Paso, Texas
Bassett Place is a shopping mall in El Paso, Texas, owned and operated by Cypress Equities. It is located on El Paso's east side, at Interstate 10 and Geronimo Drive. Its anchors are Costco Wholesale, Conn’s, Kohl’s, Premiere Cinema IMAX and Target.
cbs4local.com
Grammy award winning Catalyst String Quartet performs at Segundo Barrio school
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Grammy and Sphinx Award-winning Catalyst String Quartet performed for Segundo Barrio students Thursday. Members of the quartet, Karla Donehew Perez, violin; Abi Fayette, violin; Paul Laraia, viola; and Karlos Rodriguez, cello, played classical music in the auditorium at La Fe Preparatory School. El...
The Most Popular Breakfast Spot in All of New Mexico Is Minutes From El Paso
Stacker put together a list of the most popular breakfast spots in each state and the top spot in all of New Mexico is just a short drive from El Paso. If you're a breakfast enthusiast who likes variety and doesn't mind taking a cruise, read on. The Shed -...
cbs4local.com
Miners pen 39 total recruits in 2023 class, Dimel expects most to contribute immediately
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Miners signed their largest recruiting class under head coach Dana Dimel with 39 new student-athletes set to join the program in 2023. Thirteen of those 39 put the pen to paper on National Signing Day and Dimel said he expects many to jump into key roles for their team come this fall.
cbs4local.com
El Pasoans ready to take 'polar plunge' at Camp Cohen Water Park
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Some El Pasoans will be freezin for a reason, as they take part in a "polar plunge" event. The sponsored event aims at raising awareness and money for the Special Olympics of Texas. El Paso will join other Texas cities as they brave the...
cbs4local.com
EPPD: Body found in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A body was found in central El Paso Thursday night, police confirmed. Police responded to an apartment complex at the 3600 block of Hueco Avenue near Copia and Pershing. The police did not provide any more information. This is a developing story, check back...
cbs4local.com
GALLERY: SpaceX Starlink internet satellites spotted in El Paso night sky
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Space X's Starlink internet satellites were spotted in the sky over El Paso Friday night. Viewers submitted photos and videos showing a line of lights in the sky. Starlink satellites from SpaceX, which is owned by Elon Musk, are meant to provide high-speed internet...
KVIA
Police investigate discovery of body in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Police have responded to the discovery of a body in central El Paso. The body was found at an apartment complex in the 3600 block of Hueco Ave. According to the police, they do not yet know the circumstances surrounding the discovery. This is a...
El Paso police respond to fatal stabbing
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crimes Against Persons is responding to Las Palmas Medical Center in reference to a fatal stabbing Thursday night. The location of where the stabbing occurred is unknown. No further information has been released.
Ice storm causes flight cancelations for El Pasoans and major crash near Van Horn
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Ice storms in most of Texas caused flight cancelations and delays along with accidents and road closures. “They just told me that it had been delayed by a couple of hours,” said Jan Thune from Las Cruces who was trying to get to Dallas. “We had a connection flight in […]
cbs4local.com
1 person injured in northeast motorcycle crash
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A motorcycle crash reported in northeast El Paso Thursday morning sent one person to the hospital with minor injuries, according to El Paso fire dispatcher. The crash happened on US-54 southbound near Transmountain Road, closing the left lane and shoulder. Our crew saw a...
cbs4local.com
City of El Paso appoints new climate and sustainability officer
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso announced Nicole Alderete-Ferrini will lead the city's new Office of Climate and Sustainability. "As the Climate and Sustainability Officer, Ferrini will work to address the specific impacts of the global climate crisis as they relate to the urban desert environment and vulnerable populations of the Chihuahuan Desert while ensuring consistent and transparent collaboration, inclusive of all stakeholders assuring tangible results and appropriate public accountability," the city stated in a news release.
cbs4local.com
Far east El Paso home where dog attack happened has had total of 8 citations issued
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Animal Services is sharing more details about the incident where dogs attacked at least two people over the weekend in far east El Paso. The dog attack happened Sunday in a neighborhood on Tierra Limon Drive. Police said that at least...
cbs4local.com
Vehicle fire reported on North Nuevo Hueco Tanks Boulevard in Socorro
SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Soccoro police and fire are responding to a vehicle fire Thursday evening. Drivers are asked to avoid North Nuevo Hueco Tanks Boulevard between north loop Drive and Gateway Boulevard East. Horizon Boulevard could be used as an alternate route. No injuries are reported at this...
cbs4local.com
The Mars Volta band to perform at Abraham Chavez Theatre
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Mars Volta rock band from El Paso will be performing at the Abraham Chavez Theatre this year. The band, which formed in 2001, will play at the theater on May 14. Special guest Teri Gender Bender will also perform. Presale for tickets starts...
cbs4local.com
El Paso police investigate deadly stabbing
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police are investigating a deadly stabbing Thursday night. Crime Against Persons responded to Las Palmas Medical Center, police said. The location of where the stabbing occurred is unknown, police added. This is a developing story, check back for updates. Sign up to...
Top 10 most stolen vehicles in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — According to the El Paso Police Department, certain cars and trucks seem to be on the radar recently when looking at the most stolen vehicles in El Paso. According to EPPD, the top stolen vehicle in El Paso is the Ford F-150, 22 have been stolen within the last three […]
cbs4local.com
City celebrates American Heart Month with community walk at Scenic Drive
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Hospitals of Providence and Live Active El Paso are inviting the community to their free "Love Yourself, Love Your Heart Walk" Sunday. The goal of the event is to raise awareness of the dangers of heart disease. The 3-mile walk/run will take place...
